Mittwoch, 22.02.2023
WKN: A3CSHB ISIN: SE0015961016 Ticker-Symbol: 66J 
Frankfurt
22.02.23
08:03 Uhr
0,022 Euro
+0,019
+678,57 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMNIOTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMNIOTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
22.02.2023 | 13:22
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription unit and paid subscription unit of Amniotics AB (113/23)

With effect from February 23, 2023, the subscription unit in Amniotics AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including March 06, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription unit            
Short name:   AMNI UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019761511              
Order book ID:  284789                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from February 23, 2023, the paid subscription unit in Amniotics AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription unit         
Short name:   AMNI BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019761529              
Order book ID:  284790                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
