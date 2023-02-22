ROCKFORD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

"Despite a challenging year in 2022, we've taken important steps to become a more disciplined and agile company while focusing on long-term growth. Encouraging results from our 100-day action plan, initiated in the fourth quarter, include a reduction in inventory and debt levels, the sale of Keds, and the establishment of a new Profit Improvement Office to unlock savings to support growth acceleration in our highest potential brands," stated Brendan Hoffman, Wolverine Worldwide's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our priorities for 2023 are to fuel growth in our Active Group, sustain positive momentum in our Work Group, and address underperforming brands while we further strengthen our financial position. We expect to grow 2023 revenue from our ongoing business by approximately 0% to 2.0% and 1.0% to 3.0% on a constant currency basis, and deliver approximately 8.5% operating margin. We remain confident in our ability to deliver a 12% operating margin in 2024."

FOURTH-QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in millions) December 31, 2022 January 1, 2022 Y/Y Change Constant

Currency Segment Revenue Results: Active Group $397.6 $340.4 16.8% 23.0% Work Group $154.5 $149.5 3.3% 4.4% Lifestyle Group $100.7 $126.9 (20.6)% (19.7)% Other $12.2 $18.8 (35.1)% (35.1)% Total Revenue $665.0 $635.6 4.6% 8.4% Supplemental Brand Information Merrell $193.9 $152.7 27.0% 31.2% Saucony $121.3 $97.2 24.8% 30.2% Sperry $68.0 $94.4 (28.0)% (27.9)% Wolverine $71.8 $65.5 9.6% 9.8% Sweaty Betty $72.8 $78.3 (7.0)% 5.1% Reported: Gross Margin 33.7% 41.3% (760) bps Operating Margin (68.4)% (1.4)% (6,700) bps Diluted Earnings Per Share ($4.59) ($0.18) 2450.0% Non-GAAP: Adjusted Gross Margin 33.9% 42.4% (850) bps Adjusted Operating Margin (2.0)% 7.1% (910) bps Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $(0.15) $0.37 (140.5)% Constant Currency Earnings Per Share $(0.10) $0.37 (127.0)%

Revenue of $665.0 million represents growth of 4.6% versus the prior year and growth of 8.4% on a constant currency basis. The Company's international business was especially strong, up 22.2% or 31.9% on a constant currency basis to $281.5 million. Direct-to-Consumer revenue of $224.4 million was flat compared to the prior year and up 4.8% on a constant currency basis.

Gross margin of 33.7% versus 41.3% in the prior year reflects the acceleration of end-of-life inventory liquidation, increased promotions, and a higher mix of international distributor sales that carry relatively lower gross margin.

Selling, General & Administrative expenses were $678.9 million including $428.7 million for the non-cash impairment of Sperry and Sweaty Betty intangible assets primarily driven by an increase in discount rates used in the valuation. Adjusted SG&A expenses of $238.3 million or 35.8% of revenue, was 50 basis points higher than the prior year primarily due to higher storage and handling costs as a result of elevated inventory levels.

Inventory at the end of the quarter was $745.2 million which does not include $43.1 million from held-for-sale businesses. Inventory was down approximately $90 million versus the previous quarter.

Net Debt at the end of the quarter was $1.02 billion, down from $1.35 billion at the end of the third quarter, and liquidity was approximately $685 million. The Company's bank-defined leverage ratio was 2.7x.

FULL-YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in millions) December 31, 2022 January 1, 2022 Y/Y Change Constant

