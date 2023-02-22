Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) today announced that members of management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in March:

Morgan Stanley EMEA HealthTech Conference. Management will participate in virtual investor meetings on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference Formal presentation on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 11:10 a.m. EST (4:10 p.m. GMT) in Boston, Massachusetts

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 3:05 p.m. EDT (7:05 p.m. GMT) in Miami, Florida

Live webcasts of the company presentations will be available on the Company's website, under the "Investors Media" section at www.investors.exscientia.ai. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Exscientia

Exscientia is an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our internal pipeline is focused on leveraging our precision medicine platform in oncology, while our partnered pipeline broadens our approach to other therapeutic areas. By pioneering a new approach to medicine creation, we believe the best ideas of science can rapidly become the best medicines for patients.

