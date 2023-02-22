Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - Former Access Hollywood host, media executive and VC founder, Tony Potts, joins beauty-tech startup Ready Set Jet Beauty as Co-founder in the company's move to expand its global footprint.

"It's an incredible opportunity to join an innovative, tech-infused beauty company positioned for hockey-stick growth," said Potts. "Founder Shalini Vadhera and her veteran team have created something exceptional by marrying one-of-a-kind, first-to-market products with all the possibilities XR and AI have to offer. What I've seen blew my mind and I can't wait to help unveil it to the market."

"Tony's experience and expertise in the media and entertainment industry, coupled with his expertise in venture capital and early-stage startups, make him the perfect fit for Ready Set Jet Beauty," said Shalini Vadhera, Founder and CEO of Ready Set Jet Beauty. "We're thrilled to have him join our team and are confident his contributions will help take our brand to the next level."

Potts comes to RSJ as a familiar face to millions who've seen Potts on Access Hollywood, NBC, ABC's GMA, and CNN - with more than 12k pieces of content reaching an audience of 1.5B+. In addition, Potts' experience as a general partner and co-founder of the award-winning, tech and consumer focused VC, SierraMaya360, aligns perfectly with Ready Set Jet's mission.

"Shalini and RSJ see the traditional beauty model in need of a vast overhaul," Potts added. "She has always been one step ahead not only as a ground-breaking formulator and product developer, but as a true visionary of where the beauty and wellness space needs to go."

Potts' global career includes co-building multiple digital media companies in Europe and working with governments, banks, studios, entrepreneurs, and Hollywood's A-list while creating, writing, and producing Emmy-winning content.

"In my private life, I'm passionate about helping those in need - especially women and children affected by domestic violence," Potts explains, "and RSJ's social-impact mission to help economically disadvantaged young women and girls is a perfect fit."





About Ready Set Jet Beauty

Ready Set Jet Beauty is a Los Angeles-based beauty brand that offers innovative, travel-friendly, and eco-friendly products that are inspired by global beauty rituals. The company is committed to creating products that are safe, sustainable, and effective for all skin types. Ready Set Jet Beauty's mission is to empower women to embrace personal beauty and discover the world.

