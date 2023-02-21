Regulatory News:

Quality and social performance: Ahead of schedule for 2023 ESG targets Quality: 68% of network certified ISO 9001 (2022 initial target: 50%); 100% of healthcare facilities in France classified A or B by the Health Authority Average staff ratio in nursing homes of 0.78 per resident in France Net Promoter Score (NPS) reaching 36, up by 2 points Human Resources: Professional training: 6,800 employees (i.e. 11.8% of total employees) in a graduating training programmes (2023 initial target: 10%; x3 vs 2019) Health safety at work: work accident frequency rate down 15% Improvement of employees' engagement rate at 78 (+1pt vs 2021) "Top Employer" certification in the Group's four main countries Diversity : 56% women in top management positions of the Group (+ 10 pts vs. 2019) Environment : -24% of reduction in CO2 emissions (vs. 2019) and -9% of energy consumption (vs. 2021)

Revenue growth in all three segments, with overall organic growth of 6.2% (reported growth of 5.6%), supported by the transformation plan initiated in 2019 Long-term care : increase of occupancy rate by 2.3 points and 3% increase in the number of people cared for; almost 40% of the network has been restructured and modernised since 2016 Healthcare : delivery of 13 additional projects to support specialisation and the development of outpatient activity; acquisition of the Spanish platform Grupo 5 to strengthen the mental health activity; 20% increase in the number of patients Community care : Ages&Vie network in France now with 1,875 beds in operation; high growth in the homecare network (people cared for x2); the Petits-fils network in France opened 40 new branches, bringing the total to 253

Resilient operating performance reflected in improving EBITDAR in amount and a solid cash generation: EBITDAR of 1,091 million (margin rate at 24.1%) and EBITDA of €607 million (margin rate 13.4%) in an environment marked by accelerating inflation Strong cash generation with 371 million of Free Cash Flow , due to improving working capital requirement Net result of pursued activities of €66.9 million including non-recurring costs related to the transformation plan Real estate value of €3.5bn , after independent Cushman&Wakefield assessment High level of liquidity at €1,234 million , including fully undrawn RCF Solid balance sheet : operational leverage of 3.7x and LTV 55%, without a new real estate partnership during the year Proposed dividend : distribution of 0.25 per share reflecting a 50% payout ratio (pre-IFRS16)



Outlook Benefiting from the effects of the transformation plan, expected organic growth of revenue more than 8% in 2023 and more than 5% in 2024-2025, with EBITDAR stable in 2023, growing in 2024 and 2025 in line with revenue Alignment of investment policy with self-financing capacity from 2024 onwards. The Group's financial leverage is expected to be below 3.5x in 2023, and at around 3x in 2024 and 2025. In the context of the move to a purpose driven company, A new corporate project (2023-2025) and ESG roadmap will be presented on 31 st of March 2023



Sophie Boissard, CEO of Korian, stated"After two years marked by the Covid pandemic, 2022 was also a year of unprecedented challenges for our sector. I would like to recognize the outstanding commitment of the whole Korian community and of our stakeholders, which has enabled us to remain focused on what is essential despite the turbulence: the quality of care provided and our social performance. Thanks to the investments made in our networks and the complementary nature of our expertise in geriatrics, post-acute and rehabilitation care, mental health and home care, we are achieving a solid fiscal year 2022, marked by unprecedented organic growth and an operating model which demonstrated its resilience in a high inflation environment."

FINANCIALS €m FY 2022 FY 2021 Growth Organic

growth Revenue 4,534.1 4,294.8 5.6% 6.2% France, Spain, UK1 2,226.1 2,168.3 2.7% 4.4% Germany 1,082.0 1,067.5 1.4% 5.6% Benelux2 667.0 587.0 13.6% 14.0% Italy 559.0 472.1 18.4% 6.4% EBITDAR - excl. IFRS16 1090.7 (24.1%) 1071.1 (24.9%) 1.8% EBITDA - excl. IFRS16 607.1 (13.4%) 597.2 (13.9%) 1.7% EBITDA - incl. IFRS16 1003.2 (22.1%) 999.3 (23.3%) 0.4% Operating Free Cash Flow 371 239 55.4%

ACTIVITY 2021 2022 Variation Nursing Homes Occupancy (December) 85.5% 87.8% +2.3pts Net Promoter Score 34 36 +2pts ESG 2021 2022 Variation facilities certified ISO 9001 29% 68% +39pts facilities with "Positive Care" 80% 97% +17pts employees in graduating programme 9.7% 11.8% +2.1pts Average tenure (years) 7.4 7.3 -0.1

Key operational highlights

Over 2022 Korian has continued to develop its network to best respond to the expanding needs for care across Europe:

Long term care: Acceleration in adapting the network to high dependency needs with 65 facilities refurbished over the year, and 56 facilities have been sold or closed over the last 24 months (around 8% of the network).



