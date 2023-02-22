NEW YORK & SINGAPORE & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMTD Digital Inc. ("AMTD Digital" or the "Company") (NYSE: HKD), a NYSE-listed company and a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group ("AMTD IDEA") (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended October 31, 2022. AMTD IDEA is a subsidiary of AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD Group") and AMTD Group is a Hong Kong-headquartered conglomerate focusing on the "IDEA" strategy to develop the four pillars of core businesses, namely international connectors and business services, digital solutions, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality.

Highlights of Interim Financial Results and Key Changes for the Six Months Ended October 31, 2022

Profit and total comprehensive income for the six months ended October 31, 2022, increased by 131.8% and 134.8%, respectively, as compared to the same period in prior year to HK$83.7 million (US$10.7 million equivalent) and HK$83.3 million (US$10.6 million equivalent), respectively.

The Company successfully expanded its digital media, content and marketing business. To date, AMTD Digital Media and Entertainment Group, being AMTD Digital's media, cultural and entertainment arm, and including therein AMTD Digital Media Limited, has become one of the major operating subsidiaries under AMTD Digital, and boasts enormous credentials and experience to produce, promote and distribute quality, entertaining and cultural movies, contents, images and outputs to the public.

Developments subsequent to October 31, 2022:

Previously announced transaction of injecting AMTD Assets Group ("AMTD Assets") into AMTD Digital has been closed successfully in February 2023. AMTD Assets represents the letter "A" of AMTD Group's "IDEA" strategy, and holds a global portfolio of premium whole building properties, with a fair market value of approximately US$500 million. Following the completion of the transaction, AMTD Digital owns 100% of the equity interest in AMTD Assets. AMTD Digital is strong in its cash and cash equivalent position. As of October 31, 2022, the Company had a cash and cash equivalent balance of US$138.7 million. In addition, the Company was granted a clean facility line amounting to US$15 million from an international financial institution in February 2023.

Statement from the Board Members and Senior Management:

Dr. Timothy Tong, chairman of the board of directors and independent director of AMTD Digital, commented, "The six-month period that ended on October 31, 2022 was filled with challenges arising from the COVID pandemic and geopolitical tensions around the world. Despite having to face such strong head-wind that was not conducive to business growth, AMTD Digital achieved a nearly 132% net profit growth as compared to the same period a year earlier and was successfully listed on the New York Stock Exchange on July 15, 2022. Further, the management of AMTD Digital has positioned the company for further business growth through strategic investments into the digital entertainment and life style sectors, combining multi-media channels, intellectual properties and digital tools to provide VIP services to customers. I thank the management for working so diligently and am cautiously optimistic about the future prospect for strong performance by the company."

Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, chairman of AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and an independent director of AMTD Digital, commented, "I am pleased to see very strong performance by AMTD Digital delivering solid results for the six months ended October 31, 2022. AMTD Digital has shown resilience, perseverance, and a great deal of creativity moving the company solidly and confidently forward through global turbulent waters. I congratulate the leadership team for their dedication, commitment and hard work."

Mr. Mark Lo, CEO and director of AMTD Digital, commented, "For most part of 2022 our markets continued to be affected by the ongoing COVID pandemic and travel restrictions, geopolitical tensions and rising U.S. interest rates environment. However, we are delighted to report that our business growth remained solid, with interim results demonstrating an over 130% net profit growth against a challenging macro backdrop. Our company also achieved a significant milestone in July 2022 which was the successful listing on the New York Stock Exchange amid an overall challenging environment in the capital markets. Post IPO we continued to demonstrate our ambition and commitment to expansion, with recent developments to strengthen our presence into the digital media and entertainment segment, including various film productions. Lastly, I would like to thank the board for its support and guidance and also the strong commitment from the management team. I would also like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to our shareholders, business partners and clients for their support and business opportunities."

Interim Financial Results for the Six Months Ended October 31, 2022

Revenue

Our revenue from contracts with customers increased from HK$101.4 million for the six months ended October 31, 2021 to HK$109.3 million (US$13.9 million) for the six months ended October 31, 2022, primarily due to the expansion of the following businesses.

Digital financial services. Our commission income from the digital financial services segment increased from HK$3.7 million for the six months ended October 31, 2021 to HK$4.6 million (US$0.6 million) for the six months ended October 31, 2022.

Digital solutions. Our fee income from the digital solutions segment increased from HK$97.5 million for the six months ended October 31, 2021 to HK$100.7 million (US$12.8 million) for the six months ended October 31, 2022.

Corporate. Our digital media, content, and marketing services income from corporate segment increased from HK$0.2 million for the six months ended October 31, 2021 to HK$4.0 million (US$0.5 million) for the six months ended October 31, 2022.

Employee benefits expense

Our employee benefits expense decreased by 13.5% from HK$34.1 million for the six months ended October 31, 2021 to HK$29.5 million (US$3.7 million) for the six months ended October 31, 2022, primarily due to the decrease in share-based payment expense.

Advertising and promotion expense

Our advertising and promotion expense decreased by 19.4% from HK$3.1 million for the six months ended October 31, 2021 to HK$2.5 million (US$0.3 million) for the six months ended October 31, 2022 mainly due to a decrease in third-party media sponsorship during the six months ended October 31, 2022 as we successfully developed and evolved into a global media company.

