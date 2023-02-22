Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023
PayPoint plc: RULE 2.9 ANNOUNCEMENT

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

22FEBRUARY 2023

PAYPOINT PLC ("PAYPOINT")

RULE 2.9 ANNOUNCEMENT

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, the Company confirms that, as at the date and time of this announcement, its issued share capital consists of 69,990,619 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each, which carry voting rights of one vote per share. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The International Securities Identification Number for the Company's ordinary shares is GB00B02QND93.

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary
+44(0)7721211100


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
