Zero100 brings together leaders to power growth, resilience and sustainability through digital supply chain transformation.

The Zero100 Advisory Board is a hand-picked coalition of the world's most influential CEOs, Chief Operations and Supply Chain Officers working to advance this mission.

Javier Varela, Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CEO at Volvo Cars, has joined the Zero100 Advisory Board.

"Developing solutions that reduce our CO2 footprint and the CO2 footprint of our customers is a priority. From the way we power our vehicles, to the materials we use to manufacture them, we are investing significant resources in the digital transformation of our supply chain to drive these innovations on behalf of our customers.

"I am very pleased to accept a place on the Zero100 Advisory Board. To be able to work together with others to drive sustainability through digitisation is hugely energising. Only joint efforts, across multiple industries, can combat climate change."

Olly Sloboda, Chief Executive Officer at Zero100 adds: "We welcome Javier Varela to the Zero100 community with great enthusiasm. Volvo Cars has made a bold commitment to produce zero combustion engine vehicles by 2030 and take a leadership position in the hyper-growth electric car market. Achieving this requires a level of digital transformation that exemplifies the principles of a 'Zero100 Supply Chain' 100% Digital, Zero Carbon. We're excited for what Javier and the Volvo Cars team will share with, and learn from our Community as they move forward on their ambitious journey."

About Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100 countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is traded under the ticker "VOLCAR B".

Volvo Cars aims to provide customers with the Freedom to Move in a personal, sustainable and safe way. This is reflected in its ambition to become a fully electric car maker by 2030 and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to be a climate-neutral company by 2040.

As of December 2022, Volvo Cars employed approximately 43,200 full-time employees. Volvo Cars' head office, product development, marketing and administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars' production plants are located in Gothenburg, Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (US), Chengdu, Daqing and Taizhou (China). The company also has R&D and design centres in Gothenburg, Camarillo (US) and Shanghai (China).

About Zero100

At Zero100, we work with Chief Supply Chain Officers and their teams to accelerate digital supply chain transformation that enables both business success and the long-term protection of vital resources.

We are excited to partner with some of the industry's best to achieve our shared goals of building responsive, resilient, and responsible supply chains.

By joining forces with like-minded companies, we can scale and accelerate our path toward 100% Digital, Zero Percent Carbon supply chains.

Our team of experts help companies advance critical supply chain and operations priorities through proprietary, industry-leading insights and reports, personalized guidance, intimate events, and regular access to an extensive community of influential thinkers and voices from within, and beyond supply chain.

Members include Volvo Cars, Cummins, Ralph Lauren, Google, Nike, Bayer, Cummins, Colgate-Palmolive, Deliveroo, Grainger, Haleon, Mondelez International, Nestle, New Balance, SC Johnson, Schneider Electric, The Estée Lauder Companies, The Kroger Company, Under Armour and Unilever.

The company is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York, USA.

To find out more, including a full list of our Advisory Board Members, visit www.zero100.com

