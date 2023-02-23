Paulette Rowe, former CEO, Paysafe's Integrated and Ecommerce Solutions (IES) Division

Shane Happach, CEO, Coda Payments and former EVP, Head of Global Ecommerce at Worldpay

Lynn McCreary, Chief Legal Officer, Sportradar and former Chief Legal Officer of Fiserv

Global Processing Services ("GPS"), a fast-growing next-gen global payments technology platform, today announced the appointment of Paulette Rowe, Shane Happach, and Lynn McCreary as independent Non-Executive Directors.

Paulette Rowe is one of the most influential women in payments, recognised by American Banker in its annual honours list for three consecutive years, and was formerly CEO of Paysafe's Integrated and Ecommerce Solutions (IES) division. Paulette brings a wealth of experience across card-based and virtual wallet payment solutions. Prior to Paysafe, Paulette was Head of Payments and Financial Services Partnerships for Facebook and held senior roles in a variety of financial organisations over a 20-year period, including Barclaycard, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), Tesco Bank, and GE Capital.

Shane Happach is an experienced global payments executive with strengths in enterprise sales and fintech-led disruption. Shane was recently named as CEO of Singapore-based fintech, Coda Payments. Prior to Coda, Shane was CEO of payments fintech Mollie for two years, and spent more than a decade at Worldpay, where he held a number of senior positions, including EVP, Head of Global Ecommerce and Chief Commercial Officer. Before Worldpay, he worked with GlobalCollect acquired by Ingenico in 2014 in business development roles across the Americas and EMEA.

Lynn McCreary brings over three decades of experience in legal, business and executive leadership roles to GPS, having worked at financial services and payments firm Fiservfor 11 years, serving as Chief Legal Officer since 2013. Her responsibilities at Fiserv included directing the firm's global legal, ethical and compliance activities, as well as taking an active role in coordinating its M&A strategy. Prior to joining Fiserv, Lynn was an equity partner at Bryan Cave LLP, now Bryan Cave Lighton Paisner, where she represented the interests of financial services companies, insurance companies, retailers and others in a broad range of commercial disputes. Lynn is currently Chief Legal Officer of Sportradar.

"Paulette, Shane and Lynn bring a wealth of experience to our Board and will support our team to capitalise on the enormous potential for disruption in the issuer processing space," said Gene Lockhart, Chair of GPS. "GPS is committed to investing for the long-term to support our clients in accelerating innovation, diversifying product capabilities and facilitating new payments programmes worldwide."

GPS has attracted a number of highly experienced global payments executives under the leadership of Kevin Schultz as Chief Executive Officer since July 2022. The company most recently announced the appointment of Visa veteran Jim McCarthy as Executive Vice President Global Product and Sales, who has more than 30 years of payments experience; Kevin Fox as Chief Revenue Officer, and Jeff Burns as Chief Financial Officer.

