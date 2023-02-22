Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1 + 1 = 2! Klarer geht es nicht: Hier dürfte der nächste große Gewinner sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885166 ISIN: USY384721251 Ticker-Symbol: HYU 
Tradegate
22.02.23
12:05 Uhr
33,000 Euro
-0,050
-0,15 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,80033,15012:24
32,90033,15012:06
PR Newswire
22.02.2023 | 11:06
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hyundai Motor Company: Hyundai Motor and Tate Announce El Anatsui as Next Hyundai Commission Artist

  • El Anatsui, one of the most distinctive artists working today, to be the eighth Hyundai Commission artist for Tate Modern's Turbine Hall
  • New site-specific work to open to public on October 10, 2023 and remain on view through April 14, 2024

SEOUL, South Korea and LONDON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company and Tate Modern today announced that distinguished artist El Anatsui will create the next annual Hyundai Commission for Tate Modern's Turbine Hall. Repurposing found materials into dazzling works of abstract art, Anatsui's work explores themes that include the environment, consumption and trade.

Hyundai Motor and Tate Announce El Anatsui as Next Hyundai Commission Artist

Open to the public from October 10, 2023 to April 14, 2024, Hyundai Commission: El Anatsui will be the eighth in an annual series of site-specific works created for the Turbine Hall by renowned international artists as part of a unique partnership between Tate and Hyundai Motor.

El Anatsui (born in Anyako, Ghana in 1944) is best-known for his cascading metallic sculptures constructed of thousands of recycled bottle tops articulated with copper wire. Over a long-lasting and distinguished career as both artist and educator - serving as Professor of Sculpture and Departmental Head at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka - Anatsui has developed a highly experimental approach to sculpture, embracing a wide range of forms and materials, including wood, ceramics and found objects.

"El Anatsui's works are distinguished by his dedication to exploring the transformative potential of art and his attention to histories," said DooEun Choi, Art Director of Hyundai Motor Company. "We look forward to seeing how El Anatsui transforms the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern for the eighth Hyundai Commission."

"El Anatsui is responsible for some of the most unique and unforgettable sculptures in recent times and we are delighted that he will tackle the Turbine Hall this autumn for the annual Hyundai Commission," said Frances Morris, Director of Tate Modern. "Anatsui's much-loved Ink Splash II 2012 in Tate's collection enchants visitors wherever it's shown, and we can't wait to see how this inventive artist will approach a space like the Turbine Hall."

The annual Hyundai Commission offers artists an opportunity to create new work for the Turbine Hall, a vast space that has hosted some of the world's most memorable and acclaimed works of contemporary art since Tate Modern opened in 2000.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:
http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005651/El_Anatsui__portrait_photograph.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761625/Hyundai_Motor_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-motor-and-tate-announce-el-anatsui-as-next-hyundai-commission-artist-301751470.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.