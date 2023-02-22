JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 22
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 January 2023 was as follows:
|Company Name
|Date
|NAV per Ordinary Share
|JZ Capital Partners Limited
|31 January 2023
|US$ 4.36
JZCP's NAV at 31 January 2023 is $4.36 per share ($4.35 per share at 31 December 2022), the increase in NAV of 1 cent per share is due to net fx gains of 3 cents offset by expenses and finance costs of (2) cents.
Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31 January 2023:
|US$'000
|Assets
|Private Investments
|277,372
|Cash and cash equivalents
|135,307
|Other receivables
|631
|Total Assets
|413,310
|Liabilities
|Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 2027
|42,795
|Subordinated Loan Notes - maturity date 30th September 2023
|32,147
|Other liabilities
|705
|Total liabilities
|75,647
|Net Asset Value
|337,663
|Number of Ordinary shares in issue
|77,477,214
|Net Asset Value per Ordinary share
|$4.36
Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com