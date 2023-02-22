DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 22-Feb-2023 / 13:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 21/02/2023) of GBP147.01m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 21/02/2023) of GBP147.01m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 21/02/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current 2,423.46p 6,066,272 period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current 2,395.64p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 2,090.00p Discount to NAV 14.38% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 21/02/2023 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 12.53 2 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 11.79 3 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 8.73 4 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 6.01 26.9231p 5 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 5.85 6 Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p 5.53 7 OSB Group Plc GBp1 5.40 8 Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 5.22 0.25p 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 5.22 10 Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary 5.17 11 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 5.09 12 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 3.84 13 Alpha Group International Plc 3.54 Ordinary 14 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 3.31 15 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 3.25 Ordinary 25p 16 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.13 17 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.52 18 Spirent Communications Ord GBP0.033 2.02 19 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.03 20 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.57 21 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.20 22 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.03

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 225111 EQS News ID: 1566079 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1566079&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 22, 2023 08:46 ET (13:46 GMT)