In a recent survey, Momcozy, the best-selling wearable breast pump brand in North America found that moms struggle with breastfeeding and breast pumping mostly due to a lack of time, space, and the right breast pump. In addition, wearable breast pumps that allow moms to pump hands-free anywhere to balance life enjoyment and nursing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005522/en/

Momcozy Breastfeeding and Pumping Experience Survey results (Graphic: Business Wire)

The survey was conducted from July 25th, 2022- September 13th, 2022, via Momcozy's social media accounts and newsletter targeting North American moms, and garnered nearly 1000 responses, which found:

Moms face many hurdles to successful breastfeeding, including breast health issues, latching problems, and isolation sense. The most common difficulty however was managing the time to pump around busy schedules, along with the difficulties of breast pump management.

Generally, moms with wireless, wearable pumps reported more positive pumping experiences compared with their traditional breast pump counterparts.

Most respondents pump at home, at work, or in transit, indicating moms spend most of their time between taking care of their child, and earning income.

In terms of the 'craziest' place moms ever breast pumped, the most mentioned locations included at meetings, the grocery store, parties, and restaurants. Other locations mentioned such as festivals, amusement parks and sports games indicate that for some moms, wearable breast pumps allow them greater flexibility and freedom to do things they like.

These findings suggest that every minute of breastfeeding and expressing moms counts. While expressing goals can still be difficult, wearable breast pumps allow moms to express comfortably anytime, anywhere with confidence and freedom. In short, mothers have little time to choose when and where to express for themselves. But with a hands-free, wearable breast pump, moms can feel more secure pumping anywhere without missing out on the fun of their lives.

The Momcozy S12 Pro Wearable Breast Pump was developed with the full understanding of mothers' feeding needs. It can be seamlessly integrated into the busy schedule of mothers, providing an efficient breastfeeding experience and long battery life support to meet the needs of breastfeeding in various scenarios."Always put moms on top" is what Momcozy has been fulfilling. Through cozy designs born from love and continuous innovation, Momcozy brings a much simpler, more relaxed, and more comfortable experience for moms globally through their pregnancy and early motherhood.

About Momcozy

Momcozy, the renowned maternity and baby brand endorsed by over 2 million moms, is the best companion for moms globally through their pregnancy and early motherhood. Centering around wearable breast pumps, Momcozy offers a wide range of products covering nursing, clothing and textile, FMCG, security, and more to accompany moms through their pregnancy and early motherhood in a more comfy and convenient way, making it the choice of Gen Z and millennial moms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005522/en/

Contacts:

Marketing Dept.

Ella Zheng

1-855-322-1777(Mon.-Fri. 8:30am-12:00pm;1:00pm-5:30pm PST)

ella.zheng@momcozy.com