HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Total revenue was $568.6 million and increased 10% Total revenue was $568.6 million and increased 10% ($575.8 million in constant currency, up 12%) Cloud revenue was $358.9 million and increased 26% Cloud revenue was $358.9 million and increased 26% ($361.4 million in constant currency, up 27%) Cloud gross margin was 64.5% compared to 60.7% last year Cloud gross margin was 70.5% compared to 68.2% last year Total gross margin was 68.2% compared to 67.9% last year Total gross margin was 72.6% compared to 73.0% last year Operating income was $87.8 million and increased 35% Operating income was $162.8 million and increased 12% Operating margin was 15.4% compared to 12.6% last year Operating margin was 28.6%, compared to 28.2% last year Diluted EPS was $1.07 and increased 41% Diluted EPS was $2.04 and increased 18% Operating cash flow increased 57% to $176.7 million

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Total revenue was $2,181.3 million, and increased 14% Total revenue was $2,181.3 million, and increased 13% ($2,204.1 million in constant currency, up 14%) Cloud revenue was $1,295.3 million and increased 27% Cloud revenue was $1,295.3 million and increased 27% ($1,303.0 million in constant currency, up 27%) Cloud gross margin was 63.5% compared to 59.7% last year Cloud gross margin was 70.0% compared to 67.7% last year Total gross margin was 68.7% compared to 67.5% last year Total gross margin was 73.1% compared to 72.6% last year Operating income was $335.2 million and increased 27% Operating income was $625.1 million and increased 15% Operating margin was 15.4% compared to 13.7% last year Operating margin was 28.7%, compared to 28.2% last year Diluted EPS was $4.00 and increased 34% Diluted EPS was $7.62 versus and increased 17% Operating cash flow increased 4% to $479.7 million

"2022 was another landmark year for NICE capped off by strong fourth quarter results as we exceeded the high end of our guidance range with full-year total revenue growth of 14% at constant currency, as well as full-year earnings per share growth of 17%. These excellent results, together with further growth in profitability, strong free cash flow and a rock-solid balance sheet, provides us the industry-leading financial position to continue to grow our business, increase profitability and further expand our competitive lead in our markets," said Barak Eilam, CEO, NICE.

Mr. Eilam continued, "We are in a winning competitive position operationally, innovatively, and financially, and this provides us significant opportunities ahead to capture a large and expanding market. These opportunities include cloud expansion in a vastly underpenetrated enterprise market, accelerating demand for a complete platform as the market standard, the rise of AI, and a favorable competitive landscape."

GAAP Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31:

Revenues: Fourth quarter 2022 total revenues increased 10% to $568.6 million compared to $515.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full year 2022 total revenues increased 14% to $2,181.3 million compared to $1,921.2 million for the full year 2021.

Gross Profit: Fourth quarter 2022 gross profit was $387.6 million compared to $350.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 gross margin was 68.2% compared to 67.9% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full year 2022 gross profit was $1,497.6 million compared to $1,296.7 million for the full year 2021. Full year 2022 gross margin was 68.7% compared to 67.5% for the full year 2021.

Operating Income: Fourth quarter 2022 operating income was $87.8 million compared to $65.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 operating margin was 15.4% compared to 12.6% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full year 2022 operating income was $335.2 million compared to $263.9 million for the full year 2021. Full year 2022 operating margin was 15.4% compared to 13.7% for the full year 2021.

Net Income: Fourth quarter 2022 net income was $71.2 million compared to $51.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 net income margin was 12.5% compared to 9.9% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full year 2022 net income was $265.9 million compared to $199.2 million for the full year 2021. Full year 2022 net income margin was 12.2% compared to 10.4% for the full year 2021.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 41% to $1.07 compared to $0.76 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fully diluted earnings per share for the full year 2022 increased 34% to $4.00 compared to $2.98 for the full year 2021.

Operating Cash Flow and Cash Balance: Fourth quarter 2022 operating cash flow was $176.7 million and full year 2022 operating cash flow was $479.7 million.

In the fourth quarter 2022, $24.5 million was used for share repurchases and for the full year 2022, $144.9 million were used for share repurchases.

As of December 31, 2022, total cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $1,571.5 million. Our debt, net of a hedge instrument, was $542.4 million, resulting in net cash and investments of $1,029.1 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31:

Revenues: Fourth quarter 2022 total revenues increased 10% to $568.6 million (up 12% in constant currency to $575.8 million) compared to $515.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full year 2022 total revenues increased 13% to $2,181.3 million (up 14% in constant currency to $2,204.1 million) compared to $1,925.7 million for the full year 2021.

