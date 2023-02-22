Experienced M&A Executive Joins Pipedrive to Lead its Corporate Development Program

Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM for small businesses, today announced the appointment of Alastair Crook as Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development. In his new role, Crook is responsible for developing and executing the company's global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy. He is based in London, United Kingdom.

"I am thrilled to welcome Alastair to our team and believe his leadership suits Pipedrive well in this next stage of the company's journey as we scale our business globally. With over twenty years of M&A experience, a strategic mindset and a focus on long-term value creation, I am confident Alastair is the right person for the role and we look forward to having him lead our M&A and business development operations," said Dominic Allon, Pipedrive CEO.

Crook began his career as a chartered accountant with Arthur Andersen and Deloitte before moving into M&A where he worked for several investment banks in London, advising clients on a range of public and private transactions. He subsequently joined RELX in 2012, where he drove the group's transformation from publisher to a leading provider of analytics and decision tools, initially as a senior member of the M&A team and then in a number of strategy and corporate development roles focussed on B2B software and data. Most recently, he was focused on the financial crime and fraud verticals in the LexisNexis Risk Solutions division.

"I've gained an appreciation of the phenomenal brand that Pipedrive has built in the market simply through interactions with its customer companies over the years. I have experienced first-hand the passion these customers have for our product and the employees of Pipedrive share that same sentiment. That product-market fit has translated into a strong track record of growth for Pipedrive and I'm excited to lead a business practice area that has the potential to take the company to a new level globally," said Crook.

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and the US. The company is backed by a majority holder Vista Equity Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, DTCP, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

