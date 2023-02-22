Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023

Sealed Air's "Better Together" Podcast: Honoring Black History Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Episode Summary

In professional settings it's important to see others who look like you and share a similar culture. A sense of belonging can raise contribution and motivation levels in the workplace. Sealed Air employees Brenda Morris, Vice President and Assistant General Counsel - Litigation, Employment and Compliance; and Timi Fadiran, Manager of Sustainability Technology Innovation, join Episode 7 of Sealed Air's "Better Together" podcast to talk about co-leading the company's Black Employee Network (recently renamed B-Advance). The employee resource group aims to provide a sense of community through retention, promotion, and advancement of Black employees.

Listen to the episode here.

About the Podcast

Believing employees can strengthen connections by learning from the experiences of co-workers, Sealed Air (also known as SEE) created "Better Together," a DEI-focused podcast that gives employees the opportunity to share personal stories and perspectives that spark understanding and respect. The corporate podcast encourages employees to embrace their identities and look beyond differences to help foster inclusion in the workplace. "Better Together" is hosted and produced by Akilah Garvin, Sealed Air's Senior Manager of Supply Chain Communications.

Sealed Air, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sealed Air on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sealed Air
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sealed-air
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sealed Air

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740390/Sealed-Airs-Better-Together-Podcast-Honoring-Black-History-Month

