Polyglass Announces New and Improved Rewards and Loyalty Program

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Club Premio launches with an improved user platform, easier invoice submissions, and tiered rewards.

Industry leader Polyglass USA has announced the launch of Club Premio their new and improved contractor rewards program. Their previous rewards program QRewards has been retired, though existing customers will find their history and built-up points seamlessly transferred. In their place, Polyglass is releasing Club Premio. The new service comes with an easy-to-navigate user interface, tiered rewards, improved learning zone, and other upgraded features.

Club Premio is designed to be easy to use and offers an expanded catalog of rewards. Contractors can earn points by submitting invoices with qualifying products and redeem points through the online portal for a variety of items, including gift cards, travel products, experiences, electronics and more. The mobile and online portal allow easy invoice submission, point tracking, and reward redemption.

Polyglass USA is a manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems that works directly with contractors to deliver state-of-the-art products. They provide high-quality, professional, dedicated customer service and technical support to meet and beat expectations. Founded in Italy, Polyglass now serves North America.

User-Friendly Navigation

Polyglass collected feedback from their current customers to create the new rewards system.

Club Premio premiers with an improved user platform.

Now, uploading invoices is easy - contractors can drag and drop invoice files into the platform online or take a snapshot on a mobile device. They can easily access their current point status, track submissions for new invoices, and view redemption history.

The portal is clean and easy to navigate, with quick option menus on the top bar. Club Premio also includes a Learning Zone where contractors can find videos and information about Polyglass products. Watching these videos is not only informative but also connected to rewards. Contractors can earn points while they catch up on the latest products Polyglass has to offer or refresh their memory on other products.

How to Sign Up and Use

Signing up for Club Premio is easy! Visit www.club-premio.com and fill out the registration form. You will receive an email from Club Premio once your registration form is accepted. You will also receive monthly emails with account status updates and information about upcoming promotions.

After initial registration, contractors should take some time to familiarize themselves with the available menus and rewards catalog.

Seamless Transition for Existing Users

Contractors already enrolled in Polyglass' previous rewards program, QRewards, do not need to re-register with Club Premio. Polyglass has already transitioned account information, current points and historical data, such as submitted invoices and reward redemptions, to the new service.

Contractors should go to www.club-premio.com . On the login screen, select 'forgot password' and type in the email used for QRewards. Contractors will receive an email prompting them to reset their password. They can use the link to update their information, accept the new Terms & Conditions, and set their password for the new service.

About Polyglass

Polyglass is an ISO 9001:2015 Certified, leading manufacturer of modified bitumen membranes and roof coatings for low- and steep-slope applications. Utilizing the most technologically advanced manufacturing process in the industry, Polyglass operates six state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities - five in North America. Polyglass is part of Mapei® Group, a multi-billion dollar manufacturer in the building industry with over 31 research centers and more than 81 production facilities in 35 countries

Polyglass® is a pioneer of the self-adhered membrane and boasts over fifty years of experience. They have access to the latest technologies and offer advanced technical support.

Contractors who wish to learn more can reach out to Polyglass through their online form or by calling customer service at (800) 222-9782.

