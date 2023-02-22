Integrated Financial Technologies Launches IFT Ignite Platform to Improve Loan Generation, Onboarding, and Back-Office Efficiency for Lenders

End-to-End Solution Results in Enhanced Customer Satisfaction and Lower Operating Costs

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT), the leading business processing outsource company for savvy lenders, today announced that it has launched its IFT Ignite platform, a comprehensive lending management solution that seamlessly facilitates all lending management processes, including sales, onboarding, customer service, and collections. IFT Ignite helps lenders drive down operating costs while enhancing the lender-consumer relationship, without having to incur staffing costs.

IFT is a leading provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions to asset-based lenders, combining years of lending expertise with state-of-the-art technology that helps banks, credit unions, and financing companies operate more efficiently, improve service, reduce receivables, and increase profitability.

The IFT Ignite solution is the newest iteration of the company's servicing platform. Built on the Salesforce.com architecture, IFT Ignite facilitates the management and delivery of a wide range of essential lending processes. The cloud-based system enables agents to access and retrieve vital customer data in real-time, including up-to-date personal information such as current account data, addresses and contacts, employment records, payment histories, past loan applications and decisions, and other necessary information. In addition, IFT Ignite's AI-driven engine integrates with third-party data sources to ensure that representatives have the most accurate information at their fingertips. Through this platform, IFT can provide accelerated and precise front- and back-office services to lenders, improving loan performance, compliance, and operations without their having to staff whole departments.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of IFT Ignite, which intelligently combines years of lending experience with state-of the-art AI and machine learning technology that will help lenders optimize efficiency, reduce costs, improve profitability, and build customer loyalty," explained Tod Chisholm, IFT's president. "Through the IFT Ignite platform, we can create and implement effective marketing campaigns, reduce receivables, provide accurate and consistent customer service, and give lenders confidence that all mission-critical back-office operations will be performed with unmatched speed, accuracy, and execution."

IFT has been providing cost-effective outsourced services to asset-based lenders since 2016. Founded by an executive team immersed in the lending space, IFT's solutions are built on a foundation of deep market expertise, powerful technology, and a professional and outcome-oriented staff who are trained to provide the highest level of service and support to borrowers.

IFT's clients include banks, credit unions, automotive lenders, power sports financing companies, and other providers across the United States and Canada. The company's services meet all data privacy and security mandates, and can be customized to meet specific workflow, reporting, and branding requirements.

