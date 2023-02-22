Deenova, the leading Italian group in Europe in the field of hospital pharmacy automation, with particular focus on traceability of medicines and medical devices, confirms its position as leader in Italy by winning two contracts with ASST Cremona and ASST Pavia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005562/en/

Deenova's D1 Series: All-In-1 Station, All-In-1-Trolley and All-In-1 modules. (Photo: Business Wire)

The seven-year public tender of ASST Cremona, entitled "Award of healthcare logistics services to support hospital pharmacy for the management and traceability of medicines and medical devices from collection to administration", was officially awarded to Deenova late last year and includes the installation of Deenova's proprietary Orbit software for traceability and micrologistics management, 8 "All-In-1 Stations" for the dispensation of personalized therapies, 20 "All-In-1 Trolleys" for closed-loop administration of personalized therapies to patients that can be fully tracked and secured, as well as D8 RFID technologies (namely Check-in, Sentinel and Sentry) for full control and traceability of medical devices.

The same set of technologies and services was also awarded by ASST Pavia with an 18-month contract through the adhesion clause of the ASST Brianza tender, previously won by Deenova.

Giorgio Pavesi, CEO of Deenova, stated, "As a service company, customer satisfaction is part of Deenova's DNA. These two awards confirm our 100% customer retention since 2007 and highlight the unmatched benefits of our reliable and efficient solutions, which are used in more than 80 hospitals in Europe."

Partnering with Deenova, healthcare facilities looking to improve medication and medical device management can reduce the cost of administering treatments in their facilities, while minimizing errors and increasing engagement between clinicians, nurses and patients.

About ASST Cremona

ASST Cremona includes Cremona Hospital, Oglio Po Hospital, Soresina Area Hospital and Cremona and Casalmaggiore Area Hospitals, all located in the northern part of Italy. They offer a wide range of services, from preventive checkups to occupational medicine.

About ASST Pavia

ASST Pavia, with 7 hospitals, 12 clinics and several territorial services offering normal and emergency care, day clinics, surgery and specialized outpatient services.

About Deenova

Deenova is the undisputed leader in combined mechatronics solutions (robotics and automation) for traceability of medicines and RFID-based medical devices in healthcare, anytime, anywhere. Deenova's unique, patented and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly contribute to alleviating the growing pressures of healthcare providers to improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimize waste and diversion of controlled substances, contain costs and narrow the gap between increasing patient volumes and scarce medical staff. Deenova guarantees to simplify all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings of between 15% and 25%.

For more information on Deenova's market-leading solutions, visit www.deenova.com.

