Calibre Mining Corp.: Calibre Presents a Golden Opportunity: Breaking Records With Gold Production and Revenue in 2022; Gaining Momentum in 2023 With 20% Production Growth to 250,000 to 275,000 Ounces

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) ("Calibre" or the "Company") announces financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. All figures are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.



2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Record gold sales of 222,991 ounces grossing $403.1 million in revenue, at an average realized gold price 1 of $1,808/oz;

of $1,808/oz; Consolidated Total Cash Costs ("TCC") 1 of $1,129/oz; Nicaragua $1,065/oz & Nevada $1,405/oz

of $1,129/oz; Nicaragua $1,065/oz & Nevada $1,405/oz Consolidated All-In Sustaining Costs ("AISC") 1 of $1,259/oz; Nicaragua $1,154/oz & Nevada $1,421/oz;

of $1,259/oz; Nicaragua $1,154/oz & Nevada $1,421/oz; Generated $96.7 million in cash flow from operations;

Adjusted net income 2 of $51.4 million, or $0.12 per share;

of $51.4 million, or $0.12 per share; Pavon Central open pit mining permit was received in Q2, with significant advancement throughout the year resulting in grade driven growth on track for production during Q1, 2023;

Eastern Borosi Project ("EBP") open pit and underground mining permits were received in Q4, with considerable progress made throughout the year setting up for production during Q2, 2023;

Significant exploration results across numerous assets including a new high-grade discovery within the Limon mine complex at Panteon North and the multi-kilometre VTEM Gold Corridor (news releases dated September 7, 2022 (https://www.calibremining.com/news/calibre-continues-to-expand-the-high-grade-gold-di-4620/), June 27, 2022 (https://www.calibremining.com/news/calibre-intersects-bonanza-grade-gold-at-the-limon-4395/) and December 8, 2022 (https://www.calibremining.com/news/new-high-grade-gold-discovered-2-5km-north-along-t-4859/)), a second new discovery in Nevada at the Pan mine (news release dated January 17, 2023 (https://www.calibremining.com/news/calibre-reports-new-gold-discovery-at-the-pan-gold-4909/)) and Gold Rock Carlin-style results (news release dated November 22, 2022 (https://www.calibremining.com/news/calibre-reports-new-high-grade-sulphide-mineraliza-4830/)) demonstrate higher grade and expansion potential;

Consolidated 2022 Mineral Reserves increased 33% to 1.35 Moz over 2021, net of production depletion (news release dated February 14, 2023 (https://www.calibremining.com/news/calibre-increases-nicaraguan-mineral-reserve-grade-4957/)) and;

Launched the Company's five-year sustainability strategy, ensuring responsible and sustainable mining practices and made significant progress in the self assessment of the World Gold Councils' Responsible Mining Principles.

Q4 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Gold sales of 61,461 ounces grossing $107.0 million in revenue at an average realized gold price 1 of $1,742/oz);

of $1,742/oz); TCC 1 of $1,097/oz; Nicaragua $1,079/oz & Nevada $1,174/oz

of $1,097/oz; Nicaragua $1,079/oz & Nevada $1,174/oz AISC 1 of $1,236/oz; Nicaragua $1,188/oz & Nevada $1,201/oz

of $1,236/oz; Nicaragua $1,188/oz & Nevada $1,201/oz Net income of $14.5 million; basic net income per share of $0.03 (Q4 2021: $0.04);

Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: "The Calibre team continues to deliver on its commitment to grow the Company through reinvestment in exploration, mine development and acquisition. Our investments have resulted in new discoveries, increased Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resources, delivery of key mine permits, development of new high-grade mines, all of which will contribute to significant production growth. Calibre has continued to grow production approximately 20% year over year while Mineral Reserves have grown 370% since 2019 to 1.35 million ounces with record grades in our Nicaraguan portfolio. 2023 production growth, of 20% to 250,000 - 275,000 ounces, is fueled by increased grades from Pavon Central and Eastern Borosi. I am pleased with the team's progress at Pavon Central open pit, year to date delivering 800 tpd at an average grade of 6 g/t gold.

