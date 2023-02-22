iFred: New CDC Report Shows 57% of Teen Girls Experience Persistent Hopelessness

The report also reveals 30% seriously considered attempting suicide, indicating an urgent need for teaching hope and activating an International Day of Hope.

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / The CDC released a new study showing nearly 3 in 5 (57%) U.S. teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021, nearly double that of boys. This number represents a nearly 60% increase and is the highest level reported over the past decade.

A startling 1 in 3 girls considering suicide is a national crisis and demands swift action.

Science shows that hope can be taught. Kathryn Goetzke , Founder of The International Foundation of Research and Education on Depression ( iFred ) created the Hopeful Minds curriculum; a free, global, evidence-based program that teaches youth the "what, why, and how" of hope.

HOW CAN YOU HELP?

iFred invites all to join us for the International Day of Hope the first Monday in May (May 1st, 2023) to activate the science of hope on a global scale.

Download and teach the Hopeful Minds Overview Lessons so that all understand the "what, why, and how" of hope, and download the Parent's Guide to use hope language at home.

Join the International Day of Hope social media campaign: Share completed images of the Hopeful Minds Overview Hopework Book on social media, and tag us @ifredorg, to teach others and spread the messages of hope. You can also participate in our Global Hope Challenge and post our images or use your own!

social media campaign: Encourage youth to record the song 'With this Hope in My Heart' and upload it to www.voicesaround.com by March 31st. (We aim to pre-release the song on the International Day of Hope, May 1, 2023, with YOUR voices!).

by March 31st. (We aim to pre-release the song on the International Day of Hope, May 1, 2023, with YOUR voices!). Ask your mayor, governor, or school to issue a proclamation for hope and inspire your leadership to become a Hopeful City .

and inspire your leadership to become a . Signup to become a partner in the International Day of Hope.

YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE

"Hope is tangible and teachable, and it is an essential ingredient for a successful life trajectory." - Myron Belfer, MD, MPA, Advisor for Hopeful Minds and Professor of Psychiatry in the Department of Psychiatry, Children's Hospital Boston - Harvard Medical School.

