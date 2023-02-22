Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 20th February.
For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange
Project: WBX
Listing date: 20th February
Key words: Utility, Listed on Bitmart, ERC20
Official Website: https://www.wibx.io/
About:
DWiBX was born to decentralize advertising by allowing customer engagement to benefit their favorite brands to generate incentives in the token that can be used by these customers to purchase products that they themselves helped to publicize.
Project: A1A
Listing date: 21st February
Key words: Listed on XT, KLAY
Official Website: http://www.aonea.co.kr/
About:
For selling and sharing specific items, such as photos, works, and videos based on digital content. To promote and purchase the corresponding digital work, it provides a platform for a lot of participation and communication and provides an ecosystem where you are offered some compensation for your contribution.
Project: MARS
Listing date: 22nd February
Key words: Others, Listed on dex-trade, finebox, Mainnet
Official Website: https://www.marscoin.org
About:
Marscoin explores the idea of leveraging the power of a peer-to-peer, distributed open cryptocurrency to incentivize space exploration.
Project: GHUB
Listing date: 23rd February
Key words: Metaverse, Listed on KLAYswap, KLAY
Official Website: https://www.gemhub.io
About:
Blockchain game platform GemHUB aims for an 'Easy, Convenient, and Entertaining for Anyone' blockchain game service platform. GemHUB has been trying to secure game players and building a large ecosystem by releasing games consistently since the launch of GemHUB platform in 2022.
Project: CXS
Listing date: 23rd February
Key words: Others, Initial listing, Mainnet
Official Website: https://nextepcrypto.com/
About:
NEXTEP is a French FinTech which aims to democratize cryptocurrency by allowing merchants, via payment software, to accept cryptocurrency with ease.
Summary of Last Week's Listings - 14th February 2022 to 19th February 2023
Name: MUDI
Weekly gain: 225%
Official Website: https://www.mudi.co.kr/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mudi/usdt
Name: BLUR
Weekly gain: 1180%
Official Website: https://blur.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/blur/usdt
Name: TRA
Weekly gain: 62%
Official Website: http://www.tria.or.kr/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tra/usdt
Name: CGU
Weekly gain: 12%
Official Website: https://cgu.io
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cgu/usdt
Name: XMT
Weekly gain: 86%
Official Website: http://xmileage.io./page-top
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/xmt/usdt
Name: GNS
Weekly gain: 50%
Official Website: https://gains.trade/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gns/usdt
Name: WV
Weekly gain: 300%
Official Website: https://www.wiven.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/wv/usdt
Name: ENT
Weekly gain: 50%
Official Website: https://entropynetwork.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ent/usdt
Name: FRA
Weekly gain: 35%
Official Website: https://findora.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/fra/usdt
Name: BP
Official Website: http://bpcoin.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/bp/usdt
Name: MDFC
Official Website: http://www.mdffoundation.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mdfc/usdt
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 20th February 2023
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/155729_67aa787b142f6b9c_001full.jpg
About LBank
LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.
Start Trading Now: lbank.com
Community & Social Media:
l Telegram
l Twitter
l Facebook
l LinkedIn
l Instagram
l YouTube
Contact Details:
LBK Blockchain Co. Limited
LBank Exchange
marketing@lbank.info
business@lbank.info
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155729