JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 November 2025 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
30 November 2025
$ 4.02
JZCP's NAV as at 30 November 2025 is $4.02 per share (31 October 2025: $4.02 per share).
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 30 November 2025:
US$'000
Assets
Private investments 165,292
Cash at bank and treasuries 77,824
Other receivables and prepayments 1
Total Assets 243,117
Liabilities
Other liabilities 734
Total liabilities 734
Net Asset Value 242,383
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.02