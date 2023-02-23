Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - Aura Energy (ASX: AEE) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

David Woodall will be presenting on March 2nd at 11:10 Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.

About Aura Energy

Aura Energy (ASX: AEE) (AIM: AURA) is an Australian based minerals company that holds the near-term production Tiris Uranium Project in Mauritania and the major polymetallic Häggån Project in Sweden. The Company is focused on the development of the Tiris Uranium Project in Mauritania which recently announced a major Resource Upgrade to the global MRE which now stands at 58.9 million lb U3O8, 113Mt at 236ppm. Importantly, 29.6 Mlbs U3O8 is categorised as Measured and Indicated. Aura Energy is in the process of updating the Tiris Definitive Feasibility Study based on the increased M&I resource. The prior DFS completed in 2021 confirmed Tiris as a low capex, low operating cost uranium project. Aura's Tiris Project differs from other near-term projects in that the resource is contained with carnotite. This is mostly ultrafine, micron scale in grain size enabling separation of uranium without crushing and grinding as demonstrated in the 2019 DFS. In the DFS, forecast production averaged 800,000lbs U3O8 per year with a capital cost of USD $74.8 million and C1 costs of USD $25.43/lb U3O8. Aura is confident that our existing fast-to-market development strategy will be accentuated in the updated DFS as a result of the economies of scale on the capital and operating costs using a modular expansion of the Tiris Project. The Häggån Project contains a world-class vanadium resource that has the potential to contribute to Sweden's development as a significant battery metals hub. The newly elected government in Sweden supports fast-tracking development of new mining operations, especially those with a focus on battery metals such as vanadium and nickel - an important outcome for the Häggån Project.

