Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - Coaching and educational company Think Meta has released a new book, authored by its CEO Misha Saidov, entitled The Efficiency Journal . The book serves as a guide intended for those who want to succeed in business, improve themselves, move forward, maintain their motivation and eliminate distractions.

The Efficiency Journal is intended as a coaching companion tool, and contains a series of readings and exercises for the reader to complete. The book is released as part of Think Meta's recent expansion to the US, which has allowed the company to grow its range of services, such as programs designed to provide businesses with algorithms and tools to support their growth and expansion helping them scale effectively.

With over 4000 client sessions monthly and a staff of 74 certified coaches, Think Meta's founder and CEO, Misha Saidov, felt that the company's growth indicated that it was time to increase the scope of its coaching curriculum.

"This is what The Efficiency Journal is," he shares. "It's a guide, a workbook, it's educational curriculum - it has the capacity to serve many purposes. The intention is to help readers maintain their aspirations and reach their desired destination, whether their goals are personal or professional. This book is a tool to help start a journey toward personal success."

As with Think Meta's other educational resources, The Efficiency Journal was created with specific goals in mind and is based on four main principles: planning, introspection, gratitude, and reward. Each subject is defined in a category within the book, along with case studies and examples.

"The overall idea of the journal is this: it is necessary to complete daily tasks in order to achieve a goal," Saidov says. "The journal asks readers to share their goals and plans for the day and week; and, after a set period of time, to honestly evaluate their progress. The goal is to direct your energy in the right direction, analyze your actions and achievements, and draw appropriate conclusions."

The team at Think Meta is excited about the book's release, and feels that it will help the company to reach new clients and establish the company as a thought leader in the coaching industry. In addition, the company hopes that the book's release will increase the company's visibility, leading to new business opportunities and increased brand awareness.

"We wish to build our brand and establish our image and values in the minds of readers and potential clients," says Saidov. "We're sharing valuable information about our services and how they can benefit the reader."

Think Meta's team looks forward to the opportunities that the book release will offer as far as networking with other industry experts and potential customers at book signings, speaking engagements, and other events. Saidov hopes that the book's success will generate new revenue for the company, either through direct sales of the book or through indirect benefits such as increased sales of products or services related to the book's topic.

" The Efficiency Journal emphasizes not only the constant work on oneself but also the ability to look for new opportunities and ways to solve tasks," says Saidov. "Heroes do not just work tirelessly to become professionals. They also search for waves they can catch. Think about waves, observe them carefully, and catch the most powerful ones!"

Think Meta is a mental health and life performance management platform based in Toronto, Canada, now also serving the US. The company teaches its trainees to apply metacognitive programming, and connects clients to coaches, therapists and physicians utilizing the latest research in neuroscience, bio-medicine and psychology.

Website: https://thinkmeta.ai/

Email: info@thinkmeta.ai

Contact: Mikhail Saidov

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153436