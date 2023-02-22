Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023

Rockwell Automation: Using Artificial Intelligence To Meet Water Sustainability Goals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) piloted an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled control and machine learning application to help its customer, Eastern Municipal Water District (EMWD), save energy, reduce costs, and improve quality.

EMWD serves nearly one million people living and working within 558 square miles in Riverside County, California. A growing population and an expanding service area put increased demands on the district, and its four reclamation plants treat about 48 million gallons of wastewater a day removing impurities.

Earlier this year, Rockwell implemented an AI solution that learns the current state of aeration operations and, with minimal staff intervention, continuously and automatically adjusts the control system as conditions change.

The goal of the pilot was to improve efficiency and optimize aeration basin performance, conserve energy, reduce chemical use and reduce operational costs. As a result of the AI application remotely programmed and installed on the existing plant automation network, EMWD:

  • Reduced airflow delivered to the aeration basin by as much as 31%
  • Will realize estimated savings of 2,330 kWh of electricity per day and more than $100,000 per year
  • Improved process control and effluent quality
  • Reduced the need for disinfectant and staff interventions to maintain aeration

Learn more about how EMWD tackles sustainability goals with AI.

Rockwell Automation recently published its 2022 Sustainability Report. Learn more about how this provider of industrial automation and digital transformation solutions is helping to enable sustainability for manufacturers worldwide. Read the report.

Rockwell Automation, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Press release picture

Rockwell Automation piloted a new artificial intelligence solution at the Eastern Municipal Water District in California.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740348/Using-Artificial-Intelligence-To-Meet-Water-Sustainability-Goals

