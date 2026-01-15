Hyundai Motor Company: Hyundai PALISADE Crowned 2026 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year

All-new PALISADE honored by the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) jury, one of the most respected independent automotive accolades

Flagship three-row SUV praised for its hybrid and ICE powertrain lineup, class-above interior space, and advanced safety and convenience technologies

NACTOY awards judged by 50 leading automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada, following extensive real-world evaluation

SEOUL, South Korea and DETROIT, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new Hyundai PALISADE has been named the 2026 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year by the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) jury, reaffirming Hyundai Motor's leadership in delivering family-focused SUVs with premium quality, advanced technology and everyday usability.

The NACTOY awards are determined by a jury of 50 independent automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada, representing print, digital, television, radio and social media. Vehicles are evaluated through an extensive process, including long-term driving, comparative testing, and detailed assessments of design, performance, innovation, safety and value.

As Hyundai Motor's flagship three-row SUV, the all-new PALISADE was recognized for its broad and versatile powertrain lineup, including an efficient next-generation hybrid option alongside proven internal combustion engines. It also stood out for its spacious, premium interior, intuitive technology and comprehensive suite of family-oriented safety and convenience features.

"Palisade represents everything we strive to deliver at Hyundai - beautiful design, advanced technology, exceptional safety, and real value for families. To be recognized by 50 of North America's most respected automotive journalists as the best utility vehicle of the year is a tremendous honor. Thank you to our teams who made this possible, to our dealers who bring Palisade to life for customers every day, and to the NACTOY jury for this recognition." - José Muñoz, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company

"Hyundai PALISADE defines the family vehicle for the 21st century. It's spacious, fun to drive and has a lot of technology. Congratulations on this impressive win." - Jeff Gilbert, NACTOY President

Founded in 1994, NACTOY is the longest-running new-vehicle awards program not affiliated with a single media outlet. Its independence, rigorous evaluation process, and diverse jury make the awards among the most credible and prestigious honors in the global automotive industry.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861465/Photo__Hyundai_PALISADE_Crowned_2026_North_American_Utility_Vehicle_of_the_Year.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-palisade-crowned-2026-north-american-utility-vehicle-of-the-year-302661235.html