Gross Profit: Fourth quarter 2022 Non-GAAP gross profit increased to $412.6 million compared to $376.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 Non-GAAP gross margin was 72.6% compared to 73.0% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full year 2022 gross profit was $1,594.6 million compared to $1,397.6 million for the full year 2021. Full year 2022 gross margin was 73.1% compared to 72.6% for the full year 2021.

Operating Income: Fourth quarter 2022 Non-GAAP operating income increased to $162.8 million compared to $145.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 Non-GAAP operating margin was 28.6% compared to 28.2% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full year 2022 operating income was $625.1 million compared to $543.9 million for the full year 2021. Full year 2022 operating margin was 28.7% compared to 28.2% for the full year 2021.

Net Income: Fourth quarter 2022 Non-GAAP net income increased to $135.3 million compared to $116.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 Non-GAAP net income margin totaled 23.8% compared to 22.6% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full year 2022 net income was $506.8 million compared to $436.3 million for the full year 2021. Full year 2022 net income margin was 23.2% compared to 22.7% for the full year 2021.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fourth quarter 2022 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 18% to $2.04 compared to $1.73 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fully diluted earnings per share for the full year 2022 increased 17% to $7.62 compared to $6.52 for the full year 2021.

First Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance:

The Company plans to fully execute the $250 million share repurchase program announced last quarter in its entirety by the end of 2023.

With year-over-year cloud revenue growth expected to be in a range of 22% to 25% for the full year 2023, the Company is providing the following total revenue and EPS guidance:

First Quarter 2023:

First quarter 2023 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $559 million to $569 million, representing 7% growth year over year at the midpoint.

First quarter 2023 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $1.92 to $2.02, representing 9% growth year over year at the midpoint.

Full Year 2023:

Full year 2023 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $2,345 million to $2,365 million, representing 8% growth at the midpoint compared to full year 2022.

Full year 2023 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $8.28 to $8.48, representing 10% growth at the midpoint compared to full year 2022.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

NICE management will host its earnings conference call today February 23, 2023, at 8:30 AM ET, 13:30 GMT, 15:30 Israel, to discuss the results and the company's outlook. To participate in the call, please dial into the following numbers: United States 1-877-407-4018 or +1-201-689-8471, United Kingdom 0-800-756-3429, Israel 1-809-406-247.

The call will be webcast live on the Company's website at https://www.nice.com/investor-relations/upcoming-event.

Explanation of Non-GAAP measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, amortization of discount on debt and loss from extinguishment of debt and the tax effect of the Non-GAAP adjustments. FASB issued an accounting update, ASU2021-08, Business Combinations, in the fourth quarter of 2021. The amendments in ASU 2021-08 require acquiring entities to apply Topic 606 to recognize and measure contract assets and contract liabilities in a business combination. Before this guidance and through December 31, 2020, business combination accounting rules required recognizing a legal performance obligation related to a revenue arrangement of an acquired entity as a liability. The amount assigned to such liability was based on its fair value at the date of acquisition. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company early adopted the new guidance retroactively to the start of the year. The Company has applied the new guidance retrospectively to all business combinations for which the acquisition date occurred on or after January 1, 2021, and therefore comparative financials for periods during 2021 have been adjusted accordingly to recognize the full amount of revenue associated with acquisitions.

The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business. We believe Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company provides guidance only on a Non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of guidance from a GAAP to Non-GAAP basis is not available due to the unpredictability and uncertainty associated with future events that would be reported in GAAP results and would require adjustments between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures, including the impact of future possible business acquisitions. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the guidance based on Non-GAAP financial measures to corresponding GAAP financial measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

Explanation of Constant Currency

NICE presents constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current results for transactions in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.

Future expected results for transactions in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the exchange rates in effect in the last month of the reporting period. NICE has provided this financial information to aid investors in better understanding our performance. These constant currency financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE' marks, please see: http://www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "seek," "may," "will," "intend," "should," "project," "anticipate," "plan," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company's management regarding the future of the Company's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include guidance regarding the Company's revenue and earnings and the growth of our cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence business.

