Apprentice star Karren Brady and world-renowned author Seth Godin to join hundreds of Financial Advisers at Timeline's flagship Retirement Adviser Conference

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2023, the UK's fastest growing DFM, has announced that two world-class keynote speakers will headline a stellar line-up at its new flagship conference, 'Adviser 3.0: Change Agents', for Financial Advisers and Planners.

Baroness Karren Brady CBE, currently on TV screens as an expert in the BBC's The Apprentice, and the globally-renowned author Seth Godin, will join the one-day event in London on 18th May, which sees a host of experts from throughout the Financial Advice spectrum come together with 500 delegates to drive ideas for positive change and innovation for both advisers and their clients.



With a full line up of leaders and specialists selected from the spectrum of investment and financial advice, including Vanguard's European MD, Sean Hagerty, Fundment CEO, Ola Abdul, Seccl CEO, David Ferguson, Rockwealth's Tim Horrocks and Tandem's Paul Cleworth, excitement has been building in the financial advice community.

The event, co-hosted by Robin Wigglesworth, Editor, Financial Times Alphaville and author of Trillions, and Abraham Okusanya, CEO & Founder of Timeline, promises inspiring powerhouse keynotes, insightful peer-to-peer discussions and panel sessions, as well as tech demos and networking opportunities. It will consider how Financial Advisers can deliver positive change in the advice industry for themselves and their clients.

Abraham Okusanya explains: "Adviser 3.0 will show how each of us can bring about positive change by challenging the norm. We're bringing world-class speakers from outside the industry to inspire and share their experience and ideas of breaking down barriers to drive progress.



Those joining our conference will come away with big ideas and clarity on how to put them into practice. It's a unique opportunity that is not to be missed and it will also be enjoyable: we've even got the UK's finest Mariachi band joining us!"

The event boasts Vanguard and Fundment as Platinum Partners and Early Bird tickets are now on sale at https://www.timeline.co/adviser3.0

Ola Abdul, CEO of Fundment, said: "We firmly believe 2023 is a year of change for advisers, particularly when it comes to using technology to deliver for clients. This event is a great opportunity for advisers to find out what that change looks like and how they can be a part of it. We're thrilled to partner with Timeline."

Karen Richie, MD, Riseden Penn Financial Planning, adds: "Timeline's events are always fun, informative and insightful, making you really stop and think. You can't beat their energy and dynamism in delivery and their creative approach to education and collaboration with the financial planning community."

Notes for Editors:

About Timeline - Website: www.timeline.co



Timeline's mission is to help 10 million people in the UK face retirement with confidence and revolutionising the financial planning industry with our innovative technology. We do this by empowering UK financial advisers to deliver the best client investment outcomes through our adviser-exclusive and technically advanced financial planning (Timeline Planning) and model investment portfolio (Timeline Portfolios) operating system.

Timeline's investment process is guided by a hundred years of empirical data, decades of academic research by renowned economists and the practices of leading institutional investors. Our technology and unique use of data combined with our deep collaboration with financial planners provides a comprehensive range of services that go beyond just managing money.

Timeline's goal is to cut costs, inefficiencies and anxiety for financial advisers, while improving long-term investment returns for their clients. Firms can save up to £12.8m Investment fees per annum versus average Multi-asset OCF and DFM fees, resulting in huge savings in investment fee charges. These positive changes can be passed on to their end-user clients.

Timeline Portfolios ranked as UK's fastest growing Model Portfolio Service, both in terms of £m and %, according to research in 2022, and was the fastest to reach £1bn Assets Under Management (AUM) with 142% YoY growth (see https://www.professionaladviser.com/news/4061286/dfm-newcomers-secure-%E2%80%98impressive-growth-established-players) rapidly closing in on the £2bn milestone.

Timeline's innovative approach and deep understanding of the financial planning industry has allowed us to deliver exceptional value to our clients. We are proud to be a trusted partner to financial advisers and to play a critical role in helping clients achieve their financial goals.



About Timeline's CEO & Founder, Abraham Okusanya, MSc, Chartered MCSI. After a stint at RBS, Abraham ran a consultancy that served financial firms including Aviva, AJ Bell, and Transact. He came to the conclusion that the way the industry does retirement planning and portfolio management sucked, so he created Timeline to help change that. He authored Beyond The 4% Rule, has written several industry papers and delivered talks to the FCA, ABI, PFS and financial professionals at conferences around the world. He presents the popular Podcast 'Retirementals' and co-hosts the Youtube Channel, 'The Investing Show'.



About Adviser 3.0 - Adviser 3.0 has been described as 2023's unmissable event for Financial Advisers and will be held in London on 18th May 2023. Ticket and booking information can be found at - https://www.timeline.co/adviser3.0



Company information: Timeline Portfolios Limited (RC 11557205) is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (number 840807).



