PLANT ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES PATEuronext Growth- Paris ISIN: FR0010785790)(Paris:ALPAT) announces that ROOTNESS® AWAKE, the eye contour illuminator active co-developed with Clariant, won the Fountain Awards* in the "Brightening" category at the PCHi 2023 international cosmetics show in China.

A natural active that has already won international awards

This is the second award for Rootness® Awake, launched in May 2022 in New York by Clariant, which won the first prize in the BSB Innovation Awards 2022 in the category "Environment and Actives".

For PAT and Clariant, this new award highlights the product's efficacy and innovative mechanism of action, testifying to their continuous efforts to provide innovative, high quality cosmetic ingredients in line with consumer trends.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2022 Turnover: March 1st, 2023

2022 Annual results: End of April 2023

2023 General assembly End of June 2023

About PAT plantadvanced.com

Plant Advanced Technologies PAT is specialized in the discovery and production of rare usually inaccessible active plant compounds for cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and fine chemicals markets. PAT possesses unique plant-based expertise with a portfolio of worldwide patents.

Plant Advanced Technologies PAT is listed on Euronext Growth- Paris

ISIN: FR0010785790 Ticker: ALPAT

Reuters ALPAT.PA Bloomberg: ALPAT: FP

More information:

Check the PCHi Fountain Awards 2023 results list here

More information on Rootness Awake: https://www.clariant.com/en/Business-Units/Care-Chemicals/Personal-Care/Actives-and-Natural-Origins/Active-Ingredients/Natural-Actives/Rootness-Awake

Discover the list of awards obtained by Clariant's products:https://www.clariant.com/en/Business-Units/Care-Chemicals/Personal-Care/Actives-and-Natural-Origins/Active-Ingredients/Natural-Actives/Awards

® Trademark of CLARIANT registered in several countries.

Contacts:

PAT Media Relations Anaïs Gavoille +33 3 83 94 03 42- communication@plantadvanced.com

PAT Investor Relations Louis-Nicolas Vallas +33 6 20 64 32 86 investisseur@plantadvanced.com

FIN'EXTENSO Financial Communication Isabelle Aprile +33 6 17 38 61 78 i.aprile@finextenso.fr