St. Louis, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - Educational technology company King of the Curve (KOTC) has announced that as of the first quarter of 2023, it has helped 10,000 students get into medical school by assisting them with exam preparation and study materials provided through its family of apps.

KOTC is an educational technology company designed to help students score top marks on rigorous standardized exams. The app, created to service the Medical College Admissions Test (MCAT), is a unique mobile application designed with the intention of making studying both fun and accessible. With over 100,000 downloads in the last two years, as well as the number one rank for MCAT test prep apps in the Apple App Store, King of the Curve is growing significantly as a top-rated educational application.

Co-founded by Florida Southern College alumni Heath Rutledge-Jukes, William Kelly, and Andrew Paul McIntosh, King of the Curve has grown from an idea to a successful business that is consistently growing. "We feel that we've seen this exciting number of students get into med school based on KOTC's truly unique concept," states Rutledge-Jukes, pointing toward the app's goal of marrying technology with the same finely honed trivia-based study technique that allowed Rutledge-Jukes to achieve the highest MCAT score in the school's history.

Having scored in the 99th percentile on the MCAT, Rutledge-Jukes founded a company based on the distinctive study strategy that he had used. He partnered with William Kelly and McIntosh to create King of the Curve with the idea of improving the overall studying experience for medical and pre-med students. "Seeing 10,000 students get into med school using our app is exactly what we were hoping for," says Rutledge-Jukes. "We'd like to see 10,000 more over the next two years."

Lead executive William Kelly adds, "We want to transform the test prep industry from its repetitive, expensive, and isolating state into a fun, engaging, and affordable experience while simultaneously building a supportive community of like-minded individuals along the way. Our company is a personality that provides value to our users. We are an energy source that is the heartbeat of students going through a difficult time studying for high-stakes exams."

McIntosh says that part of the reason for KOTC's success and growth is the fact that students and schools alike are recognizing the need for more medical professionals. "The Association of American Medical Colleges has released a report showing that the doctor shortage is a significant problem," he says. The US desperately needs these 10,000 med students that KOTC has been able to help. And it needs 10,000 more. Essentially, the US population is growing and aging, and simply put, the increased healthcare demand is being insufficiently met. Young people are flooded with rising educational costs, disabling them from becoming America's much-needed professionals of tomorrow."

The team behind KOTC is excited by the success of the app and the lives it has changed. Lead developer Rutledge-Jukes says, "Our aim is to help pre-medical students by sharing the tools and strategies which helped us succeed through a fun and engaging app."

Since the company launched the app, KOTC has been featured in TEDx and on Apple's top 50 educational apps leaderboard. While the app's creators are working toward expanding into the 150 other standardized examinations held worldwide, their most recent additions as stand-alone mobile apps are DAT King of the Curve for the Dental Admissions Test, NCLEX King of the Curve for the Nursing exam, and PA-CAT King of the Curve for the Physician Associate College Admissions Test.

With over 100,000 followers on social media, more than 100,000 downloads, and over 10,000 students successfully accepted into medical school using King of the Curve, the leadership team behind the app is dedicated to changing the way students study.

King of the Curve is an educational technology company that has created a series of apps designed to help students pass exams. KOTC apps are currently available for students looking to pass the MCAT, NCLEX, PA-CAT, and DAT exams.

Website:https://mcat.kingofthecurve.org/

Contact:

William Kelly

contact@kingofthecurve.org

Download: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/mcat-king-of-the-curve/id1534662918

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kingofthecurve

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/king-of-the-curve/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155059