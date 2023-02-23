Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") today announces that it has entered into a purchase agreement with Donald Rippon of Mineworks Ventures Inc.to acquire a 100% interest in eleven claims (the "Property") contiguous with Kodiak's 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project ("MPD") in Southern British Columbia.

The Property comprises 7,800 hectares (78 square kilometres) and will expand Kodiak's MPD project to 22,642 hectares (226 square kilometres). The new claims are adjacent to the southeast (see Figure 1) and host prospective geology and structural trends important to known mineralization at MPD.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak, said, "Right from the start Kodiak has interpreted MPD as a large, multi-centred copper-gold porphyry system with district-scale potential and every step of our exploration work to date has confirmed this thesis. The addition of this claim package adds further strategic ground that complements our land holdings. The preparations for our 2023 exploration program at MPD are well advanced and I am looking forward to updating our shareholders soon with our plans for a large drill campaign on multiple targets."

Transaction Details

Kodiak has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Property, subject to the approval of the TSX-Venture Exchange and other customary conditions. The consideration consists of:

150,000 Kodiak shares upon closing of the transaction;

A 2% net smelter returns royalty on the Property of which 1% may be purchased by Kodiak for C$3,000,000 at any time; and

A cash payment of C$5,000.

MPD is a large land package located near several operating mines in the southern Quesnel Terrane, British Columbia's primary copper-gold producing belt. It is situated between the communities of Merritt and Princeton, with year-round accessibility and excellent infrastructure nearby. Following Kodiak's Gate Zone discovery in 2020, ongoing drill programs in 2021 and 2022 have significantly expanded the size and depth of known mineralization at the Gate Zone to one kilometre of strike length, 350 metres width and 900 metres depth. Most of the copper-gold porphyry targets on the MPD property have yet to be drilled by Kodiak. The 2023 exploration program will prioritize drilling of these additional high-priority copper-gold porphyry targets across the property.

Figure 1: Location Map, MPD Property



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/155867_88b148c5d45ad866_002full.jpg

Kodiak granted 1,379,000 stock options (the "Options") to Directors, Officers and Consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at C$0.96 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant with 1/3 vesting immediately and 1/3 every year thereafter. Additional 20,000 Options exercisable at C$0.96 per share were granted to a consultant of the Company for a period of one year which will vest in four equal instalments over 12 months. The Options were granted pursuant to the Company's shareholder approved stock option plan and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and any applicable regulatory hold periods.

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA. The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in south-central British Columbia, Canada. MPD has all the hallmarks of a large, multi-centered porphyry system. Kodiak has made the Gate Zone discovery of high-grade mineralization within a wide mineralized envelope, and MPD hosts several other targets with similar discovery potential. Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Kodiak's porphyry projects have both been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

