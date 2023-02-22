International Endeavors Corporation: IDVV Announces Acquisition to Expand Into AI Sector

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) announced that it has acquired WITech, a privately held organization focused on automation, and AI technologies.

This acquisition will enable International Endeavors Corporation to improve it's current solar and crypto technologies as well as expand into the growing AI Sector.

We intend to incorporate the technology several ways starting with incorporating it into our existing Clean Energy Crypto projects, allowing the user more efficient mining and automating processes.

IDVV also plans to create a wholly owned subsidiary for WITech to use the technology to develop several products including an automated video production platform that incorporates popular AI's and automation to create content.

According to a current marketing report published by Wyzowl 91% of businesses use video as a marketing tool, an all-time high since they started tracking data and a significant jump from previous years. Additionally 96% of marketers agree that videos have helped increase user understanding of their product or service. This figure has never dropped below 93% since 2015.

We believe there is a tremendous opportunity in this sector and plan to differentiate from others by using AI and automation. 70% of the marketers who don't currently use video as a marketing tool indicate they plan to start in 2023.

Recently AI technologies have become more of a mainstream topic with OpenAI's launch of ChatGPT, Google's Bard, and Microsoft's Bing AI Chatbot.

Company Vice President Bill Martin stated "As I previously stated we have been building the technology segment of our company during the last year. This acquisition will allow the company to provide a better product and expand our company into other areas of growth. We look forward to announcing a video demonstration shortly."

Twitter

https://twitter.com/IDVVcorp

Website

https://IDVVCORP.COM

About Us

International Endeavors Corporation ("IEC") is an alternative energy company that is centered on the marketing, sales, distribution, and installation of solar technology, battery storage, bi-directional charging and clean energy crypto mining rigs in the US and Latin America. We are focused on providing solutions to improve ROI to on & off grid clients. In addition to our main business, we are engaged in locating, acquiring and partnering with "Eco Friendly" established companies, brands, and technologies.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com

Contact:

Bill Martin, Vice President

Phone: 1-619-343-3199

Email: billmartinidvv@gmail.com

SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/740299/IDVV-Announces-Acquisition-to-Expand-Into-AI-Sector