Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription unit and paid subscription unit of Amniotics AB (113/23)

With effect from February 23, 2023, the subscription unit in Amniotics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 06, 2023. Instrument: Subscription unit Short name: AMNI UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019761511 Order book ID: 284789 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 23, 2023, the paid subscription unit in Amniotics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription unit Short name: AMNI BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019761529 Order book ID: 284790 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB