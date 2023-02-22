Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners acquires Envo Biogas project in Tønder, Denmark

The acquisition is the first investment in Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners' (CIP) Advanced Bioenergy Fund (CI ABF I) and CIP's first investment in renewable natural gas (RNG). Envo Biogas Tønder will - once completed - become one of Europe's largest biogas plants.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has - through its CI Advanced Bioenergy Fund I (CI ABF I) - acquired the biogas project Envo Biogas in Tønder, Denmark from Anaergia, a company based in Canada that develops large-scale facilities that convert organic waste to renewable fuels and electricity. The transaction marks the first investment of CI ABF I and is a major milestone for the fund, which aims to develop and construct projects across Europe and North America that produce green gas and green fuels from organic waste, contributing to the decarbonization of the hard-to-abate sectors as well as the security of gas supply. The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

Anaergia acquired the development project in 2021, finalized the development and achieved first gas on the plant on 15 November 2022. Once the full capacity of the plant has been commissioned - expected by 2025 - it will be one of the largest biogas plants in Europe, converting approximately 900.000 tons of green sustainable feedstock - agricultural and industrial organic waste - into approximately 40m. Nm3 of renewable natural gas. The gas is injected into the existing natural gas grid, thus displacing fossil gas. Additionally, the plant will produce biogenic CO 2 that will be used at European Energy's power-to-X facility under construction at the nearby Kassø facility, thereby contributing to the production of green fuel (e-methanol) for shipping. After harvesting the green energy the remaining organic material will be recirculated as nutrients (fertilizer) for agriculture production in the region.

Thomas Dalsgaard, Partner in CIP says: "We are very pleased to have made our first investment into a large-scale and modern biogas project in Denmark, creating not just green energy, but also jobs and investments in the local community. It was a great achievement by Anaergia to reach first gas in November 2022, and we look forward to working with local stakeholders, farmers and suppliers - and to continue the construction of the plant that once in full operations will make a significant contribution to the green transition in the municipality of Tønder and in Denmark."

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world's largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focused on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages ten funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 19 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 140 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 400 employees and 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.cip.com

About Anaergia

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG), fertilizer and water, using proprietary technologies. With a proven track record from delivering world-leading projects on four continents, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for extracting organics from waste, implementing high efficiency anaerobic digestion, upgrading biogas, producing fertilizer and cleaning water. Anaergia's customers are in the municipal solid waste, municipal wastewater, agriculture, and food processing industries. In each of these markets Anaergia has built many successful plants including some of the largest in the world. Anaergia owns and operates some of the plants it builds, and it also operates plants that are owned by its customers.

About European Energy

European Energy was founded in 2004 and has since then developed, constructed, and managed renewable energy parks all across the world. It is the largest privately-owned developer of renewable energy in Denmark and currently employs approximately 550 people. With a significant footprint in the Power-to-X sector, it is currently constructing the world's largest e-methanol facility in Denmark. At the end of 2022, European Energy had offices in 18 countries and was present in a total of 26 markets. Read more on www.europeanenergy.com