Regulatory News:
PLANT ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES PATEuronext Growth- Paris ISIN: FR0010785790)(Paris:ALPAT) announces that ROOTNESS® AWAKE, the eye contour illuminator active co-developed with Clariant, won the Fountain Awards* in the "Brightening" category at the PCHi 2023 international cosmetics show in China.
A natural active that has already won international awards
This is the second award for Rootness® Awake, launched in May 2022 in New York by Clariant, which won the first prize in the BSB Innovation Awards 2022 in the category "Environment and Actives".
For PAT and Clariant, this new award highlights the product's efficacy and innovative mechanism of action, testifying to their continuous efforts to provide innovative, high quality cosmetic ingredients in line with consumer trends.
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
2022 Turnover: March 1st, 2023
2022 Annual results: End of April 2023
2023 General assembly End of June 2023
About PAT plantadvanced.com
Plant Advanced Technologies PAT is specialized in the discovery and production of rare usually inaccessible active plant compounds for cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and fine chemicals markets. PAT possesses unique plant-based expertise with a portfolio of worldwide patents.
Plant Advanced Technologies PAT is listed on Euronext Growth- Paris
ISIN: FR0010785790 Ticker: ALPAT
Reuters ALPAT.PA Bloomberg: ALPAT: FP
More information:
Check the PCHi Fountain Awards 2023 results list here
More information on Rootness Awake: https://www.clariant.com/en/Business-Units/Care-Chemicals/Personal-Care/Actives-and-Natural-Origins/Active-Ingredients/Natural-Actives/Rootness-Awake
Discover the list of awards obtained by Clariant's products:https://www.clariant.com/en/Business-Units/Care-Chemicals/Personal-Care/Actives-and-Natural-Origins/Active-Ingredients/Natural-Actives/Awards
® Trademark of CLARIANT registered in several countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005682/en/
Contacts:
PAT Media Relations Anaïs Gavoille +33 3 83 94 03 42- communication@plantadvanced.com
PAT Investor Relations Louis-Nicolas Vallas +33 6 20 64 32 86 investisseur@plantadvanced.com
FIN'EXTENSO Financial Communication Isabelle Aprile +33 6 17 38 61 78 i.aprile@finextenso.fr