Currency Change Segment Revenue Results: Active Group $1,570.2 $1,319.6 19.0% 23.8% Work Group $590.5 $548.8 7.6% 8.2% Lifestyle Group $447.5 $477.0 (6.2)% (5.5)% Other $76.6 $69.5 10.2% 10.5% Total Revenue $2,684.8 $2,414.9 11.2% 14.1% Supplemental Brand Information Merrell $764.2 $647.4 18.0% 21.6% Saucony $505.3 $476.2 6.1% 10.1% Sperry $294.2 $327.7 (10.2)% (10.0)% Wolverine $247.5 $227.4 8.8% 8.9% Sweaty Betty $211.5 $117.4 80.2% 98.6% Sweaty Betty pro forma (1) $211.5 $245.4 (13.8)% (4.3)% Reported: Gross Margin 39.9% 42.6% (270) bps Operating Margin (7.8)% 6.4% (1,420) bps Diluted Earnings Per Share $(2.37) $0.81 (392.6)% Non-GAAP: Adjusted Gross Margin 39.9% 43.0% (310) bps Adjusted Operating Margin 6.6% 9.6% (300) bps Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $1.41 $1.85 (23.8)% Constant Currency Earnings Per Share $1.60 $1.85 (13.5)%

(1) Sweaty Betty, part of the Active Group, was acquired in August of 2021, and the pro forma assume Sweaty Betty was acquired on the first day of fiscal 2021.

Revenue of $2,684.8 million represents growth of 11.2% versus the prior year and growth of 14.1% on a constant currency basis.

Gross margin was 39.9% versus 42.6% in the prior year and reflects the acceleration of end-of-life inventory liquidation, increased promotions, and a higher mix of international distributor sales that carry relatively lower gross margin.

Selling, General & Administrative expenses were $1,278.8 million including $428.7 million for a non-cash impairment of Sperry and Sweaty Betty intangible assets. Adjusted SG&A expenses of $894.5 million or 33.3% of revenue, was 20 basis points lower than the prior year.

FULL-YEAR 2023 OUTLOOK

"We are encouraged by the progress made to simplify the business and improve the balance sheet in the fourth quarter," said Mike Stornant, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We enter 2023 with excellent visibility to costs savings and operational efficiencies that we believe will benefit the year. We expect that during the first half of the year, gross margin will continue to be impacted by expense timing of higher transitory supply chain costs from 2022 and the sell-off of end-of-life inventory. As a result of the proactive work started several months ago, we expect profitability to improve meaningfully in the second half of the year as supply chain costs and inventory levels normalize, and the Profit Improvement Office initiatives deliver benefits."

The following guidance reflects the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations. As such, all financial expectations for 2023 and comparable results from 2022 exclude the full-year impact of Keds, which was sold in February 2023, and Wolverine Leathers, which is the subject of a sale process, and reflect an adjustment for the transition of our Hush Puppies North America business to a licensing model in the second half of 2023. Tables have been provided in the back of this release showing the impact of these adjustments on operating results for 2022 and 2021 assuming these events occurred on the first day of the relevant period. For visibility regarding this impact on our 2023 operating results, we will report actual results reflecting our ongoing businesses and separately report results for Keds, which will be limited to one month, and Wolverine Leathers to the extent we own and operate the business.

Revenue from our ongoing business is expected to be in the range of $2.53 billion to $2.58 billion, representing growth of approximately 0.0% to 2.0% and constant currency growth of approximately 1.0% to 3.0%.

from our ongoing business is expected to be in the range of $2.53 billion to $2.58 billion, representing growth of approximately 0.0% to 2.0% and constant currency growth of approximately 1.0% to 3.0%. Gross margin is expected to be approximately 41.2% and adjusted gross margin is expected to be approximately 42.0%

is expected to be approximately 41.2% and adjusted gross margin is expected to be approximately 42.0% Operating margin is expected to be approximately 8.7%, and adjusted operating margin is expected to be approximately 8.5%

is expected to be approximately 8.7%, and adjusted operating margin is expected to be approximately 8.5% The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 21.0%.

is expected to be approximately 21.0%. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be between $1.50 to $1.70 and adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be between $1.40 to $1.60. These full-year EPS expectations include an approximate $0.14 negative impact from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

are expected to be between $1.50 to $1.70 and adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be between $1.40 to $1.60. These full-year EPS expectations include an approximate $0.14 negative impact from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Diluted weighted average shares are expected to be approximately 79.3 million.

