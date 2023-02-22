CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.: CYduct Diagnostics Inc. Clinical Team Wins Grant and Takes the Stage at the Dr. Susan Love Foundation's 11th International Symposium on the Human Breast

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CYDX) ("CYduct" or the "Company"), is a company focused on developing life-enhancing breast healthcare products, recently attended the 11th International Symposium on the Human Breast hosted by Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research, a highly-regarded event dedicated to advancing the field of breast health. Where its clinical team won a prestigious grant award for their work within breast cancer risk assessment.

The grant, generously awarded by the Sharon D. Lund Foundation, will allow CYduct's clinicians, in collaboration with leading breast cancer advocacy groups, to continue their work in developing what the company believes will be a revolutionary proteomic breast cancer risk assessment test. This test will utilize targeted biomarkers associated with the progression of breast cancer.

During the symposium, CYduct's clinical team of, Jill Dietz MD, MBA, Paul van Diest MD, PhD. and Chris Sutton PhD., presented their latest findings and progress towards realizing the vision of providing women with a simple, non-invasive way to assess their breast cancer risk in the comfort of their home. The presentation received reassuring feedback and generated significant interest from attendees, including healthcare providers, researchers, and more importantly breast cancer advocates.

Dr. Jill Dietz credits the overwhelming response from the breast cancer advocates for their enthusiastic support for the ability to empower women to take control of their breast health. "The energy and enthusiasm shown by these women, will be the foundation from which we successfully complete our mission and bring breast health management into the hands of all women" she stated.

CYduct Diagnostics' CEO, Dom Gatto, expressed his excitement about the progress and recognition that the group has received, saying, "We are thrilled to have the team win this grant and to have had the opportunity to present their work at the Dr. Susan Love Foundation's 11th International Symposium on the Human Breast. Our goal is to make a difference in the lives of women everywhere by providing them with the tools they need to take control of their breast health. The recognition and support we have received from the advocate community are a testament to the potential of our technology and the impact it can have."

We encourage shareholders to visit our official corporate social media account for updates, provided that information on platforms is not incorporated into this press release:

https://twitter.com/CYductDx

https://www.linkedin.com/company/cyductdx/

https://www.facebook.com/CYductDiagnostics



About Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research:

Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research challenges the status quo to end breast cancer and improve the lives of people impacted by it now through education and advocacy. In 2020, the Foundation was recognized by both Charity Navigator and Medical News Today as the #1 breast cancer research organization in the U.S. These honors measure both stewardship of resources and subsequent impact. Through our signature program, Love Research Army, we thoughtfully engage over 350,000 supporters by providing them with ongoing, real-time access to an array of breast cancer studies aimed at finding cause and ultimately ending breast cancer. The Foundation drives collaborative, cutting-edge research with nontraditional partners, brings to light the collateral damage of treatment and seeks ways to diminish It, and interprets science to empower patients. Fast, flexible, and project-based, the Foundation actively engages the public in scientific research to ensure that it produces accurate and meaningful results.

For more information please visit: DrSusanLoveResearch.org.

Get Social with the Foundation:

https://www.facebook.com/DrSusanLoveFoundation

https://twitter.com/drloveresearch

https://www.youtube.com/user/DSLRFactwithlove/videos

https://www.instagram.com/drsusanlovefoundation/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dr-susan-love-foundation

https://www.tiktok.com/@drsusanlovefoundation



About CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.:

CYduct Diagnostics Inc. is a medical device company pursuing innovations within the women's healthcare market, primarily breast healthcare and wellness. CYduct is focused on breast health and wellness through new testing methods that prioritize clinical integrity and patient privacy and convenience. The Company's history is rooted in providing quality medical products to healthcare markets across the United States. For more than 30 years, from medical schools to hospitals, physicians have relied on the Company to develop medical devices, and procedural techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions.

Additional information on its line of products will be available on the Company's website at: www.CYductDX.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS; ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

This press release includes certain information that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by terminology such as "could," "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "proposed," "planned," "potential" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements about CYduct's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although CYduct believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. CYduct cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accordingly, due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking information, readers and prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof, and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof and is subject to change. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report filing and other filings with the OTC Markets Group (available at www.otcmarkets.com). The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking information to reflect new circumstances, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



CONTACT:

CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.

Investor Relations +1-888-545-9112

SOURCE: CYduct Diagnostics, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/740260/CYduct-Diagnostics-Inc-Clinical-Team-Wins-Grant-and-Takes-the-Stage-at-the-Dr-Susan-Love-Foundations-11th-International-Symposium-on-the-Human-Breast