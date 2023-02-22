Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - Visit World Travel Protection at Booth #7029N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

About World Travel Protection

Protecting travellers - and supporting those responsible for their safety - is our business. By helping travellers prevent and mitigate risks - and get the help they need whenever and wherever they need it - our travellers and their risk managers feel empowered, supported, and safe.

About PDAC

PDAC 2023: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities and fun. Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

World Travel Protection

Dana M Mills

416-996-9538

dana.mills@wtp.ca

www.worldtravelprotection.com