This outlook assumes no meaningful deterioration of current market conditions related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions, changes in consumer behavior and confidence and geopolitical tensions.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Measures referred to in this release as "adjusted" financial results are non-GAAP measures that exclude environmental and other related costs net of recoveries, costs associated with Sweaty Betty® integration, reorganization costs, receivables securitization transaction costs, non-cash impairment of the Sperry® trade name and the Sweaty Betty® trade name and goodwill, costs associated with the acquisition of the Sweaty Betty® brand, debt extinguishment costs, non-cash impairment related to one of the Company's joint ventures and gain on the sale of the Champion trademark. The Company also presents constant currency information, which is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company calculates constant currency basis by converting the current-period local currency financial results using the prior period exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to the Company's current period reported results. The Company believes providing each of these non-GAAP measures provides valuable supplemental information regarding its results of operations, consistent with how the Company evaluates performance.

The Company has provided a reconciliation of each of the above non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors because they increase the comparability of current period results to prior period results by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating results and enable better identification of trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company on a comparable basis. Management does not, nor should investors, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except earnings per share) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 Revenue $ 665.0 $ 635.6 $ 2,684.8 $ 2,414.9 Cost of goods sold 440.8 373.2 1,614.4 1,385.0 Gross profit 224.2 262.4 1,070.4 1,029.9 Gross margin 33.7 % 41.3 % 39.9 % 42.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 249.1 226.6 906.4 817.8 Gain on sale of trademarks - - (90.0 ) - Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 428.7 - 428.7 - Environmental and other related costs, net of recoveries 1.1 44.5 33.7 56.4 Operating expenses 678.9 271.1 1,278.8 874.2 Operating expenses as a % of revenue 102.1 % 42.7 % 47.6 % 36.2 % Operating profit (loss), net (454.7 ) (8.7 ) (208.4 ) 155.7 Operating margin (68.4 ) % (1.4 ) % (7.8 ) % 6.4 % Interest expense, net 16.0 8.5 47.3 37.4 Debt extinguishment and other costs - 0.3 - 34.3 Other expense (income), net (5.0 ) 1.2 (2.8 ) 3.7 Total other expenses 11.0 10.0 44.5 75.4 Earnings (loss) before income taxes (465.7 ) (18.7 ) (252.9 ) 80.3 Income tax expense (benefit) (104.9 ) (3.7 ) (63.8 ) 13.3 Effective tax rate 22.5 % 19.5 % 25.2 % 16.6 % Net earnings (loss) (360.8 ) (15.0 ) (189.1 ) 67.0 Less: net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.8 (0.4 ) (0.8 ) (1.6 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $ (361.6 ) $ (14.6 ) $ (188.3 ) $ 68.6 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (4.59 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (2.37 ) $ 0.81 Supplemental information: Net earnings (loss) used to calculate diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (361.8 ) $ (14.7 ) $ (188.9 ) $ 67.5 Shares used to calculate diluted earnings (loss) per share 78.8 82.3 79.7 83.3

WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions) December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 131.5 $ 161.7 Accounts receivables, net 241.7 319.6 Inventories, net 745.2 365.5 Current assets held for sale 67.9 - Other current assets 79.0 56.9 Total current assets 1,265.3 903.7 Property, plant and equipment, net 136.2 129.0 Lease right-of-use assets 174.7 138.2 Goodwill and other indefinite-lived intangibles 759.0 1,274.7 Other noncurrent assets 157.5 140.8 Total assets $ 2,492.7 $ 2,586.4 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 636.2 $ 486.3 Lease liabilities 39.1 38.3 Current maturities of long-term debt 10.0 10.0 Borrowings under revolving credit agreements 425.0 225.0 Total current liabilities 1,110.3 759.6 Long-term debt 723.0 731.8 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 153.6 118.2 Other noncurrent liabilities 166.8 332.4 Stockholders' equity 339.0 644.4 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,492.7 $ 2,586.4

WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) Fiscal Year Ended December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings (loss) $ (189.1 ) $ 67.0 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 34.6 33.2 Deferred income taxes (105.7 ) (14.7 ) Stock-based compensation expense 33.4 38.1 Pension and SERP expense 9.3 14.0 Debt extinguishment and other costs - 5.8 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 428.7 - Environmental and other related costs, net of cash payments and recoveries received (23.0 ) 33.7 Gain on sale of trademarks (90.0 ) - Other (2.7 ) (1.9 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (274.4 ) (88.4 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (178.9 ) 86.8 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Business acquisition, net of cash acquired - (417.4 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment (36.5 ) (17.6 ) Investment in joint ventures (2.8 ) - Proceeds from sale of trademarks 90.0 - Other 3.9 (2.3 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 54.6 (437.3 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments under revolving credit agreements (740.0 ) (435.0 ) Borrowings under revolving credit agreements 940.0 660.0 Proceeds from company-owned insurance policies 30.5 - Borrowings of long-term debt - 750.0 Payments on long-term debt (10.0 ) (730.0 ) Payments of debt issuance and debt extinguishment costs - (10.4 ) Cash dividends paid (32.8 ) (33.5 ) Purchase of common stock for treasury (81.3 ) (39.6 ) Employee taxes paid under stock-based compensation plans (7.7 ) (14.1 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1.4 17.1 Contributions from noncontrolling interests 7.0 4.8 Net cash provided by financing activities 107.1 169.3 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (9.0 ) (4.5 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (26.2 ) (185.7 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 161.7 347.4 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year $ 135.5 $ 161.7

The following tables contain information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company in the presentation of its financial results:

WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE, INC. Q4 2022 RECONCILIATION TABLES RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED REVENUE TO ADJUSTED REVENUE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS* (Unaudited) (In millions) GAAP Basis

2022-Q4 Foreign

Exchange

Impact Constant

Currency

Basis

2022-Q4 GAAP Basis

2021-Q4 Constant

Currency Growth Reported

Growth REVENUE Active Group $ 397.6 $ 21.0 $ 418.6 $ 340.4 23.0 % 16.8 % Work Group 154.5 1.6 156.1 149.5 4.4 % 3.3 % Lifestyle Group 100.7 1.2 101.9 126.9 (19.7 ) % (20.6 ) % Other 12.2 - 12.2 18.8 (35.1 ) % (35.1 ) % Total $ 665.0 $ 23.8 $ 688.8 $ 635.6 8.4 % 4.6 %

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED GROSS MARGIN TO ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN * (Unaudited) (In millions) GAAP Basis Adjustments (1) As Adjusted Gross Profit - Fiscal 2022 Q4 $ 224.2 $ 1.0 $ 225.2 Gross margin 33.7 % 33.9 % Gross Profit - Fiscal 2021 Q4 $ 262.4 $ 6.9 $ 269.3 Gross margin 41.3 % 42.4 % (1) Q4 2022 adjustment reflects $1.0 million of costs associated with Sweaty Betty® integration. Q4 2021 adjustments reflect $6.9 million of costs associated with the acquisition of the Sweaty Betty® brand.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES* (Unaudited) (In millions) GAAP Basis Adjustment (1) As Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses - Fiscal 2022 Q4 $ 678.9 $ (440.6 ) $ 238.3 Selling, general and administrative expenses - Fiscal 2021 Q4 $ 271.1 $ (46.8 ) $ 224.3 (1) Q4 2022 adjustments reflect $428.7 million for a non-cash impairment of the Sperry® trade name and the Sweaty Betty® trade name and goodwill, $9.1 million for reorganization costs, $1.1 million of environmental and other related costs net of recoveries, $0.9 million of costs associated with Sweaty Betty® integration and $0.8 of receivables securitization transaction costs. Q4 2021 adjustments reflect $44.4 million of environmental and other related costs net of recoveries and $2.4 million of costs associated with the acquisition of the Sweaty Betty® brand.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN (Unaudited) (In millions) GAAP Basis Adjustments (1) As Adjusted Operating Profit - Fiscal 2022 Q4 $ (454.7 ) $ 441.6 $ (13.1 ) Operating margin (68.4 ) % (2.0 ) % Operating Profit - Fiscal 2021 Q4 $ (8.7 ) $ 53.7 $ 45.0 Operating margin (1.4 ) % 7.1 % (1) Q4 2022 adjustments reflect $428.7 million for a non-cash impairment of the Sperry® trade name and the Sweaty Betty® trade name and goodwill, $9.1 million for reorganization costs, $1.1 million of environmental and other related costs net of recoveries, $1.9 million of costs associated with Sweaty Betty® integration and $0.8 of receivables securitization transaction costs. Q4 2021 adjustments reflect $44.4 million of environmental and other related costs net of recoveries and $9.3 million of costs associated with the acquisition of the Sweaty Betty® brand.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED DILUTED EPS TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS* (Unaudited) GAAP Basis Adjustments (1) As Adjusted Foreign