Forward looking statements are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. The Company cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. There are or will be important known and unknown factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, include, but are not limited to, risks associated with changes in economic and business conditions, competition, successful execution of the Company's growth strategy, success and growth of the Company's cloud Software-as-a-Service business, difficulties in making additional acquisitions or effectively integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel, the Company's dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners, rapidly changing technology, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company, privacy concerns and legislation impacting the Company's business, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the effects of additional tax liabilities resulting from our global operations, the effect of unexpected events or geo-political conditions, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, that may disrupt our business and the global economy and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

You are encouraged to carefully review the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings with the SEC for additional information regarding these and other factors and uncertainties that could affect our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 529,596 $ 378,656 Short-term investments 1,041,943 1,046,095 Trade receivables 515,730 395,583 Debt hedge option 122,323 292,940 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 206,372 184,604 Total current assets 2,415,964 2,297,878 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 159,284 145,654 Deferred tax assets 119,821 55,246 Other intangible assets, net 209,605 295,378 Operating lease right-of-use assets 102,893 85,055 Goodwill 1,617,118 1,606,756 Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 231,496 224,445 Total long-term assets 2,440,217 2,412,534 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,856,181 $ 4,710,412 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 56,019 $ 36,121 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 338,930 330,459 Current maturities of operating leases 13,525 19,514 Debt 209,292 395,946 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 526,527 487,547 Total current liabilities 1,144,293 1,269,587 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues and advances from customers 57,211 66,606 Operating leases 99,261 81,185 Deferred tax liabilities 6,024 7,429 Debt 455,382 429,267 Other long-term liabilities 38,587 18,379 Total long-term liabilities 656,465 602,866 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Nice Ltd's equity 3,042,085 2,825,085 Non-controlling interests 13,338 12,874 Total shareholders' equity 3,055,423 2,837,959 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,856,181 $ 4,710,412

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Audited Revenue: Cloud $ 358,850 $ 285,201 $ 1,295,323 $ 1,018,624 Services 161,208 166,376 650,116 660,083 Product 48,502 63,896 235,855 242,443 Total revenue 568,560 515,473 2,181,294 1,921,150 Cost of revenue: Cloud 127,309 112,127 472,805 410,671 Services 46,339 47,341 183,938 191,137 Product 7,332 5,777 26,945 22,648 Total cost of revenue 180,980 165,245 683,688 624,456 Gross profit 387,580 350,228 1,497,606 1,296,694 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 81,964 75,332 306,073 271,187 Selling and marketing 148,198 149,662 609,833 536,192 General and administrative 69,594 60,167 246,527 225,406 Total operating expenses 299,756 285,161 1,162,433 1,032,785 Operating income 87,824 65,067 335,173 263,909 Financial and other expense (income), net (9,127) 7,696 (10,159) 23,290 Income before tax 96,951 57,371 345,332 240,619 Taxes on income 25,765 6,210 79,387 41,396 Net income $ 71,186 $ 51,161 $ 265,945 $ 199,223 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.11 $ 0.81 $ 4.17 $ 3.15 Diluted $ 1.07 $ 0.76 $ 4.00 $ 2.98 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 63,961 63,382 63,790 63,189 Diluted 66,285 67,245 66,465 66,896

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended Year to date December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Audited Operating Activities Net income $ 71,186 $ 51,161 $ 265,945 $ 199,223 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 47,469 47,350 176,546 184,092 Stock based compensation 49,015 49,968 182,704 153,030 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities 1,160 1,855 8,322 11,867 Deferred taxes, net (33,236) (9,114) (56,862) (39,316) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade Receivables (41,290) (40,149) (126,925) (85,778) Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,983 (43,405) (33,290) (79,624) Trade payables 18,280 9,254 19,923 (389) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 47,041 41,578 36,758 64,179 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,579 2,758 20,393 15,075 Deferred revenues 8,749 (2,276) 6,417 30,770 Operating lease liabilities (3,703) (3,206) (26,191) (18,011) Amortization of discount on debt 1,151 2,946 4,582 14,469 Loss in respect of debt extinguishment - 5,893 1,206 13,969 Other 322 (1,955) 187 (1,740) Net cash provided by operating activities 176,706 112,658 479,715 461,816 Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (10,941) (3,658) (31,893) (24,771) Purchase of Investments (30,840) (40,233) (396,297) (322,129) Proceeds from Investments 33,156 44,681 355,560 270,645 Capitalization of internal use software costs (12,826) (10,453) (49,997) (42,440) Other - - 276 - Payments for business and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired (30,000) 360 (30,000) (142,804) Net cash used in investing activities (51,451) (9,303) (152,351) (261,499) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options 529 942 953 4,426 Purchase of treasury shares (24,543) (24,272) (144,944) (73,180) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest - (953) (376) (1,754) Purchase of subsidiaries shares from non-controlling interest - (14,000) - (14,000) Repayment of debt (4) (83,993) (20,132) (177,308) Net cash used in financing activities (24,018) (122,276) (164,499) (261,816) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 3,877 (119) (8,425) (2,112) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 105,114 (19,040) 154,440 (63,611) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 427,982 $ 397,696 $ 378,656 $ 442,267 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 533,096 $ 378,656 $ 533,096 $ 378,656

