Spetz Inc.: Business Progress on Spetz US Launch

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / SPETZ INC. (the "Company" or "Spetz") (CSE:SPTZ)(OTC PINK:DBKSF) is pleased to provide a business update on their US launch which occurred December 5, 2022 (the "US launch date").

Highlights through January 2023:

73% increase to 311 service providers registered on the Spetz platform, covering 372 services, in 1076 cities and towns across the US.

200% increase to 1543 service calls from consumers processed from a variety of services.

These numbers highlight the Company's growth from launch in early December 2022 through January 2023. The Company's focus on driving customer engagement to it's base of service providers is proving successful with specific progress in key performance metrics through January.

Spetz's CEO, Yossi Nevo, commented "We are encouraged by the early results in the US. We continue to attract new service providers in new cities and towns, and most importantly, they are getting more service calls and consummating more jobs, on average. We are using our proprietary AI and data science to drive the highest revenue for our service providers and best match of high spending consumers in our space."

About Spetz Inc.

Spetz Inc. is a multinational technology company that operates Spetz, a global online, AI-powered marketplace platform that dynamically connects consumers to nearby top-rated service providers in around 30 seconds. Spetz is available in the USA, United Kingdom, Australia, and Israel.

The Spetz vision is to reinvent how people around the world connect to services in their moment of need. Connecting them immediately with the top-matched service provider, for any need, anytime, anywhere. For more information visit www.spetz.app