Exchange

Impact As Adjusted

EPS On a Constant

Currency Basis EPS - Fiscal 2022 Q4 $ (4.59 ) $ (4.44 ) $ (0.15 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.10 ) EPS - Fiscal 2021 Q4 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.55 $ 0.37 (1) Q4 2022 adjustment reflects non-cash impairment of the Sperry® trade name and the Sweaty Betty® trade name and goodwill, reorganization costs, environmental and other related costs net of recoveries, costs associated with Sweaty Betty® integration and receivables securitization transaction costs. Q4 2021 adjustment reflect costs associated with acquisition of Sweaty Betty®, non-cash impairment related to on of the Company's joint ventures and environmental and other related costs net of recoveries.

2022 FULL-YEAR RECONCILIATION TABLES RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED REVENUE TO ADJUSTED REVENUE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS* (Unaudited) (In millions) GAAP

Basis 2022 Foreign

Exchange

Impact Constant

Currency

Basis 2022 GAAP

Basis 2021 Constant

Currency Growth Reported

Growth REVENUE Active Group $ 1,570.2 63.1 $ 1,633.3 $ 1,319.6 23.8 % 19.0 % Work Group 590.5 3.4 593.9 548.8 8.2 7.6 Lifestyle Group 447.5 3.3 450.8 477.0 (5.5 ) (6.2 ) Other 76.6 0.2 76.8 69.5 10.5 10.2 Total $ 2,684.8 $ 70.0 $ 2,754.8 $ 2,414.9 14.1 % 11.2 %

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED GROSS MARGIN TO ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN* (Unaudited) (In millions) GAAP Basis Adjustments (1) As Adjusted Gross Profit - Fiscal 2022 $ 1,070.4 $ 1.7 $ 1,072.1 Gross margin 39.9 % 39.9 % Gross Profit - Fiscal 2021 $ 1,029.9 $ 9.1 $ 1,039.0 Gross margin 42.6 % 43.0 % (1) 2022 adjustment reflects $1.7 million of costs associated with Sweaty Betty® integration. 2021 adjustment reflects $9.1 million of costs associated with the acquisition of Sweaty Betty®.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES* (Unaudited) (In millions) GAAP Basis Adjustment (1) As Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses - Fiscal 2022 $ 1,278.8 $ (384.3 ) $ 894.5 Selling, general and administrative expenses - Fiscal 2021 $ 874.2 $ (66.0 ) $ 808.2 (1) Q4 2022 adjustments reflect $428.7 million for a non-cash impairment of the Sperry® trade name and the Sweaty Betty® trade name and goodwill, $9.1 million for reorganization costs, $33.7 million of environmental and other related costs net of recoveries, $2.0 million of costs associated with Sweaty Betty® integration and $0.8 million of receivables securitization transaction costs, partially offset by $90.0 gain on the sale of the Champion trademarks. 2021 adjustments reflect $56.4 million of environmental and other related costs net of recoveries and $9.6 million of costs associated with the acquisition of the Sweaty Betty® brand.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN* (Unaudited) (In millions) GAAP Basis Adjustments (1) As Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) - Fiscal 2022 $ (208.4 ) $ 386.0 $ 177.6 Operating margin (7.8 ) % 6.6 % Operating Profit (Loss) - Fiscal 2021 $ 155.7 $ 75.1 $ 230.8 Operating margin 6.4 % 9.6 % (1) 2022 adjustments reflect $428.7 million for a non-cash impairment of the Sperry® trade name and the Sweaty Betty® trade name and goodwill, $9.1 million for reorganization costs, $33.7 million of environmental and other related costs net of recoveries, $3.7 million of costs associated with Sweaty Betty® integration and $0.8 million of receivables securitization transaction costs, partially offset by $90.0 gain on the sale of the Champion trademarks. 2021 adjustments reflect $56.4 million of environmental and other related costs net of recoveries and $18.7 million of costs associated with the acquisition of Sweaty Betty®.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED DILUTED EPS TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS* (Unaudited) GAAP Basis Adjustments (1) As Adjusted Foreign

