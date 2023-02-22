Carol Cone ON PURPOSE and GAF Win Gold for Community Matters Project in the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards

NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Carol Cone ON PURPOSE (CCOP) announced today that GAF's Community Matters project to revitalize the Shafter Library & Learning Center has been named Best in Education, Art, & Culture in the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards.

Community Matters brings GAF's purpose, to protect what matters most, to life in the communities where the company - which is North America's largest roofing manufacturer - has operations. In Shafter, California, CCOP worked with GAF and nonprofit placemaking organization Project for Public Spaces to identify a project that would support the community while engaging GAF's local employees. Utilizing a co-creation approach, GAF learned the Shafter Library & Learning Center needed expansion and revitalization to better serve the community. The Shafter Learning Center is a vital part of the community's social and education fabric, providing learners of all ages with courses in language, STEM, and more.

"We are honored to win Gold at this year's Anthem Awards," said Carol Cone, CEO of Carol Cone ON PURPOSE. "This project demonstrated the power of collaboration and co-creation to identify a unique need for the Shafter community, while linking to GAF's purpose and inspiring its workforce under the Community Matters umbrella."

Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The 2nd Annual competition received nearly 2,000 entries from 43 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue will fund a new grant program supporting emerging individuals and organizations working to advance the causes recognized in the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards.

"Since launching this platform in June of 2021, we have seen that social change has emerged as a dominant force in mainstream culture," said Anthem Awards Managing Director Jessica Lauretti. "The sheer number, breadth and overall quality of the entries shared with us in the 2nd Annual Awards is a testament to the strength of this growing movement and demonstrates an enduring commitment to the work that is both humbling and inspiring to see. From the war in Ukraine, to protests in Iran and the ongoing battle for equality here at home in the States, the call for change not only perseveres but is a growing global chorus."

Winners for the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards will be celebrated at the Winners Celebration on February 27 in NYC. Fans will be able to hear from social impact leaders and their hallmark speeches at www.anthemawards.com.

About Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE is a pioneering consultancy helping companies, brands, and organizations harness the power of purpose to advance their business and social impact. CCOP's proven approach meets clients at any point on their purpose journey to unlock opportunities to build reputation, inspire employees, exceed financial targets, and support the greater good. The consultancy is led by Carol Cone, regarded as one of the founders of the purpose movement in the early 1980s and has been internationally recognized for her work.

About The Anthem Awards: Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we're defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity; Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

About The Webby Awards: Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps, Mobile, and Voice; Social; Podcasts; and Games. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, YouGov, Brandlive, Canva, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, and AIGA.

