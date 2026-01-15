Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885647 | ISIN: KR7005380001 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.01.2026 00:36 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hyundai Motor Company: Hyundai PALISADE Crowned 2026 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year

  • All-new PALISADE honored by the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) jury, one of the most respected independent automotive accolades
  • Flagship three-row SUV praised for its hybrid and ICE powertrain lineup, class-above interior space, and advanced safety and convenience technologies
  • NACTOY awards judged by 50 leading automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada, following extensive real-world evaluation

SEOUL, South Korea and DETROIT, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new Hyundai PALISADE has been named the 2026 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year by the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) jury, reaffirming Hyundai Motor's leadership in delivering family-focused SUVs with premium quality, advanced technology and everyday usability.

Hyundai PALISADE Crowned 2026 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year

The NACTOY awards are determined by a jury of 50 independent automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada, representing print, digital, television, radio and social media. Vehicles are evaluated through an extensive process, including long-term driving, comparative testing, and detailed assessments of design, performance, innovation, safety and value.

As Hyundai Motor's flagship three-row SUV, the all-new PALISADE was recognized for its broad and versatile powertrain lineup, including an efficient next-generation hybrid option alongside proven internal combustion engines. It also stood out for its spacious, premium interior, intuitive technology and comprehensive suite of family-oriented safety and convenience features.

"Palisade represents everything we strive to deliver at Hyundai - beautiful design, advanced technology, exceptional safety, and real value for families. To be recognized by 50 of North America's most respected automotive journalists as the best utility vehicle of the year is a tremendous honor. Thank you to our teams who made this possible, to our dealers who bring Palisade to life for customers every day, and to the NACTOY jury for this recognition." - José Muñoz, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company

"Hyundai PALISADE defines the family vehicle for the 21st century. It's spacious, fun to drive and has a lot of technology. Congratulations on this impressive win." - Jeff Gilbert, NACTOY President

Founded in 1994, NACTOY is the longest-running new-vehicle awards program not affiliated with a single media outlet. Its independence, rigorous evaluation process, and diverse jury make the awards among the most credible and prestigious honors in the global automotive industry.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861465/Photo__Hyundai_PALISADE_Crowned_2026_North_American_Utility_Vehicle_of_the_Year.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-palisade-crowned-2026-north-american-utility-vehicle-of-the-year-302661235.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.