Exchange

Impact As Adjusted

EPS On a Constant

Currency Basis EPS - Fiscal 2022 $ (2.37 ) $ 3.78 $ 1.41 $ 0.19 $ 1.60 EPS - Fiscal 2021 $ 0.81 $ 1.04 $ 1.85 (1) 2022 adjustment reflects non-cash impairment of the Sperry® trade name and the Sweaty Betty® trade name and goodwill, reorganization costs, environmental and other related costs net of recoveries, costs associated with Sweaty Betty® integration and receivables securitization transaction costs, partially offset by gain on the sale of the Champion trademark. 2021 adjustments reflect debt extinguishment costs, costs associated with the acquisition of Sweaty Betty®, environmental and other related costs net of recoveries and non-cash impairment related to one of the Company's joint ventures.

DIVESTITURE

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts)

In order to provide visibility regarding the anticipated financial impact of the divestitures, the Company has provided additional information within the supplemental table below. The items included in the tables represent amounts that are reflected in the fiscal 2022 and 2021 results that we do not expect to reoccur in following fiscal years. The Company believes providing the following information is helpful to better understand the impact to the Company's go forward business.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2022

Full-Year Revenue - Impact Keds business (1) $ 20.3 $ 24.0 $ 21.3 $ 17.2 $ 82.8 Wolverine Leathers business (2) 18.5 17.7 14.0 8.4 58.6 Hush Puppies (3) - - 6.4 4.9 11.3 Total Revenue - Impact $ 38.8 $ 41.7 $ 41.7 $ 30.5 $ 152.7 Operating profit - Impact Keds business (1) $ 1.5 $ 0.6 $ 0.3 $ (0.9 ) $ 1.5 Wolverine Leathers business (2) 1.4 1.7 0.9 0.4 4.4 Hush Puppies (3) - - (0.3 ) (1.4 ) (1.7 ) Total Operating profit - Impact $ 2.9 $ 2.3 $ 0.9 $ (1.9 ) $ 4.2 Net earnings per share - Impact $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.04 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2021

Full-Year Revenue - Impact Keds business (1) $ 24.0 $ 30.2 $ 21.5 $ 16.8 $ 92.5 Wolverine Leathers business (2) 10.2 17.7 11.5 13.2 52.6 Hush Puppies (3) - - 6.2 5.2 11.4 Total Revenue - Impact $ 34.2 $ 47.9 $ 39.2 $ 35.2 $ 156.5 Operating profit - Impact Keds business (1) $ 2.2 $ 2.7 $ (2.1 ) $ (1.3 ) $ 1.5 Wolverine Leathers business (2) 0.3 1.0 0.5 0.7 2.5 Hush Puppies (3) - - (0.1 ) (1.0 ) (1.1 ) Total Operating profit - Impact $ 2.5 $ 3.7 $ (1.7 ) $ (1.6 ) $ 2.9 Net earnings per share - Impact $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.03