Premises and office expenses

Our premises and office expenses increased by 8.6% from HK$3.5 million for the six months ended October 31, 2021 to HK3.8 million (US$0.5 million) for the six months ended October 31, 2022 mainly due to our business expansion in the six months ended October 31, 2022.

Legal and professional fee

Our legal and professional fee decreased by 5.1% from HK$9.9 million for the six months ended October 31, 2021 to HK$9.4 million (US$1.2 million) for the six months ended October 31, 2022 mainly due to decrease in legal and professional fee as our listing was completed in July 2022.

Depreciation and amortization

Our depreciation and amortization expenses remained steadily at HK$3.3 million (US$0.4 million) for the six months ended October 31, 2022.

Changes in fair value on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL")

Our changes in fair value on financial assets measured at FVTPL was HK$0.3 million in the six months ended October 31, 2021, compared to HK$2.7 million (US$0.3 million) in the six months ended October 31, 2022, primarily due to the unrealized gain from certain investments in the six months ended October 31, 2022.

Interest income from notes receivable

Our interest income from notes receivable of HK$24.2 million (US$3.1 million) was recorded for the six months ended October 31, 2022 due to the new notes issued by counter-parties in arm's length transactions after October 31, 2021.

Income tax expense

We incurred income tax expense of HK$11.4 million and HK$13.6 million (US$1.7 million) for the six months ended October 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively. The increase in our income tax expense was attributable to an increase in assessable profits in the six months ended October 31, 2022.

Profit for the period

As a result of the foregoing, our profit increased from HK$36.1 million for the six months ended October 31, 2021 to HK$83.7 million (US$10.7 million) for the six months ended October 31, 2022.

Exchange rate

The Company's business is mainly conducted in Hong Kong and most of its revenues generated are denominated in Hong Kong dollars. This announcement contains translations of Hong Kong dollars into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Hong Kong dollars to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of HK$7.8498 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of October 31, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. No representation is made that the Hong Kong dollar amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized, or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate on October 31, 2022, or at any other rate.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform in Asia. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital financial services, digital solutions, digital media, content and marketing, as well as digital investments. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD Digital, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD Digital with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and AMTD Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 AND 2022

For the Six Months Ended October 31, 2021 2022 HK$ HK$ US$ (in thousands, except for percentages and per share data) Revenue from contracts with customers 101,357 109,254 13,918 Employee benefits expense (34,078 ) (29,525 ) (3,761 ) Advertising and promotion expense (3,118 ) (2,494 ) (318 ) Premises and office expenses (3,518 ) (3,783 ) (482 ) Legal and professional fee (9,911 ) (9,412 ) (1,199 ) Depreciation and amortization (3,293 ) (3,304 ) (421 ) Other expenses (888 ) (3,910 ) (498 ) Changes in fair value on financial assets measured at FVTPL 301 2,756 351 Interest income from notes receivable - 24,245 3,089 Other income 511 13,840 1,763 Other gains and losses, net 196 (332 ) (42 ) Profit before tax 47,559 97,335 12,400 Income tax expense (11,427 ) (13,588 ) (1,731 ) Profit for the period 36,132 83,747 10,669 Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations (643 ) (425 ) (54 ) Other comprehensive expense for the period (643 ) (425 ) (54 ) Total comprehensive income for the period 35,489 83,322 10,615 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to: - Owners of the Company 40,890 87,019 11,086 - Non-controlling interests (4,758 ) (3,272 ) (417 ) 36,132 83,747 10,669 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period attributable to: - Owners of the Company 40,562 86,867 11,067 - Non-controlling interests (5,073 ) (3,545 ) (452 ) 35,489 83,322 10,615 Earnings per share - Basic (HK$) 0.61 1.21 0.15 - Diluted (HK$) 0.60 1.21 0.15

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT APRIL 30, 2022 AND OCTOBER 31, 2022

As of April 30, As of October 31, 2022 2022 HK$ HK$ US$ (in thousands) ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 58,675 58,675 7,475 Property, plant and equipment 126 102 12 Intangible assets 36,418 33,123 4,220 Financial assets at FVTPL 150,134 190,367 24,251 Total non-current assets 245,353 282,267 35,958 Current assets Accounts receivable 39,545 75,692 9,643 Prepayments and other receivables 289,910 12,172 1,551 Amount due from AMTD Group 2,522,653 2,812,620 358,305 Fiduciary bank balances 11,669 12,088 1,540 Cash and cash equivalents 112,516 1,089,132 138,746 Total current assets 2,976,293 4,001,704 509,785 Total assets 3,221,646 4,283,971 545,743 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Current liabilities Clients' monies held on trust 6,650 6,870 875 Accounts payable 80 90 11 Other payables and accruals 27,043 38,421 4,895 Contract liabilities 41,523 19,682 2,507 Income tax payable 31,810 13,757 1,753 Total current liabilities 107,106 78,820 10,041 Non-current liabilities Contract liabilities 5,317 1,111 142 Deferred tax liability 5,771 5,221 665 Total non-current liabilities 11,088 6,332 807 Total liabilities 118,194 85,152 10,848 Capital and reserves Share capital 52 59 8 Reserves 3,083,933 4,182,838 532,859 Non-controlling interests 19,467 15,922 2,028 Total equity 3,103,452 4,198,819 534,895 Total equity and liabilities 3,221,646 4,283,971 545,743

