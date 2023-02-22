ARway Corporation: ARway Corp. Lands AR Navigation Pilot Contract With South America's Largest Car Rental Company

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / ARway Corporation ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Navigation platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimetre precision. ARway is pleased to announce it has won a pilot contract with the largest car rental network in South America, with over 452 locations. The AR navigation will initially be for travellers renting cars in branches located in airports and off airport locations.

The Airport navigation is set to officially launch in Q2 2023, and once launched travellers from all over the world will be able to experience the convenience and ease of ARway navigation.

ARway charges $600-$10,000 depending on the size of the pilot. After the pilot is completed (30-90 days) the company charges $30,000/ annum plus .01/ sq ft.

This contract Initially has ARway launching at a single international airport, allowing travellers to easily find their way around the airport, saving them time and effort as they navigate to the rental car branch. This program includes AR wayfinding from baggage pickup to the transport depot, which includes car rentals, bus stops, Uber, etc. The partnership is for a single project at the branch in an airport in São Paulo. With the success of this project, a system-wide expansion to over 450 locations is planned.

ARway CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "ARway's mission is to make navigation simpler, faster, and more convenient for various clients across a multitude of industries. We are thrilled to be launching AR navigation in our first international airport, as this is a very strong use case for the ARway platform. This technology will revolutionize the way people navigate airports, making their travel experience smoother, quicker, and more enjoyable. We are excited to be a part of this new era of navigation."

The ARway platform uses spatial computing to create a 3D map of the airport, which can be used by passengers to quickly and easily find the right terminal, gate, and other points of interest on their way to their car rental. The system also has voice commands and other features, making it even easier to use and more convenient than traditional navigation methods.

Watch a video showcase of this technology - click here

This project is one of many that ARway aims to bring to the transportation industry by utilizing ARway's AR immersive navigation and wayfinding solutions, aimed at enhancing the passenger experience and making navigation to points of interest within the airport more efficient and interactive.

About the Client

It is the largest car rental network in South America in number of branches; its integrated platform is comprised by Car and Fleet Rental Divisions and an efficiency area responsible for selling the used cars. The Car Rental Division is comprised of 219,406 cars, 13.2 million clients, 454 locations in Brazil, 78 franchisees' abroad, and 7,582 employees.

About ARway Corp

ARway is an AI powered augmented reality navigation platform for the real-world metaverse. It enables AR-enhanced indoor navigation and wayfinding solutions for large, multi-purpose venues enabled by marker-based tracking using QR codes. Visitors can access a venue map by scanning a QR code with their smartphone upon entering the venue to navigate to any Point of Interest (POI) with step by step directions, learn information about those POIs, and interact with rich AR content and experiences along the way.

The ARway offering has an unlimited number of use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, consisting of indoor navigation with AR activations to improve the visitor experience in large and complex spaces. With value propositions spanning multiple industries and use cases, ARway leverages Nextech's 3D/AR technology solutions to new substantial markets, for use by creators, brands, and companies.

The ARway Platform Includes:

Web Creator Platform

The Web-Based Creator Platform provides 'advanced' authoring capabilities compared to the mobile app, including the ability for creators to upload their own OBJ/GLB files, and create their own 3D objects. Placing content in a large area using only mobile app required the user to physically be in the specific location which was unscalable. The web studio allows the user to place and author content remotely and at scale.

Mobile App

With the ARway mobile app, anyone can spatially map their location within minutes using their smartphone, and populate it with interactive 3D content, augmented reality wayfinding, audio, text, images, and more. Nextech AR provides several pre-loaded 3D objects which creators can leverage to populate their metaverse.

Download the Mobile App

Apple iOs - click here

Google Play Store - click here

ARwayKit SDK

The Software Development Kit contains code libraries and API information that allows developers to build their own white label & private label mobile apps on both iOs and Android leveraging ARway's technology and creator tools to build AR wayfinding and spatial experiences. Creators will be able to develop white label and private label apps and access ARway APIs to author maps using the Web Creator Portal. The SDK features the latest and greatest of the ARway mobile app.

Nextech AR Solutions

On October 26, 2022, ARway Corp. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech AR retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech AR Solutions is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARItize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech AR, visit www.nextechar.com

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway Corp. will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

