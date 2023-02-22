YuanTech Solar Co., Ltd.: YuanTech Solar Achieves Milestone with First Shipment of Its N-type TOPCon Modules to Europe

SHANGHAI, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YuanTech Solar, a new PV manufacturer in China, recently announced that its n-type TOPCon modules will be shipped to Hamburg, Germany for a local commercial and industrial rooftop project, marking a milestone as its first order in Europe.





Modules to supply to the project are n-type TOPCon 54-cell all black modules. The M10 wafer based TOPCon series of modules, with adoption of cutting-edge module technologies including multi-Busbar, half-cell, non-destructive cutting and intelligent welding, have outstanding advantages in efficiency, degradation, temperature coefficient and LCOE. Also, with an all-black appearance that blends perfectly with building roofs, the systems meet the expectations of investors for both high efficiency and aesthetics in addition to being suitable for mainstream systems, as well as low-cost logistics solutions.

According to the agreed scheduling for the project, YuanTech Solar will complete delivery by the middle of March, while the project will be connected to the grid and put into operation in May. In addition, the PV manufacturer is negotiating an annual procurement framework agreement with the project investor.

About YuanTech Solar

YuanTech Solar is a technology company focusing on the R&D, manufacturing, sales and services of new-generation N-type TOPCon photovoltaic products. The company was established in January 2022, and plans to invest 1.5 billion yuan (approx. US$224 million) to build a 5GW PV module production facility in Chuzhou, Anhui Province. The company is committed to becoming a world-class clean energy provider, by adhering to a market-oriented approach and taking technological innovation as its driving force, in an effort to boost the transformation towards clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy.