Healthcare: Pursuit of the modernisation of Korian network with notably 13 clinics built or extended in France, bringing the number of facilities restructured to c.50% of the network at the end of 2022. All French clinics now operating under the Inicea brand. Acquisition of highly specialized clinics (including Mental Health) in Italy, with strong outpatient capacity: Italian Hospital Group (IHG) in Lazio and Borghi in Lombardia. Development of the European mental health platform with the integration in Spain of ITA Salud and the acquisition of Grupo 5 (closed in January 2023), a high quality and complementary network with embedded growth.



Community Care: Ages&Vie co-living in France reaching 243 houses with 79 built in 2022, from 44 in 2018. Signature of a second Ages&Vie equity partnership with Banque des Territories and Credit Agricole Strong growth of home care activities with 330 agencies (+60 in 2022), including 253 in France where the Petits-fils franchise has become the largest private network, with more than 15,000 clients at the end of 2022.



At end December 2022, Group's network is composed of 87,994 beds, after the disposals and closings of 69 facilities in the last 24 months. During this period of 2 years the Group has also delivered around 3,500 beds through greenfield development.

Key ESG highlights

Korian set out an ambitious ESG roadmap in 2019 with the majority of the targets set for 2023. At the end of 2022 a large number of these targets are already achieved.

In terms of quality of care 68% of the network is certified IS0 9001, in the context of a program started in 2019, and 97% of the network has achieved the internal label "Positive Care" from 72% in 2019.

Human resources policies are bearing fruit as 11.8% of employees are now in graduating training programmes from 4% in 2019 and in health and safety there is a marked drop of 15% in the frequency of work-related accident. The number of women in the top 150 executives of the company has now reached 56%.

2022 has also been marked by an active social dialogue and a new milestone in employee's engagement with the Group's first employee shareholding scheme:

Korus: a successful pan European shareholding plan with 15% of employees subscribing (25% in France) and now representing 2.8% of shareholding

Following the transformation into a European company, the signature of an agreement to establish a European Company Works Council

Finally, the Group supports local communities and plays an active role in protecting the environment and in 2022:

80% of purchasing was done locally in the countries of the Group and 99% of our facilities are involved in local projects

the Group's CO2 emissions have been reduced by 24% compared to 2019

The consolidated audited financial statements for 2022 were approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting of 21st February 2023. The Statutory Auditors have issued a report with an unqualified opinion.

The consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with the IFRS 16 standard. For purposes of comparability, the financial information below is presented excluding the application of IFRS 16.

2021 figures restated to reflect impacts from the final IFRIC decision relative to customization and configuration costs of SAAS solutions, and the impact of IFRS5 discontinued operations

Q4 Revenue

Revenue in Q4 2022 increased by 6.6%, at 1,190.0 million euros of revenue. The organic growth was robust at 8.0%. This was driven notably by activity recovery in the Long-Term Care activities, with 2.3 points rise in occupancy rate at group level from 85.5% to 87.8% in December 2022. It is also reflecting the capacity of the Group to pass-through higher costs in prices, with notably the first impact from salaries costs pass-through in Germany.

Full year revenue and results 2022

In 2022, revenue totalled €4,534 million, up 5.6%, with a -3.6% impact from disposals and closings in the last 24 months, part of Korian efforts to streamline its asset portfolio in the Long-Term activities. Adjusted for the decrease of revenue compensations and the impact of disposals and closings, the revenue growth is 11.0%, reflecting a strong underlying activity growth.

Organic growth of 6.2% and 8.1% adjusted for revenue compensations variations, reflects positive dynamics of all activities:

Long-Term care: a 9.3% compensation-adjusted organic growth, driven by continued occupancy recovery throughout the Group, and continued ramp-up effects in Netherlands, Spain and the United-Kingdom

Healthcare: compensation-adjusted organic growth is 5.1%, in an activity environment which has normalised, driven by continued enhancement of the network, with notably ambulatory activities growing by 18% at c. €152m revenue, i.e. c.14% of Healthcare revenue.

