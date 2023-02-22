V-Dog Study Challenges Conventional Wisdom on Canine Nutrition

New Research Confirms Dogs Can Thrive Long-Term on Plant-Based Kibble, Evidenced as Healthier Option for Dogs While Addressing Environmental Concerns

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / The first comprehensive study on the long-term effects of a plant-based diet for dogs has been completed by clinician-scientists at Western University of Health Sciences' College of Veterinary Medicine. The key finding of the 12-month study is that a nutritionally complete plant-based diet, exemplified by the vegan dog food brand v-dog , can provide complete and balanced nutrition for dogs over multiple life stages. The study completed on v-dog was conducted by independent clinical researchers and was not commissioned by v-dog but instead represents an important contribution to the ongoing conversation about the health and environmental benefits of plant-based diets for companion animals. The study was presented on Monday, February 20th, at the Western Vet Conference in Las Vegas.

"We're thrilled to share the results of this groundbreaking study, which demonstrates that a nutritionally complete plant-based diet can maximize the health and quality of life for dogs and reduce carbon paw-prints," said Darren Middlesworth, President and CEO of v-dog & v-planet (v-dog's international brand), "The research underscores that a healthier, cruelty-free option for pet owners also has the potential to positively impact the environment and other animals. As ethical vegans first and a company second, we couldn't be more proud to offer v-dog and v-planet as an innovative solution to these pressing issues."

The study aims to raise awareness about the efficacy of plant-based nutrition for dogs and the impact of dogs' dietary choices on the ecosystem. Key facts evidenced through the study include:

Pet food is responsible for nearly 1/3 of the environmental impacts from industrial animal production in terms of land use, water consumption, fossil fuel use, biocide production, and waste production.

Evolutionary adaptations enable dogs to optimize carbohydrate metabolism.

Commercially available canine plant-based nutrition (K9PBN) products in the US provide all the necessary nutrients for a well-balanced diet for adult companion dogs today.

Even canine endurance athletes were proven to maintain optimal performance on a meat-free diet.

This alternative diet demonstrates the health benefits for dogs with a significant, positive impact on the environment.

"As animal lovers ourselves, we're thrilled to offer a complete and balanced plant-based diet for dogs that is backed by independent clinical research," said Lindsay Rubin Carvalho, VP of v-planet. "This study reinforces what we've known all along - that a nutritionally complete plant-based diet can extensively provide health benefits and protection for dogs. Our mission is to offer the best nutrition for our furry family members while also promoting a more sustainable and compassionate world for all animals."

V-dog and v-planet are in the business to save animals and preserve the planet. The brands are committed to ensuring their products meet the dietary standards and guidelines set forth by the Association of American Feed Control Officials for healthy dogs.

For more information on the study, please click Here

About v-dog® & v-planet®

We use 100% vegan ingredients to power our nutritionally complete and balanced v-dog and v-planet dog food. Our products are allergy-friendly, easily digestible, and veterinarian-approved. Not to mention totally yummy! We're committed to protecting, loving (and snuggling) all animals, not just pets. When your pup adopts a plant-based diet, they're taking a stance against animal cruelty. Plus, a vegan dog, like a vegan human, leaves behind a much smaller environmental "paw print." We make plant-powered food that's gentle on our earth's resources. To learn more about the benefits of plant-based food for your dog's diet or distribution opportunities please visit v-dog (US) and v-planet (international).

###

Editor's Note: Interviews are available upon request.

Contact:

Juan M Diaz

Head of PR, Tykio

Email: martin@tykio.com

Website: https://tykio.com/

SOURCE: v-dog





View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/740365/V-Dog-Study-Challenges-Conventional-Wisdom-on-Canine-Nutrition