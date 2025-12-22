Anzeige
22.12.2025 18:00 Uhr
JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 November 2025 was as follows:

Company Name

Date

NAV per Ordinary Share

JZ Capital Partners Limited

30 November 2025

$ 4.02

JZCP's NAV as at 30 November 2025 is $4.02 per share (31 October 2025: $4.02 per share).

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 30 November 2025:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments 165,292

Cash at bank and treasuries 77,824

Other receivables and prepayments 1

Total Assets 243,117

Liabilities

Other liabilities 734

Total liabilities 734

Net Asset Value 242,383

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.02


© 2025 PR Newswire
