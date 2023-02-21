Global investigations firm Nardello Co. is pleased to announce that Jenna Burton and Daria Plakhova-Freshville have joined its London office as Managing Directors.

Burton has a decade of experience in business intelligence, investigations, and litigation/arbitration support, with a focus on the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. She is a specialist in complex global disputes and has led investigations in the context of litigation as well as arbitration heard in ICSID, the ICC, UNCITRAL, the LCIA, and local tribunals. She has provided evidence for commercial disputes, internal investigations, criminal complaints, as well as in support of submissions to OFAC, the NCA, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and other authorities. Burton's investigations have involved government corruption, bribery (including FCPA and UK Bribery Act violations), money laundering, terrorism financing, sanctions busting, and embezzlement. She has also specialized in enforcement support and has considerable experience in tracing assets of sovereign debtors.

Burton arrives from a London-based investigations firm specializing in global disputes and contentious matters. Prior to that, she worked for a business and market intelligence media organization where she covered energy markets in EMEA. She began her career at a New York City law firm where she provided litigation and arbitration support. Burton holds a BS in International Business and a BA in Arabic Studies from the University of Maryland and an MA in International Affairs from The Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS). She speaks Arabic and Italian.

Plakhova-Freshville brings nearly two decades of investigative experience, with particular expertise in conducting global asset tracing investigations for leading law firms, high-net-worth individuals, international financial institutions, and major corporations. Her work has been focused primarily around Russia and the FSU, but spans the wider EMEA region, as well as multiple offshore jurisdictions.

Prior to Nardello, Plakhova-Freshville was with two international business intelligence firms where she led matters including contentious legal disputes, asset tracing, and reputation management. Earlier in her career, she was a radio producer and presenter for the BBC World Service, and an investigative documentary filmmaker. Plakhova-Freshville earned her BA in Spanish and Economics, from Queen Mary College, University of London. She is a native Russian speaker and conversant in Spanish.

In addition to bolstering the firm's London presence, the arrivals bring the total representation of women in senior roles at Nardello Co to 50%. Other women in leadership positions include Sabina Menschel (firm President), Tara MacMillan (Chief Professional Officer), Amie Chang (LA office head), Allison Everhardt (DC office head), Wendy Bellus (Chief People Officer), and Abby Stanglin (London Managing Director).

"Jenna and Daria's experience and skills complement our world-class team of investigators in London and expand our cross-border disputes capabilities in the FSU, MENA, and beyond," said Dan Nardello, Chairman and CEO of Nardello Co. "We're thrilled to have them aboard."

About Nardello Co.

Nardello Co. is a global investigations firm whose experienced professionals handle a broad range of issues including civil and white collar criminal litigation and arbitration support, due diligence, anti-corruption fraud investigations, asset tracing, activist defense, political risk and strategic intelligence, digital investigations and cyber defense, monitorships and independent investigations, and compliance consulting.

Noted as the pre-eminent firm in the US market by Chambers Partners, the firm's clients include the world's leading law firms and financial institutions, Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, governments, NGOs, sports organizations, and academic institutions.

With offices in New York, London, Washington DC, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Dubai, Nardello Co. maintains a professional staff that includes former US federal prosecutors, US and international lawyers, former law enforcement personnel and intelligence operatives, computer forensic experts, research analysts, former journalists, financial crime specialists, and forensic accountants.

