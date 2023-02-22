INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: Fashion, Community and Commerce Converge at the February 2023 Editions of MAGIC, PROJECT and Sourcing at MAGIC Las Vegas

The three co-located shows boasted over 8% increase in verified fashion buyers and 10% growth in participating brands, further solidifying that in-person events are back.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Informa Markets Fashion, organizers of the largest wholesale fashion market in the United States, comprised of three co-located shows MAGIC, PROJECT and Sourcing at MAGIC, concluded their three-day event which hosted over 25,000 attendees including retail buyers, press, influencers, participating brands, and more, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, February 13-15, 2023. Each of the co-located shows featured a vast array of exhibiting brands, experiences, live panel sessions which offered attendees a 360-degree fashion experience.

Fashion trailblazer, Billy Porter kicked off the event with a moderated conversation with Merle Ginsberg Style Editor from L.A. Magazine focused on fashion inspiration, career and personal stories. Other notable guests included Lauren Bosstick, Founder, Skinny Confidential, Karl Kani, Designer, Busta Rhymes, and Professional skate boarder P-Rod.

"Our education programming offers something for everyone. The fashion community is beautifully diverse, and we want to share the stage and amplify those voices that are impactful," said Kelly Helfman, President of Informa Markets Fashion "The industry's needs are shifting, and we are making sure that we are providing the resources for our attendees to address these changes and create a space for important conversations to be had."

MAGIC Las Vegas presented close to 700 brands, with a 30% increase in new exhibiting brands. This season, to help boost visibility for new and emerging designers, brands were featured at the front of the show including Lioness, Vero Moda, Naked Feet, Korks and Paris Hilton Iconic Collection. New to MAGIC Las Vegas for 2023 is the addition of IMFC (Informa Markets Fashion for Change) which is a companywide initiative to elevate minority owned business. The February IMFC designers included Admiral Row, Tao Holistics, CISEAgnce and John + Juliana for the February 2023 show.

"MAGIC returned to Las Vegas with full force to connect big box, boutique and online retailers to the most sought-after brands in the trend and young contemporary categories. We saw a significant increase in international brands and retailers this February including Australia and the U.K. The most popular styles we saw on the show floor this season were feathers, sparkles, tulle, sheer tops, tapping into dopamine dressing and playing with textures." Jordan Rudrow, Vice President of MAGIC.

Established brands like Pistola, Adelyn Rae, Betsey Johnson, Lucy Paris, Sol and Selene, En Saison and Minnetonka were in attendance to share their collections with retail buyers from Lulus.com, Free People, Fashion Nova, Urban Outfitters, Boot Barn, ASOS.com, Buckle, Von Maur and Zappos.

Highlights at MAGIC Las Vegas include industry expert sessions with the likes of Lauren Bosstick from the Skinny Confidential and expert panels where guests were educated on upcoming trends in fashion, marketing, public relations and social media. Noteworthy sessions included "Women of Color in Fashion" hosted by Edwina Kulego, VP of PROJECT Mens, and "Fashion For All: Expanding the Definition of Inclusivity" with the founder of Runway of Dreams, Mindy Scheier. Day one at MAGIC wrapped up with a special performance by Hip-hop artist Busta Rhymes.

Over 500 contemporary men's and women's brands exhibited in PROJECT Las Vegas include Nudie Jeans, Krost, Abrand Jeans, Keen, Unpublished, Lack of Color, Honor The Gift, Psycho Bunny, Brodie Cashmere, Dolce Vita, Free People, Jason Wu and Chaser. Retailers in attendance at PROJECT included ALTER, Amazon Fashion, Fred Segal, South Moon Under, Belk, Nordstrom, Finish Line Inc, Stadium Goods, and DTLR.

A new section on the show floor called Essential displayed products that meet every day needs. Brands displayed essential products from apparel, bedding, wallets, footwear, skin care brands including AWET New York, Cozy Earth, Dorick Marcel, Fantom Wallet, G.H. Bass, Snow Peak, Taylor of Brooklyn and Keen.

PROJECT Las Vegas offered attendees access to expert panel discussions with industry leaders covering topics including retail strategies, the power of community, fashion and sustainability. Panelists included Edwina Kulego, VP of PROJECT, Michael Fisher of Fashion Snoops, legendary designer Karl Kani,?Sprayground? COO James Ferrel, Primitive Skateboarding owner P-Rod and Thulani Ngazimbi, Founder of The Rad Black Kids.

A celebration was held for the 50th anniversary of Hip-hop was held in PROJECT and MAGIC Mens where legendary designer Karl Kani was presented with a Lifetime Icon award for his contribution to fashion over the past thirty years. Kani's designs were featured at MAGIC Mens and have been seen on hip-hop and R & B legends like Aaliyah, Tu-Pac and Montell Jordan.

"With MAGIC celebrating 90 years next year and Karl Kani launching his business with us in 1991, we want to recognize the legacy and importance of the opportunity that we provide for businesses to launch and scale. PROJECT and MAGIC have been and will always be an imperative player in launching, scaling and establishing lasting fashion brands." Edwina Kulego, Vice President, International and Men's, Informa Markets Fashion

Sourcing at MAGIC included nearly 1000 exhibitors from over 35 countries. The show floor included apparel, footwear, and accessories manufacturers, fabric and trim suppliers, as well as packaging manufacturers, fashion technology and service providers. China had the largest footprint at this season's show, a sourcing destination whose presence had been restricted due to the pandemic over the past few years.

This year Sourcing at MAGIC brought back the sustainability gallery, sustainable denim display and a featured space on the show floor for non-profit organizations to share their missions with attendees in a new concept space called Social Good Row. Expert presentations included "An Introduction to 3D and Digital Creation" with Ben Hanson from Interline, "Got Social Good? Why working on Social Good helps your Company's Values" with Dr. Cindy Lin of Hey Social Good and "Spring / Summer 2024 Apparel Sourcing Trends" with Nia Silva from Fashion Snoops.

Top brands and retailers who sourced this season at Sourcing at MAGIC floor included Bella Canvas, H & M, Overstock.com, Pac Sun, Sanctuary Clothing Inc, Speedo, Stitch Fix, Vans and Walmart.

