Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, announced today with Jabil that it has expanded its existing partnership and commenced manufacturing massive MIMO (mMIMO) Radios at Jabil's facility in Pune, India. This is in addition to the Single Band Radios that were already being manufactured by Jabil in Pune, India.

Mavenir is committed to continuing to push the boundaries of technology to deliver innovative solutions that meet the needs of its customers and support a sustainable future. Mavenir and Jabil's partnership has resulted in the successful manufacture and production of Mavenir OpenBeam Radios in Jabil's state of the art and expansive manufacturing facilities.

"This announcement is another milestone in Mavenir's commitment to making Open vRAN Radios with a proven and trusted manufacturer, available to customers globally," said Ramnik Kamo, EVP, CIO and CPO, Mavenir. "We are excited about expanding the operations in Pune with Jabil to now include mMIMO radios as well. We are shipping Radios to Tier 1 customers from this site. Overall, our partnership with Jabil enables us to rapidly bring innovation and new technology and solutions to our customers globally."

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers. www.mavenir.com