I believe we have set a solid foundation with multiple years of Mineral Reserve life in front of us with strong organic growth opportunities and new gold discoveries to expand our existing assets. During 2022, within both operating jurisdictions, we discovered new zones and, in the case of Panteon North, we went from discovery to a Mineral Reserve estimate outlining 244,000 ounces at 9.45 g/t gold in less than 12 months. During 2023 we will advance a multi-rig drill program that will follow up at the VTEM Gold Corridor where we discovered 11.6 g/t gold over 9 metres, 1.5 km along trend of Panteon North. At the Golden Eagle Project in Washington State, we are awaiting additional results from the Phase I drill program that intersected high-grade mineralization including 4.30 g/t Au over 92 metres.

The continued integration of our sustainability programs across the business provides Calibre with a strong social license to operate successfully and we remain committed to self fund exploration and organic growth from strong operating cash flow while delivering positive and sustainable benefits to all stakeholders."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS: Q4 2022 AND FY 2022

Consolidated Financial Results

$'000 (except per share and per ounce amounts, as noted) Q4 2022

Q4 2021

2022 2021 Revenue $ 107,046 $ 88,109 $ 403,072 $ 328,132 Cost of sales, including depreciation and amortization $ (78,697 ) $ (64,850 ) $ (299,469 ) $ (223,883 ) Mine operating income $ 28,349 $ 23,259 $ 103,603 $ 104,249 Net income $ 14,502 $ 14,649 $ 43,344 $ 58,199 Net income per share (basic) $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.10 $ 0.17 Net income per share (fully diluted) $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.09 $ 0.16 Adjusted net income2 $ 12,882 $ 15,456 $ 51,422 $ 59,842 Adjusted net income per share (basic) $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.18 Cash provided by operating activities $ 28,064 $ 22,389 $ 96,657 $ 105,600 Capital investment in mine development and PPE $ 30,041 $ 11,520 $ 98,788 $ 63,029 Capital investment in exploration $ 7,083 $ 6,710 $ 46,403 $ 21,357 Gold ounces produced 61,294 49,218 221,999 185,755 Gold ounces sold 61,461 49,207 222,991 183,242 Average realized gold price ($/oz)1 $ 1,742 $ 1,791 $ 1,808 $ 1,791 Total Cash Costs ($/oz)1 $ 1,097 $ 1,026 $ 1,129 $ 1,013 AISC ($/oz)1 $ 1,236 $ 1,139 $ 1,259 $ 1,136

Operating Results

NICARAGUA Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 Ore mined (t) 415,543 559,953 1,489,753 2,092,598 Ore milled (t) 460,181 579,891 1,615,039 1,958,580 Grade (g/t Au) 3.70 2.99 3.87 3.19 Recovery (%) 93.1 90.1 90.9 91.7 Gold produced (ounces) 49,854 49,218 180,490 182,755 Gold sold (ounces) 50,032 49,207 180,875 183,242 NEVADA Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 Ore mined (t) 1,889,721 - 5,338,896 - Ore placed on leach pad (t) 1,866,270 - 5,322,621 - Grade (g/t Au) 0.39 - 0.39 - Gold produced (ounces) 11,440 - 41,509 - Gold sold (ounces) 11,429 - 42,117 -

NICARAGUA MINING OPERATIONS

Gold grades increased 26% in 2022 vs 2021 because of new higher-grade zones coming into the production plan and the Company is expecting grades to continue to increase in 2023 and 2024.

Mining Operating Results Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 Ore Mined - open pit (t) 337,845 442,560 1,162,845 1,683,666 Ore Mined - open pit (t) - average grade (g/t Au) 3.37 2.85 3.57 2.73 Waste Mined - open pit (t) 3,927,838 2,591,783 14,217,355 14,854,381 Ore Mined - underground (t) 77,698 117,393 326,908 408,932 Ore Mined - underground - average grade (g/t Au) 5.12 5.08 4.87 4.42 Total Ore Mined (t) 415,543 559,953 1,489,753 2,092,598 Total Ore Mined - average grade (g/t Au) 3.70 3.32 3.85 3.06

NICARAGUA PROCESSING

Limon

Gold production was 13% higher in 2022 versus 2021, as a result of higher grades from Limon Central, Tigra open pits and Panteon underground.

