Acronis, Inc.: Acronis releases 2022 ESG Report focusing on long-term sustainability benefits for partners and employees

The report highlights Acronis' latest ESG goals and presents its new objectives and initiatives to reach significant environmental success

SHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 22, 2023, a global leader in cyber protection, today released its 2022 Environmental, Social, and GovernanceThe comprehensive report highlights diversity, sustainability, and community development efforts and programs which demonstrate the organization's commitment to a sustainable future and investment in its people.

In 2021, Acronis appointed a dedicated group of employees to sit on Acronis' ESG committee to direct and uphold the company's sustainability efforts. Committed to extending its ESG initiatives to be climate and resource efficient and socially responsible for its employees, customers, and community, Acronis is proud of the accomplishments it has achieved.

"Acronis helps service providers to modernize their clients' security and backup solutions with integrated cyber protection - and we're committed to doing it in the most efficient and sustainable way," said Patrick Pulvermueller, CEO of Acronis. "From reviewing data center power usage effectiveness to providing a diverse and inclusive working environment, we are focused on long-term benefits for our partners and employees."

Key highlights from Acronis' 2022 ESG report include:

Acronis Cyber Cloud data centers. In 2022, Acronis opened 13 new data centers, bringing the total to over 50 worldwide. Acronis only selects new data center vendors after careful consideration of their certification and energy efficiency practices. Acronis data centers are necessary to serve business and customers' needs, and the company is aware of the considerable energy use that this requires and the number of CO2 emissions that are produced. In line with ESG commitments to becoming more energy efficient, Acronis has begun to use power usage effectiveness (PUE) to assess the efficiency of its data center vendors in its move towards the goal of becoming climate neutral.

In 2022, Acronis opened 13 new data centers, bringing the total to over 50 worldwide. Acronis only selects new data center vendors after careful consideration of their certification and energy efficiency practices. Acronis data centers are necessary to serve business and customers' needs, and the company is aware of the considerable energy use that this requires and the number of CO2 emissions that are produced. In line with ESG commitments to becoming more energy efficient, Acronis has begun to use power usage effectiveness (PUE) to assess the efficiency of its data center vendors in its move towards the goal of becoming climate neutral. Suppliers. Acronis has assessed its top 50 suppliers on sustainable practices by using a standard questionnaire querying ESG initiatives and goals. The company is thrilled to report no risk detected within these suppliers with 70% of vendors having published ESG reports recently and others expressing ESG initiatives publicly.

Acronis has assessed its top 50 suppliers on sustainable practices by using a standard questionnaire querying ESG initiatives and goals. The company is thrilled to report no risk detected within these suppliers with 70% of vendors having published ESG reports recently and others expressing ESG initiatives publicly. Sustainable merchandise. In 2022, Acronis began an initiative to utilize merchandise produced from eco-friendly materials avoiding the use of plastic. This has prevented 1,826,000 plastic bottles - or 21,000 kg/46,000 pounds of plastic - from going into the ocean.

In 2022, Acronis began an initiative to utilize merchandise produced from eco-friendly materials avoiding the use of plastic. This has prevented 1,826,000 plastic bottles - or 21,000 kg/46,000 pounds of plastic - from going into the ocean. Renewable energy. Acronis has begun to explore ways to help partners, especially those in developing countries, turn to renewable energy projects and mitigate raising energy costs. As part of this effort, Acronis has subsidized the installation of solar panels at partner offices in Nigeria ultimately helping to reduce the effects of climate change.

Acronis has begun to explore ways to help partners, especially those in developing countries, turn to renewable energy projects and mitigate raising energy costs. As part of this effort, Acronis has subsidized the installation of solar panels at partner offices in Nigeria ultimately helping to reduce the effects of climate change. Humanitarian aid. Acronis is committed to providing aid to regions suffering from conflict or natural disasters. In 2022, the company has partnered with non-profit agencies while Acronis employees volunteered their time to help families affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Acronis is committed to providing aid to regions suffering from conflict or natural disasters. In 2022, the company has partnered with non-profit agencies while Acronis employees volunteered their time to help families affected by the conflict in Ukraine. Acronis Cyber Foundation Program. The Foundation program launched five years ago as an initiative to engage in community development projects together with partners. In 2022, Acronis has built five schools in underserved communities and has conducted multiple IT skills programs, reaching over 13,000 people globally.

The Foundation program launched five years ago as an initiative to engage in community development projects together with partners. In 2022, Acronis has built five schools in underserved communities and has conducted multiple IT skills programs, reaching over 13,000 people globally. Diversity and inclusion. A diverse and inclusive workforce leads to better outcomes for employees and customers. In 2022, Acronis introduced a Women in Tech mentorship program for 50 employees and introduced regional CyberWomen chapters covering 10 countries and reaching more than 450 participants through global webinars for networking and career development.

A diverse and inclusive workforce leads to better outcomes for employees and customers. In 2022, Acronis introduced a Women in Tech mentorship program for 50 employees and introduced regional CyberWomen chapters covering 10 countries and reaching more than 450 participants through global webinars for networking and career development. Health and well-being. Acronis believes its employees are its most valuable asset and is committed to their wellness and safety. To encourage a healthy lifestyle and work-life balance, in 2022 Acronis introduced new benefits including an additional no-work day and access to the Employee Assistance Program (EAP). This global resource is available in 27 languages to employees and eligible family members to support with the stresses brought on by pandemic isolation and current world events. The company also includes physical activities to support well-being at global summits such as the Cyber Dragon Cup - a soccer game between regional sales teams.

Acronis believes its employees are its most valuable asset and is committed to their wellness and safety. To encourage a healthy lifestyle and work-life balance, in 2022 Acronis introduced new benefits including an additional no-work day and access to the Employee Assistance Program (EAP). This global resource is available in 27 languages to employees and eligible family members to support with the stresses brought on by pandemic isolation and current world events. The company also includes physical activities to support well-being at global summits such as the Cyber Dragon Cup - a soccer game between regional sales teams. Governance. To increase transparency and clarity for Acronis employees, customers, and its community, the company publishes key compliance documents online at https://www.acronis.com/en-us/sustainability-governance/ (https://www.acronis.com/en-us/sustainability-governance/) and conducts regular training sessions for all stakeholders.



The Acronis 2022 ESG Report also outlines the company's plans and goals for 2023 ESG initiatives. Acronis strives to continue its journey of creating a sustainable future, strengthening communities on a global scale, and fostering an inclusive work environment.

To find out more and download the Acronis 2022 ESG report, please visit: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/sustainability-governance/

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurityto deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 16,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

Contact for press release: Karl Bateson | karl.bateston@acronis.com