Community Care: Organic growth is 7.5%, with a high growth trajectory fuelled by strong demand pressure in home care as well as assisted living facilities development

The Group's EBITDAR in 2022 is €1,090.7m and the EBITDAR margin is 24.1% reduced by 80 basis points on 2021 reflecting the impact of higher costs passed through in the revenue, notably due to the salary reset in Germany, time lag between tariff increase and costs inflation, and energy costs increase, which represent c.€20m.

By country

In France, Spain and the United-Kingdom3, revenue growth is +2.7%, and 4.4% organically. Adjusted organic growth is 6.0%, fuelled by nursing homes occupancy recovery to 88% in December 2022 in France, as well as normalisation of the Healthcare activity, after pandemics related disruptions in H1 2021. The EBITDAR margin is recovering by 110bps from 24.8% to 25.9% mainly as a consequence of higher occupancy offsetting staff costs continued increase.

In Germany, revenue increased by +1.4% and 5.6% organically. Adjusted organic growth is 7.5%, mainly reflecting the price increase consecutive to the important salary reset effective from September 2022. Limited reported growth is the effect of the disposals of 30 facilities during the last two years.

In the Benelux4region the reported growth remained high at 13.6% driven by the organic expansion in the Netherlands, as well as dynamic occupancy progress in Belgium. Organic growth is 14.0%, and 17.6% on an adjusted basis. The EBITDAR margin decreased to 21.3% (versus 23.6% in 2021) following important pass-through effects, notably in relation salaries increase.

In Italy, revenue was up by +18.4% driven by acquisitions with a continued focus on healthcare services and a local cluster approach in key regions. Organic growth was very resilient as well at 6.4% due to high nursing homes occupancy rate and dynamic healthcare activities, notably in outpatient care which register a 17% growth. The EBITDAR margin showed resiliency at 21.0% (versus 20.5% in 2021) in spite of a year marked by costs inflation.

Korian's EBITDA totalled €607.1 million in 2022, up 1.7% on 2021 (-50bps in margin from 13.9% to 13.4%), a resilient performance on the back of a stability of rental costs, reflecting Korian active rent management and past investments in Real Estate. Including IFRS16 impact, EBITDA is €1,003.2m reflecting a 22.1% margin, down 120bps vs 2021 in line with EBITDAR margin evolution.

Korian Real Estate portfolio has grown by c.€300m to €3.5bn. The capitalisation rate retained by independent expert has increased from 5.3% to 5.4%, reflecting the resilience of the Healthcare asset class in countries where Korian is present. Owned properties represent c.28% of Korian's network.

The Group has undertaken an extensive review of its assets to identify any provision risks. This review has not resulted in any significant assets revaluation in its audited financial statements.

Current Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to €315.3 million, i.e. 7.0% of revenue (versus 8.0% in 2021).

Net profit from continued activities totalled €66.9 million (versus €123.4 million in 2021) notably impacted by important non-current expenses in 2022 in relation to the Group's transformation in France, Germany and Belgium (disposals and closings of facilities).

Solid financial structure

The Group has generated 371m of operating free cash flow in 2022 reflecting a catch-up effect after 2021 and 2020 levels impacted by the covid crisis. Maintenance or operating capex, included in the free cash flow, represent 2.2% of revenue in 2022.

Korian has maintained a high level of liquidity with 734 million of cash and €500 million of undrawn credit facilities, over the year Korian has successfully raised c.€620m of debt, of which €215m during the second semester.

Investment in 2022 include €181 million of development capex, stable compared to 2021 as the Group continues to transform its network to add specialised, medicalised equipment and outpatient capacity; €190 million of financial investments through M&A, mainly focused on healthcare with acquisitions in Italy and also in the United Kingdom compared to 220 million in 2021 and €460 million of real estate capex similar to 2021, of which 224 million linked to greenfield developments.

The balance sheet of Korian remains strong with a LTV of 55% and an operational leverage of 3.7x, leaving ample headroom compared to the Group's covenants of 4.5x and showing relative stability of the ratios despite an EBITDA under pressure from inflation effects and the absence of monetisation transaction on the Real Estate portfolio during the year.

