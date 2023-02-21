DJ From Burnout to Breaking Free: The Inspiring Journey of Michael and Christina Hill, Founders of L.E.A.P Academy

Perth, Western Australia | February 21, 2023 05:26 AM Eastern Standard Time

Michael and Christina Hill, the founders of L.E.A.P Academy, are two entrepreneurs who believe in helping people break free from the constraints of their ordinary existence and achieve their dreams. They started their business 2.5 years ago with the goal of creating a freedom lifestyle for themselves and others. In October 2022, they launched L.E.A.P Academy, a platform designed to teach people how to build a successful online marketing, high-ticket sales business that leverages their unique talents, skills, and experiences.

Michael and Christina's journey to starting L.E.A.P Academy was not easy. They lived in Perth's northern suburbs and were frustrated with their daily routines. With both of them working full-time, they had no time, energy, or extra cash to make the most of their lives with their young children. However, when the lockdowns happened in 2020, they boldly decided to sell their home and move to a small country town in Western Australia. It was there that they stumbled upon an ad that offered to teach them how to build their own "freedom lifestyle". Despite being skeptical at first, they quickly saw the unlimited potential of the business they could create and decided to pursue it.

The biggest challenge Michael and Christina faced during the early stages of their business was not learning the technical skills but changing their own mindsets. They both had limiting beliefs and unhealthy learned behaviors that they had to overcome. They had to let go of their old ways of thinking and step into a new version of themselves. Personal development was the key to their success. They invested in themselves and worked hard to become the best version of themselves, which in turn helped them achieve success in their field.

L.E.A.P Academy is unique and stands out from its competitors for several reasons. Firstly, Michael and Christina are unconventional, and their approach to business is straightforward yet down-to-earth. They treat their clients as family and mentor them through every stage of building their online social media marketing businesses. Secondly, the training inside L.E.A.P Academy is world-class, and members have access to tools and resources designed to help them build solid businesses. Finally, the supportive network inside L.E.A.P Academy is fantastic, and members can connect with like-minded individuals and build relationships that can last a lifetime.

L.E.A.P Academy's core values are integral to its identity and form the acronym for its name. The values are to help people LEARN new skills, EVOLVE their mindset, ALIGN their life to their values, and PROSPER in all areas of their life. The academy teaches people how to create a Social Media Marketing business for themselves so they can have more freedom and live a life that fits their values.

Michael and Christina Hill's L.E.A.P Academy is a platform designed to help people break free from the constraints of their ordinary existence and achieve their dreams. With their world-class training, unbridled support, and the lucrative industry of high-ticket sales, members have the opportunity to build businesses with the potential for unlimited success. Whether you want to create a freedom lifestyle, escape the barriers and restrictions of society, or simply make a successful online marketing business, L.E.A.P Academy could be the place for you.

Contact Details

L.E.A.P Academy

Christina Hill

+61 433 547 352

Company Website

https://www.leaponlineacademy.com/

