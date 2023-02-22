Joe Sullivan Named CEO of Ukraine Friends

Will Spearhead Logistical Efforts to Bring Critical Healthcare, Educational and Technical Supplies to People in War-torn Region

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / The Board and Founders of Ukraine Friends ( www.UkraineFriends.org ), established as a collective humanitarian response to the invasion of Ukraine, are proud to announce that Joe Sullivan has been named its new CEO, effective January 2023. Sullivan is an experienced, energetic entrepreneur and global business leader who brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for positive change.

"We are thrilled to introduce a leader of Joe's caliber into our community of passionate employees, volunteers, and donors to help guide Ukraine Friends and its mission," said Co-Founder Michael Sinensky. "Joe possesses the qualifications and expertise to grow Ukraine Friends into an even greater, more successful, organization as we respond to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine."

Over the last 20 years, Sullivan has served in senior leadership roles at eBay, PayPal, Facebook, Uber, and Cloudflare, and has been an advisor to a number of Silicon Valley startups including AirBnB and DoorDash. He was also appointed by President Obama to his Cyber Commission, and served as a volunteer leader at many organizations including the Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention and the National Cyber Security Alliance. Before entering the private sector, Sullivan spent eight years working for the U.S. Department of Justice, including serving as one of the first federal prosecutors dedicated full-time to prosecuting high-tech crime. Additionally, he has consulted with governments, trained law enforcement agencies around the world on safety and security issues, and testified before Congress twice.

Sullivan holds a B.A. in Political Science from Providence College ('90) and a law degree from the University of Miami ('93).

Ukraine Friends was founded in February 2022 as an emergency response to Russia's unjustified and brutal attack against Ukraine. With an initial focus on getting refugees out and medical aid in, Ukraine Friends has grown into an organization that is providing critically needed humanitarian aid. Since inception, our organization has helped 30,000 refugees safely out of the country, 10,000 refugees placed into short-term housing, and delivered over 75,000 IFAKS (individual first aid kits), over 90 ambulances, and much, much more.

"I am very grateful to be given this opportunity by the Board and Founders of Ukraine Friends, and I could not be more excited to accept the position as CEO of this already well-established and impressive team of passionate volunteers, donors, and nonprofit partners," said Sullivan. "My goal is to help support our ongoing efforts, and expand our visibility and network further as we aid the people of Ukraine during their fight to preserve their homeland and eventually begin reconstruction."

Sullivan has already helped launch a new initiative for the organization focused on donating laptop computers to Ukrainian children who have been forced into remote schooling either because they have been displaced from their homes or because they cannot safely attend school in-person.

Please join the Board and Founders of Ukraine Friends in welcoming Joe Sullivan to our community.

About Ukraine Friends:

Ukraine Friends, a mission of 501c3 Worldwide Friends, is a U.S.-based organization founded by entrepreneurs, veterans and healthcare and development professionals as an emergency response to Russia's unjustified aggression against Ukraine. We deliver critical help on the ground by providing aid as needs evolve, focused on getting these supplies directly into the hands of those in need. From evacuation to reconstruction, Ukraine Friends is prepared for the long road ahead.

