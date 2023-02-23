Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Creta World (CRETA) on February 23, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CRETA/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As a next-generation Web3 gaming platform, Creta World (CRETA) enables users to immerse themselves in a world full of games, play solo or with friends, traverse in the multiverse, and hunt for valuables in the marketplace. Its native token CRETA was listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on February 23, 2023 to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Creta World

Creta World is the next-generation Web3 gaming platform built on top of the revolutionary blockchain technology Locus Chain, which is an emergent blockchain built for the new generation of blockchain games, featuring high throughput, low latency, and infinite scalability. It's creating a suite of technological tools to spearhead metaverse related digital transformation, enabling new types of experiences in the medium of video games, online social interaction, and innovations in the underlying economic behavior.

With "Kingdom Under Fire: The Rise," an award-winning action-strategy hybrid game, "Fortress 3," a popular shooting-action game, and more unannounced projects coming in the future, Creta enables players to enjoy features including "Win-to-Earn" and "Play and Earn." Players can choose matchmaking, PvP, and tournaments or battles with raid bosses and records in single games and win, or just earn money doing what they really love, find their mission, and monetize their skills.

In addition, players can also discover worlds to live outside the game, cross the gaming frontier, and immerse themselves in the themed multiverse, such as "Dayroot," a near-future world set and fused in cyber culture and advanced technology, "Dawnglow," a unique world in a cartoonish environment, and "Nightlore," a world based on a medieval fantasy filled with mysteries and wonders. Players can meet friends, start their own corner, store their NFTs, buy land, and take a break in mini-games.

There's also Creta Store, a reliable and convenient platform where players can trade and exchange NFT values. Various objects obtained in game worlds and on the Creta platform, such as heroes leading the battlefield, vast lands, detailed buildings, rare ships and various equipment, can be turned into NFTs and sold safely to other players. And with the Creta Studio tool, users can even create game content themselves to bring their most vivid fantasies to life, and make whatever they want: from items to mini-games.

Creta is the nexus of a video game storefront with games built in-house and acquired from third parties that are based on player-centric gaming economies; a gaming platform to rule them all - games, wallets, marketplace, authentication, leaderboard, etc.; a community-friendly game creation tool to bootstrap the development of community-owned games with in-built monetization; an asset marketplace that provides users with ready-made assets that can be easily imported in games, created, traded, and reused in the metaverse; a layer-0 blockchain solution Locus Chain that provides unlimited scalability and full decentralization; and the metaverse.

Simply put, Creta is a fully decentralized blockchain entertainment platform where people can enjoy living, not only as a player of high-end games and metaverses, but also becoming a creator of their own content and universe. Founded and forged by world-class experts from game engine development, publishing, marketing and blockchain technology, Creta guarantees to be the most creative and innovative blockchain platform on the cutting-edge quality and performance.

About CRETA Token

CRETA is the native token of Creta World ecosystem. In the first iteration, the overall supply of CRETA was issued on the Polygon L2 blockchain solution. It will be swapped to CRETA on Locus Chain in the second iteration via a bridge service in the future.

The total supply of CRETA is 10 billion (i.e., 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 30% is allocated to contributors, 12.5% is allocated to the founding team, 7.5% will be used for marketing promotion, 20% is provided for business incentive, 10% is allocated to advisors and partners, and the remaining 20% is provided for the treasury and reserves.

CRETA token was listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on February 23, 2023, investors who are interested in the Creta World can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