The Group's net financial liabilities increased to €3,775 million from €3,228 million at 31 December 2021. The real estate debt represents 1,914 million compared to a real estate portfolio value of 3,455 million (55% LTV).

Perspectives

In 2023 organic growth is expected to reach more than 8% driven by recent transformations and openings, occupancy and activity recovery and increased pricing following the revaluation of care tariffs following increased costs.

Following the significant investments into the network over the last few years, including the development of ambulatory capacity and the opening of new facilities (around 3,500 opened over the last 2 years), Korian currently benefits from a strong embedded growth, which will allow the Group to reduce significantly its capital expenditure over the next few years whilst maintaining a high level of organic growth.

At the same time the amount of EBITDAR is expected to be stable in 2023 compared to 2022, reflecting the pass through of inflation and salary upgrades. In 2024 and 2025 it is expected that the revenue growth will also drive EBITDAR growth, as well as EBITDA pre-IFRS16 growth.

The Group's financial leverage is expected to be below 3.5x in 2023, and at around 3x in 2024 and 2025, on the back of a self-financing model expected from 2024.

Annual Shareholder Meeting:

The Board of Directors will submit to the next Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on June 15th, 2023, the distribution of a dividend of 0.25 euros per share, reflecting a 50% pay-out on pre-IFRS16 net result, with an option for payment in new shares.

The Board, acting on the recommendation of the Compensation and Appointment Committee, will also propose the following renewals and appointments in the Board's membership to the shareholders at Annual Meeting:

Mr. Guillaume Bouhours

Mr. Philippe Dumont

Mrs. Sophie Boissard

Dr. Markus Müschenich

3 Including €98.1m revenue in Spain in 2022 vs €64.9m in 2021; and €47.1m in United Kingdom in 2022 vs €20.5m in 2021

4 Including €562.9m revenue in Belgium in 2022 vs €506,0m in 2021; and €104,1m in the Netherlands in 2022 vs €81,0m in 2021

APPENDICES

2022 FULL YEAR AND Q4 REVENUE

Revenue (€m) Variation (%) 4th quarter Reported Organic 2022 2021 Growth Growth France, Spain, United-Kingdom* 575.3 564.0 2.0% 4.6% Germany 286.9 271.3 5.8% 13.5% Benelux** 178.1 148.7 19.8% 15.2% Italy 149.7 132.9 12.7% 3.3% Total 1,190.0 1,116.8 6.6% 8.0%

o/w Spain: €25.0m in Q4 2022 vs €23.1m in Q4 2021, United Kingdom: €14.5m in Q4 2022 vs €6.6m in Q4 2021

** o/w Belgium: €148.6m in Q4 2022 vs €125.5m in Q4 2021, Netherlands: €29.5m in Q4 2022 vs €23.2m in Q4 2021

Revenue (€m) Variation (%) Full Year Reported Organic 2022 2021 Growth Growth France, Spain, United-Kingdom* 2,226.1 2,168.3 2.7% 4.4% Germany 1,082.0 1,067.5 1.4% 5.6% Benelux** 667.0 587.0 13.6% 14.0% Italy 559.0 472.1 18.4% 6.4% Total 4,534.1 4,294.8 5.6% 6.2%

Including €98.1m revenue in Spain in 2022 vs €64.9m in 2021; and €47.1m in United Kingdom in 2022 vs €20.5m in 2021

** Including €562.9m revenue in Belgium in 2022 vs €506,0m in 2021; and €104,1m in the Netherlands in 2022 vs €81,0m in 2021