(1) The Keds® business line item reflects the revenue and operating profit from sale of Keds® products that will not reoccur after the Company's first period in fiscal 2023 as a result of the sale of the global business effective February 4, 2023. (2) The Wolverine Leathers business line item reflects revenue and operating profit from the Wolverine Leathers business. The Company is currently in an active process to sell the Wolverine Leathers business. (3) The Hush Puppies® line item represents financial results associated with the Hush Puppies® United States and Canada operations prior to the planned transition from a wholesale model to a license model on July 1, 2023 net of estimated license revenue.

2023 GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION TABLES RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED GUIDANCE, REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION* (Unaudited) (In millions, except earnings per share) GAAP Basis Divestiture

Adjustments (1) Other

Adjustments (2) As Adjusted Revenue - Fiscal 2023 Full Year $2,596 - $2,646 $(63) $2,533 - $2,583 Gross Margin - Fiscal 2023 Full Year 41.2 % 0.7 % 0.1 % 42.0 % Operating Margin - Fiscal 2023 Full Year 8.7 % 0.1 % (0.3) % 8.5 % Dilutive EPS - Fiscal 2023 Full Year $1.50 - $1.70 $(0.03) $(0.07) $1.40 - $1.60 Fiscal 2023 Full Year Supplemental information: Net Earnings $121 - $138 $(3) $(5) $113 - $130 Net Earnings used to calculate diluted earnings per share $119 - $135 $(3) $(5) $111 - $127 Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share 79.3 79.3 (1) 2023 adjustments reflect financial results for the Keds® business and Wolverine Leathers and adjusts for the licensing transition of the Hush Puppies® business. (2) 2023 adjustments reflect estimated gain from the sale of the Keds® business partially offset by estimated environmental and other related costs net of recoveries and reorganization costs.

* To supplement the consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company describes what certain financial measures would have been if, environmental and other related costs net of recoveries, non-cash impairment of the Sperry® trade name and the Sweaty Betty® trade name and goodwill, Sweaty Betty® integration costs, reorganization costs, receivable securitization transaction costs, Sweaty Betty® acquisition costs, debt extinguishment costs, non-cash impairment related to one of the Company's joint ventures and gain on the sale of the Champion trademark were excluded. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by increasing comparability to the prior period by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in the Company's business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company on a comparable basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company believes providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding results of operations, consistent with how the Company evaluates performance. The Company calculates constant currency by converting the current-period local currency financial results using the prior period exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to the Company's current period reported results. Management does not, nor should investors, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitution for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are found in the financial tables above.

The supplemental information included below about transitory supply chain expenses and profit improvement initiative savings are intended to show the quarterly timing of the impact of these items. The transitory costs are more prominent in the first half of the year and the cost savings are more prominent in the back half the year.

TRANSITORY SUPPLY CHAIN AND EXCESS INVENTORY EXPENSES - 2023 IMPACT (Unaudited) (In millions) Costs from

2022 that

will be

expensed

in 2023 Expected

additional

expense in

2023 Total

Impact on

2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Gross Profit Impact $ 45.0 $ 20.0 $ 65.0 $ 25.0 $ 30.0 $ 10.0 $ - Selling, general and administrative Impact $ 3.0 $ 2.0 $ 5.0 $ 2.0 $ 2.5 $ 0.5 $ - Operating Profit Impact $ 48.0 $ 22.0 $ 70.0 $ 27.0 $ 32.5 $ 10.5 $ -

PROFIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES 2023 SAVINGS IMPACT (Unaudited) (In millions) Total

Savings in

2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Gross Profit Benefit $ 20.0 $ - $ - $ 8.0 $ 12.0 Selling, general and administrative Benefit $ 45.0 $ 5.0 $ 10.0 $ 12.0 $ 18.0 Operating Profit Benefit $ 65.0 $ 5.0 $ 10.0 $ 20.0 $ 30.0