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP revenues $ 568,560 $ 515,473 $ 2,181,294 $ 1,921,150 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cloud revenue - - - 4,372 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred services revenue - - - 175 Non-GAAP revenues $ 568,560 $ 515,473 $ 2,181,294 $ 1,925,697 GAAP cost of revenue $ 180,980 $ 165,245 $ 683,688 $ 624,456 Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud (18,940) (18,796) (74,791) (72,015) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of services - (669) (377) (4,228) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product (241) (277) (1,017) (1,130) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud 13 21 54 97 Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1) (2,451) (2,661) (8,840) (7,949) Cost of services revenue adjustment (1) (3,233) (3,597) (11,497) (10,513) Cost of product revenue adjustment (1) (147) (185) (548) (595) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 155,981 $ 139,081 $ 586,672 $ 528,123 GAAP gross profit $ 387,580 $ 350,228 $ 1,497,606 $ 1,296,694 Gross profit adjustments 24,999 26,164 97,016 100,880 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 412,579 $ 376,392 $ 1,594,622 $ 1,397,574 GAAP operating expenses $ 299,756 $ 285,161 $ 1,162,433 $ 1,032,785 Research and development (1) (9,736) (9,980) (33,561) (25,221) Sales and marketing (1) (13,993) (14,495) (57,114) (42,021) General and administrative (1) (20,549) (19,403) (73,540) (70,776) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (5,748) (10,538) (28,901) (41,308) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission 43 54 196 215 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 249,773 $ 230,799 $ 969,513 $ 853,674 GAAP financial and other expense (income), net $ (9,127) $ 7,696 $ (10,159) $ 23,290 Amortization of discount on debt and loss from extinguishment of debt (1,151) (8,874) (5,788) (28,279) Non-GAAP financial and other income, net $ (10,278) $ (1,178) $ (15,947) $ (4,989) GAAP taxes on income $ 25,765 $ 6,210 $ 79,387 $ 41,396 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments 12,037 23,898 54,897 71,157 Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 37,802 $ 30,108 $ 134,284 $ 112,553 GAAP net income $ 71,186 $ 51,161 $ 265,945 $ 199,223 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue - - - 4,547 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud revenue (13) (21) (54) (97) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 24,929 30,280 105,086 118,681 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission (43) (54) (196) (215) Share-based compensation (1) 50,061 50,321 185,052 154,213 Acquisition related expenses (2) 48 - 48 2,862 Amortization of discount on debt and loss from extinguishment of debt 1,151 8,874 5,788 28,279 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments (12,037) (23,898) (54,897) (71,157) Non-GAAP net income $ 135,282 $ 116,663 $ 506,772 $ 436,336 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.07 $ 0.76 $ 4.00 $ 2.98 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.04 $ 1.73 $ 7.62 $ 6.52 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 66,285 67,245 66,465 66,896 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 66,285 67,245 66,465 66,896

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued) U.S. dollars in thousands (1) Share-based Compensation Quarter ended Year to date December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of cloud revenue $ 2,451 $ 2,661 $ 8,840 $ 7,949 Cost of services revenue 3,233 3,597 11,497 10,513 Cost of product revenue 147 185 548 595 Research and development 9,736 9,980 33,561 25,221 Sales and marketing 13,993 14,495 57,114 42,021 General and administrative 20,501 19,403 73,492 67,914 $ 50,061 $ 50,321 $ 185,052 $ 154,213 (2) Acquisition related expenses Quarter ended Year to date December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Research and development - - - - Sales and marketing - - - - General and administrative 48 - 48 2,862 48 - 48 2,862