Limon Processing Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 Ore Milled (t) 120,815 123,330 494,481 495,668 Grade (g/t Au) 5.36 5.59 5.31 4.69 Recovery (%) 88.6 89.8 89.2 89.7 Gold Produced (ounces) 18,244 19,599 76,171 67,352 Gold Sold (ounces) 18,388 19,578 76,341 67,620

Libertad

Gold grades increased 21% as a result of new higher-grade zones, yet gold production was down in 2022 versus 2021 due to an unplanned equipment failure in the carbon plant and less lower grade stock piles processed.

Libertad Processing Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 Ore Milled (t) 339,366 456,561 1,120,559 1,462,912 Grade (g/t Au) 3.11 2.29 3.23 2.68 Recovery (%) 94.7 90.3 92.1 92.8 Gold Produced (ounces) 31,611 29,619 104,319 115,403 Gold Sold (ounces) 31,644 29,629 104,534 115,622

NEVADA MINING & PROCESSING OPERATIONS

Mining Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 Ore mined (t) 1,889,721 - 5,338,896 - Waste mined (t) 2,274,772 - 10,916,990 - Total mined (t) 4,164,493 - 16,255,886 - Grade (g/t Au) 0.38 - 0.39 - Gold mined (ounces) 23,101 - 67,253 -

Processing Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 Ore placed on leach pad (t) 1,866,270 - 5,322,621 - Grade (g/t Au) 0.39 - 0.39 - Contained gold (ounces) 23,187 - 67,217 - Gold produced 11,440 - 41,509 - Gold sold (ounces) 11,429 - 42,117 -

Operations at the Pan mine in Nevada are included in the consolidated financial statements from January 12, 2022.

Mining operations at Pan advanced as planned throughout Q4 2022. During Q3 2022, the value of ounces contained in the heap leach pad were reduced by $3.3 million ($2.9 million cash costs plus $0.4 million non-cash) to reflect the potential net realizable value based on the Q3 average gold price of $1,728, less process and completion costs. This write down was subsequently partially reversed by $2.1 million during Q4 2022, of which $0.2 million was non-cash.

CONSOLIDATED Q4 2022 AND FY 2022 FINANCIAL REVIEW

Q4 2022 TCC and AISC were $1,097 per ounce and $1,236 per ounce respectively, as compared to $1,026 and $1,139 per ounce in Q4 2021. The higher AISC in Q4 2022 was due to inflationary impacts related to diesel, and other commodities, and higher Cash Costs tied to operations at the Pan mine.

Full year 2022 consolidated TCC and AISC were $1,129 per ounce and $1,259 per ounce respectively, within 2022 guidance. The higher Cash Costs and AISC in 2022 versus 2021 relate to commodity inflation, and the costs associated with the operation of the Nevada assets.

Expenses and Net Income

For Q4 2022 and the year 2022, corporate G&A was $2.8 million and $12.2 million compared to $2.1 million and $7.6 million for the same periods in 2021. Corporate administration for 2022 was higher than the comparable 2021 periods due partially to the addition of G&A expenses related to the Nevada assets. The remaining variance is mostly attributed to increased salaries, professional fees and increased travel and marketing expenses when compared to prior periods.

2023 GUIDANCE

CONSOLIDATED NICARAGUA

NEVADA Gold Production/Sales (ounces) 250,000 - 275,000 210,000 - 230,000 40,000 - 45,000 Total Cash Costs ($/ounce)1 $1,000 - $1,100 $950 - $1,050 $1,300 - $1,400 AISC ($/ounce)1 $1,175 - $1,275 $1,100 - $1,200 $1,350 - $1,450 Growth Capital ($ million) $55 - $65 Exploration Capital ($ million) $25 - $30

Since acquiring the Nicaraguan assets from B2Gold in October 2019 and Fiore Gold in 2022, the Company has consistently re-invested into the business with demonstrated results of strong production, reserve growth, discovery of new deposits, and identification of new targets, all of which position Calibre to unlock additional mill feed sources and grow production both in Nicaragua and Nevada. Calibre continues to invest in its exploration programs, with a discovery and resource expansion 100,000 metre drilling program, underway in Nevada and Nicaragua.