GROUP INCOME STATEMENT

€m 2022

Incl. IFRS 16 IFRS 16

adjustments 2022

Excl. IFRS 16 2021

Excl. IFRS 16 Revenue 4,534.1 4,534.1 4,294.8 239.3 Growth% 5.6% 5.6% 11.3% -560 bps Staff costs (2,718.5) (2,718.5) (2,525.6) (192.9) % of revenue 60.0% 60.0% 58.8% +120 bps Other costs (743.3) 18.4 (724.9) (698.1) (26.8) % of revenue 16.4% 16.0% 16.3% -30 bps EBITDAR 1,072.3 18.4 1,090.7 1,071.1 19.6 % of revenue 23.6% 24.1% 24.9% -80 bps External rents (69.0) (414.5) (483.5) (473.9) (9.6) % of revenue 1.5% 10.7% 11.0% -30 bps EBITDA 1,003.2 (396.1) 607.1 597.2 9.9 % of revenue 22.1% 13.4% 13.9% -50 bps Amortisation Depreciations (614.7) 363.1 (251.6) (229.1) (22.4) Provisions (40.2) (40.2) (23.5) (16.7) EBIT 348.3 (33.0) 315.3 344.5 (29.1) % of revenue 7.7% 7.0% 8.0% -100 bps Non current expenses (75.8) (75.8) (41.7) (34.1) Operating income 272.5 (33.0) 239.5 302.8 (63.3) % of revenue 6.0% 5.3% 7.1% -180 bps Financial result (214.6) 70.4 (144.2) (140.0) (4.2) Net income before tax 57.9 37.4 95.4 162.8 (67.4) Income tax (12.2) (6.3) (18.5) (17.4) (1.1) Tax rate 21.0% 16.9% 19.4% 10.7% +870 bps Income from equity method (0.8) (0.8) (0.2) (0.5) Minority Interests (9.3) (9.3) (21.8) 12.5 Net result from continuing operations 35.7 31.1 66.9 123.4 (56.5) Net result from discontinued operations (13.7) (1.1) (14.8) (9.6) (5.3) Net profit Group share 22.1 30.0 52.0 113.8 (61.8) % of revenue 0.5% 1.1% 2.7% -160 bps

Note: 2021 figures restated to reflect IFRS5 discontinued operations and IAS 38 change in accounting regarding customization and configuration costs of SAAS solutions

BALANCE SHEET

Assets in M€ 31.12.2022 31.12.2021

restated* Goodwill 3,237 3,214 Intangible assets 2,257 2,181 Property, plant and equipment 3,553 3,078 Rights of use 3,452 3,469 Financial assets 51 43 Equity-accounted investments 20 19 Deferred tax assets 87 98 Non-current assets 12,656 12,103 Inventories 29 28 Trade receivables and related accounts 440 365 Other receivables and currents assets 423 453 Current tax receivables 28 60 Financial instruments assets 135 7 Cash and cash equivalents 734 1,215 Current assets 1,788 2,128 Assets held for sale 130 77 TOTAL ASSETS 14,574 14,308 Liabilities in M€ 31.12.2022 31.12.2021

restated* Share capital 533 528 Premiums 1,206 1,196 Reserves and consolidated results 1,801 1,769 Equity attributable to owners of the Group 3,539 3,493 Non-controlling interests 329 271 Total shareholder's equity 3,868 3,764 Provisions for pensions 88 99 Deferred tax liabilities 604 584 Other provisions 47 50 Loans and financial liabilities 3,560 3,761 Non-current lease liabilities 3,371 3,425 Other non-current liabilities 74 173 Non-current liabilities 7,743 8,093 Provisions for current liabilities 16 16 Trade payables and related accounts 571 500 Other payables and accruals 866 761 Current tax payables 32 69 Borrowings due within one year and bank overdrafts 948 681 Current lease liabilities 391 360 Financial instruments Liabilities 0 21 Current liabilities 2,823 2,407 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 139 44 TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,574 14,308 *Includes the impact of the IFRIC's final decision on the costs of

configuration and customizations of software used under a SaaS

contract

GROUP CASH FLOW STATEMENT

€m YTD12 2022 IFRS 16 impact YTD12 2022 YTD12 2021 Incl. IFRS 16 Excl. IFRS 16 Excl. IFRS 16 EBITDA 1,003 396 607 597 Non cash others 3 29 (25) (19) Change in WC 36 2 33 (99) Operating Capex (98) (98) (80) Operating cash flow 945 427 517 399 Income tax paid (36) (36) (39) Financial expenses paid/received (180) (70) (110) (121) Free cash flow 728 357 371 239 Development Capex (181) (181) (189) Financial investments (bolt-on acquisitions) (190) (190) (220) Net Free cash flow 357 357 (1) (171) Dividends paid to Group shareholders (26) (26) (15) Real estate investments divestments (460) (460) (474) Partnership Real Estate 45 45 344 Other net debt (421) (389) (31) (15) Cash flow from discontinued operations (19) 0 (19) (9) Net debt variation (524) (32) (492) (339)

Note: 2021 figures restated to reflect impacts from the final IFRIC decision relative to customization and configuration costs of SAAS solutions, and the impact of IFRS5 discontinued operations

