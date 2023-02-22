JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 January 2023 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31 January 2023 US$ 4.36

JZCP's NAV at 31 January 2023 is $4.36 per share ($4.35 per share at 31 December 2022), the increase in NAV of 1 cent per share is due to net fx gains of 3 cents offset by expenses and finance costs of (2) cents.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31 January 2023:

US$'000 Assets Private Investments 277,372 Cash and cash equivalents 135,307 Other receivables 631 Total Assets 413,310 Liabilities Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 2027 42,795 Subordinated Loan Notes - maturity date 30th September 2023 32,147 Other liabilities 705 Total liabilities 75,647 Net Asset Value 337,663 Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214 Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.36



Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Email: jzcp@ntrs.com