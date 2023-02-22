Anzeige
22.02.2023 | 13:48
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 22

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 January 2023 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited31 January 2023US$ 4.36

JZCP's NAV at 31 January 2023 is $4.36 per share ($4.35 per share at 31 December 2022), the increase in NAV of 1 cent per share is due to net fx gains of 3 cents offset by expenses and finance costs of (2) cents.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31 January 2023:

US$'000
Assets
Private Investments277,372
Cash and cash equivalents135,307
Other receivables631
Total Assets413,310
Liabilities
Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 202742,795
Subordinated Loan Notes - maturity date 30th September 202332,147
Other liabilities705
Total liabilities75,647
Net Asset Value337,663
Number of Ordinary shares in issue77,477,214
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share$4.36


Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com