Calibre's 2023 production guidance reflects grade-drive production growth of approximately 20% over 2022 yet 2023 total cash cost per ounce is budgeted to be lower than 2022 actuals. Additionally, Calibre's 2023 growth capital is budgeted to be 30% less than 2022 setting the Company up for a strong free cash flow year.

Growth and sustaining capital are anticipated to be higher throughout the first half of the year to unlock value at the new high-grade Pavon Central and at EBP mines. Growth also includes underground development, Limon Norte and Tigra waste stripping, and land acquisition.

Qualified Person

Darren Hall, MAusIMM, President & Chief Executive Officer, of Calibre Mining Corp. is a "qualified person" as set out under NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities Calibre will unlock significant value.

(1)NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES



The Company believes that investors use certain non-IFRS measures as indicators to assess gold mining companies, specifically Total Cash Costs per Ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs per Ounce. In the gold mining industry, these are common performance measures but do not have any standardized meaning. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Total Cash Costs per Ounce of Gold : Total cash costs include mine site operating costs such as mining, processing, and local administrative costs (including stock-based compensation related to mine operations), royalties, production taxes, mine standby costs and current inventory write downs, if any. Production costs are exclusive of depreciation and depletion, reclamation, capital, and exploration costs. Total cash costs per gold ounce are net of by-product silver sales and are divided by gold ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce figure. All-In Sustaining Costs per Ounce of Gold : A performance measure that reflects all of the expenditures that are required to produce an ounce of gold from current operations. While there is no standardized meaning of the measure across the industry, the Company's definition is derived from the AISC definition as set out by the World Gold Council in its guidance dated June 27, 2013 and November 16, 2018. The World Gold Council is a non-regulatory, non-profit organization established in 1987 whose members include global senior mining companies. The Company believes that this measure will be useful to external users in assessing operating performance and the ability to generate free cash flow from current operations. The Company defines AISC as the sum of total cash costs (per above), sustaining capital (capital required to maintain current operations at existing levels), capital lease repayments, corporate general and administrative expenses, exploration expenditures designed to increase resource confidence at producing mines, amortization of asset retirement costs and rehabilitation accretion related to current operations. AISC excludes capital expenditures for significant improvements at existing operations deemed to be expansionary in nature, exploration and evaluation related to resource growth, rehabilitation accretion and amortization not related to current operations, financing costs, debt repayments, and taxes. Total all-in sustaining costs are divided by gold ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce figure. Average Realized Price per Ounce Sold Average realized price per ounce sold is a common performance measure that does not have any standardized meaning. The most directly comparable measure prepared in accordance with IFRS is revenue from gold sales.

(2)Adjusted Net Income



Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share - basic exclude a number of temporary or one-time items described in the following table, which provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income to the consolidated financial statements:

(in thousands - except per share amounts) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 Net income $14,502 $14,649 $43,344 $58,199 Addbacks (net of tax impacts): Transaction costs 26 807 4,868 1,643 Nevada inventory write-down (1,646) - 946 - Mineral property write-off - - 2,265 - Adjusted net income $12,882 $15,456 $51,422 $59,842 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 460,153 341,351 444,800 337,813 Adjusted net income (loss) per share - basic $0.03 $0.05 $0.12 $0.18





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information



This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Calibre's control. For a listing of risk factors applicable to the Company, please refer to Calibre's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021, available on www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com). This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Calibre's forward-looking statements such as potential sanctions implemented as a result of the United States Executive Order 13851 dated October 24, 2022.

Calibre's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. Calibre does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.