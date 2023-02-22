Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Receives Notice of Allowance for US Patent Application for Anti-Fraud Technology

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the company helping businesses transition to the digital economy, today announced it has received a notice of allowance for a United States patent application directed at systems and methods for electronic payments with fraud prevention based on correlating transaction data and information from a user's device.

"As a technology-driven company, intellectual property protection is paramount to our success, and we're delighted to receive a notice of allowance for our anti-fraud technology patent application. This recognition not only validates our innovation and leadership in the mobile payment industry but also strengthens our position in protecting our valuable intellectual property" said Jonathan Hoyles, CEO of Perk Labs. "We've placed security and anti-fraud as our highest priority and remain committed to investing in research and development and advancing our technology to deliver secure and seamless payment solutions to our customers."

Perk Labs also holds a U.S. and Canadian patent for enabling the payments of invoices and bills using a mobile device and has the following patent applications pending:

Canadian patent application pending for the anti-fraud invention referenced above.

Canadian patent pending for an invention directed at wireless electronic transactions.

U.S., Australia, and Canada patent applications directed to a method, system, and computer readable medium for transferring cryptographic tokens.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK) (OTCQB:PKLBF) (FKT:PKLB) is the owner of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform on a mission to empower business owners with the digital tools to provide their customers with dining experiences that are more engaging, convenient and rewarding.

For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io. Visit Perk Hero at www.perkhero.com.

For more information on a Perk Franchise, visit www.perkfranchise.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, validates our innovation and leadership in the mobile payment industry but also strengthens our position in protecting our valuable intellectual property. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

