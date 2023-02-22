Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1 + 1 = 2! Klarer geht es nicht: Hier dürfte der nächste große Gewinner sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.02.2023 | 18:26
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M·A·C Cosmetics: MAC VIVA GLAM Keith Haring Campaign Wins Silver "Corporate Social Responsibility" Anthem Award

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / M·A·C Cosmetics announces recognition from the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards for the Silver "Corporate Social Responsibility" Award in the Health category for the brand's M·A·C VIVA GLAM Keith Haring Campaign.

Launched in 2021 by the Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose and mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. The Awards highlight work across seven core causes: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Education, Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate.

This year's competition received nearly 2,000 entries from 43 countries worldwide, and Anthem Winners were selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.

M·A·C VIVA GLAM was recognized as a leader in social impact and for enacting positive change through the innovative Keith Haring campaign, as well as for VIVA GLAM's longstanding impact raising over $500 million globally for healthy futures and equal rights for all.

Click here to learn more about M·A·C's VIVA GLAM Keith Haring Campaign Anthem Award-winning entry

M·A·C Cosmetics, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from M·A·C Cosmetics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: M·A·C Cosmetics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mac-cosmetics
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: M·A·C Cosmetics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740367/MAC-VIVA-GLAM-Keith-Haring-Campaign-Wins-Silver-Corporate-Social-Responsibility-Anthem-Award

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.