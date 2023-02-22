Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Marscoin (MARS) on February 22, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MARS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Kickstarting the effort to decentralize humanity, Marscoin (MARS) explores the idea of leveraging the power of a peer-to-peer, distributed open cryptocurrency to incentivize space exploration. MARS was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:30 UTC on February 22, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Marscoin

Derived from the Litecoin fork of Bitcoin, Marscoin is dedicated to supporting the settlement of Mars and other space-related projects intended to get humans living and thriving off of planet earth. Marscoin is a testbed for experimentation with technologies that might help early colonists on Mars build governance, voting, inventory tracking, trading and capital allocation. Simply by using and investing in Marscoin, users are contributing to a serious bootstrapping effort to further a settlement on Mars.

The project donates an initial stack of Marscoins to the efforts of the Mars Society, one of the largest international space advocacy organizations with the goal of kickstarting Mars colonization through non-profit activities and research projects, volunteer work and funding of space related activities, users could start mining and using Marscoins alongside other cryptocurrencies until the first settlement gets established.

The more people that adopt Marscoin and use it in their daily lives, the more Mars colonization efforts will benefit. Marscoin, defined as a sound monetary alternative to Bitcoin would grow in purchasing power and thus quite naturally be able to fund developments directed to the establishment of a first Mars settlement.

Just by utilizing and acquiring Marscoin, private individuals would participate in the biggest Kickstarter project of all time, supporting space outreach efforts while enabling humanity's first foothold on another planet. Just by adopting Marscoin, the first extra-terrestrial base in the Solar System could be bootstrapped or at the very least efforts to do so could be funded. Any growth in Marscoin could bring humans closer to taking a step among the stars.

An increased value of Marscoin will mean increased financial means for the Mars movement. Early adopters will be a part of this history. In addition, everyone who downloads the Marscoin client initially and starts mining and using it and thus supporting the endeavor will have a stake in any future growth of a Martian economy (or Earth-side adaptation) in correlation to their early level of involvement.

On Mars, early colonists will continue to mine Marscoin. Once the first crewed SpaceX Starship heads towards Mars, a copy of the blockchain could be transferred to Mars by some volunteering Martian colonist and setup as the first mining node on Mars. Because Marscoin is derived from Litecoin, its frequent confirmations (2.5 minutes) and script hashing algorithm will make it convenient and secure. There will be no need for expensive and costly mining machinery to keep the network running. Eventually, users can envision exchanges that will allow money conversion from Bitcoin (Earthcoin) to Marscoin on Mars and Earth.

Marscoin is a labor of love and a global experiment in distributed collaboration for space colonization. To fulfill the dream of making humans a multiplanetary species, Marscoin invite everyone to join the project. Purchasing and using Marscoin supports the non-profit Mars Society and allows users to directly contribute to the exploration and settlement of Mars.

About MARS

Marscoin (MARS) is a peer-to-peer Internet currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. It is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized, with mathematics that secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances.

Just like Bitcoin and Litecoin, users can simply download the Marscoin wallet to get started. They can mine Marscoin using their computer, send and receive Marscoin to others or buy Marscoin through an exchange. In 2024, the last Marscoin will have been mined bringing the total to ~40 million coins.

MARS was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:30 UTC on February 22, 2023, investors who are interested in the Marscoin investment can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

